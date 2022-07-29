ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Judge denies bail for daycare owner who shot alleged 'child molester' husband at DC hotel

By Khalida Volou, Sam Ford
foxbaltimore.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 5

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Man accused of molesting kids at wife's Baltimore County daycare to appear in court

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man accused of molesting children at his wife's Baltimore County daycare is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 57-year-old James Weems Jr., who was shot by his wife, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems, last month at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C., will appear in court for a bond hearing. This comes after he waived extradition and remains in D.C. police custody following hospitalization.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Carjackings becoming common in Baltimore City

WBFF — A mother is in the hospital after surviving a brutal carjacking in Hampden. The carjacker not only stole her car but then ran her over with it. According to police data car jackings are up throughout the city. Maury Richards former chief of police in Martinsburg, WV joined us this morning to discuss the rise in car jackings throughout the city.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Daycare#Child Molestation#Firearms#Maryland#Violent Crime#Dc
CBS Baltimore

Rally held in support of teen squeegee worker accused of fatal shooting, he tells WJZ he's innocent

BALTIMORE -- Family members and supporters rallied on Monday night for the 15-year-old squeegee worker accused of shooting a driver who confronted a group with a bat."I feel like I'm losing my child," cried the mother of the 15-year-old squeegee worker, who's been charged as an adult with murder. "My son did not do this, no, my son is innocent," she said, surrounded by family at McKeldin Square.The teen, who WJZ has chosen not to name, is accused of killing 48-year-old Timothy Renolds on July 7. According to police, Renolds got into some sort of altercation with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Victim robbed in Rockville parking lot

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a robbery in a Rockville parking lot early yesterday morning. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive at 12:30 AM Sunday. A weapon other than a firearm was employed in the robbery.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Concern Grows For Missing Maryland Teen

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring, authorities say. Daleyah Sanchez went missing from the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive. A missing person's release was posted on Monday, August 1, according to the Montgomery County police. Sanchez is described as 5 foot 3,...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

50 Year Sentence for Co-Defendant in Gang Related Murder

Today Judge Jeannie Cho, in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, sentenced defendant, Jordan Ryan Moreno, 23, of Washington D.C. to 50 years in prison, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney Office. Moreno pleaded guilty on June 29th, 2022 to first-degree murder for the death of Sara Gutierrez-Villatoro in 2019. He also has federal charges pending. Moreno is one of four co-defendants in this case, which also includes:
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Suspect Apprehended After Shooting In Aberdeen: Police

A shooting suspect is in custody in Maryland after allegedly shooting another man in Harford County, officials announced. Havre de Grace resident Anthony Jai Wilson, 24, has been apprehended and is facing multiple charges in connection to the shooting of a man at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, in Aberdeen, police announced over the weekend.
ABERDEEN, MD
Wbaltv.com

Sister of carjacking victim struck by own car speaks out

A woman is recovering after a man carjacked her and then hit her with her own car. It happened at the intersection of Beech Avenue and West 37th Street in Wyman Park. Police are still searching for the person who did it. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with the victim's sister.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Latest murder in Baltimore happened Sunday

Violence continued on Sunday as Baltimore City police are investigating a shooting that happened in Northeast Baltimore. Officers say they found a man with gunshot wounds along Mannasota avenue around 4:30 in the afternoon. Homicide detectives were called due to the extent of his injuries. This report will be updated.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a man riding a motorcycle last week. Police said sometime before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday a man driving a white or silver Nissan four-door sedan struck the motorcyclist as he pulled out of a gas station at Gwynns Falls at Evergreen Street.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy