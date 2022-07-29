Judge denies bail for daycare owner who shot alleged 'child molester' husband at DC hotel

foxbaltimore.com
Man accused of molesting kids at wife's Baltimore County daycare to appear in court
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man accused of molesting children at his wife's Baltimore County daycare is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 57-year-old James Weems Jr., who was shot by his wife, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems, last month at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C., will appear in court for a bond hearing. This comes after he waived extradition and remains in D.C. police custody following hospitalization.
Family of teen found hanging from tree in Montgomery County fights for death to be reclassified decades later
In 1986, 19-year-old Keith Warren was found hanging from a tree in Silver Spring. His death was ruled a suicide, but according to his family, there is no proof that's what really happened. His sister Sherri Warren says she wants her brother's death to be reclassified as undetermined.
Carjackings becoming common in Baltimore City
WBFF — A mother is in the hospital after surviving a brutal carjacking in Hampden. The carjacker not only stole her car but then ran her over with it. According to police data car jackings are up throughout the city. Maury Richards former chief of police in Martinsburg, WV joined us this morning to discuss the rise in car jackings throughout the city.
Rally held in support of teen squeegee worker accused of fatal shooting, he tells WJZ he's innocent
BALTIMORE -- Family members and supporters rallied on Monday night for the 15-year-old squeegee worker accused of shooting a driver who confronted a group with a bat."I feel like I'm losing my child," cried the mother of the 15-year-old squeegee worker, who's been charged as an adult with murder. "My son did not do this, no, my son is innocent," she said, surrounded by family at McKeldin Square.The teen, who WJZ has chosen not to name, is accused of killing 48-year-old Timothy Renolds on July 7. According to police, Renolds got into some sort of altercation with a...
Four Charged For Mail Theft In Maryland After Being Busted With USPS Keys: DOJ
Four from Maryland are facing mail theft charges after being busted in possession of USPS service keys, federal officials announced. A federal grand jury in Maryland returned an indictment charging four suspects with theft of mail matter and the unlawful possession of postal service keys, according to the Department of Justice.
Police combing through surveillance video after teens injured in Towson hit and run
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF)- — Baltimore County Police are now asking for the public’s help as they investigate a hit and run, which injured two teenage girls Friday night. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Friday on Joppa Road, not far from Towson Town Center. A spokesperson for Baltimore...
Woman Wanted For Allegedly Impersonating Police In Glen Burnie
Police are seeking information on a woman who is suspected of police impersonation in Glen Burnie, authorities say. The police impersonator was allegedly targeting the area of westbound MD Route 100 at Governor Ritchie Highway around 1 a.m., Sunday, July 31, according to Anne Arundel County police. The victim was...
August 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
During the month of July Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 64 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city.
Victim robbed in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a robbery in a Rockville parking lot early yesterday morning. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive at 12:30 AM Sunday. A weapon other than a firearm was employed in the robbery.
Concern Grows For Missing Maryland Teen
Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring, authorities say. Daleyah Sanchez went missing from the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive. A missing person's release was posted on Monday, August 1, according to the Montgomery County police. Sanchez is described as 5 foot 3,...
Two men arrested for rape of Annapolis woman
The Annapolis Police Department arrested two men in connection with a rape that happened Friday evening.
Man shot in northeast Baltimore on Sunday dies from his injuries, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The man shot in northeast Baltimore on Sunday afternoon has died from his injuries, according to Baltimore City Police. The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Mannasota Avenue, according to police. Police identify the victim as 29-year-old Trevon Williams. Anyone with...
50 Year Sentence for Co-Defendant in Gang Related Murder
Today Judge Jeannie Cho, in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, sentenced defendant, Jordan Ryan Moreno, 23, of Washington D.C. to 50 years in prison, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney Office. Moreno pleaded guilty on June 29th, 2022 to first-degree murder for the death of Sara Gutierrez-Villatoro in 2019. He also has federal charges pending. Moreno is one of four co-defendants in this case, which also includes:
Suspect Apprehended After Shooting In Aberdeen: Police
A shooting suspect is in custody in Maryland after allegedly shooting another man in Harford County, officials announced. Havre de Grace resident Anthony Jai Wilson, 24, has been apprehended and is facing multiple charges in connection to the shooting of a man at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, in Aberdeen, police announced over the weekend.
Sister of carjacking victim struck by own car speaks out
A woman is recovering after a man carjacked her and then hit her with her own car. It happened at the intersection of Beech Avenue and West 37th Street in Wyman Park. Police are still searching for the person who did it. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with the victim's sister.
Baltimore Security Officer Shoots Suspect After He Attempted To Take Weapon
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting (graze...
WBAL Radio
Latest murder in Baltimore happened Sunday
Violence continued on Sunday as Baltimore City police are investigating a shooting that happened in Northeast Baltimore. Officers say they found a man with gunshot wounds along Mannasota avenue around 4:30 in the afternoon. Homicide detectives were called due to the extent of his injuries. This report will be updated.
Baltimore police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a man riding a motorcycle last week. Police said sometime before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday a man driving a white or silver Nissan four-door sedan struck the motorcyclist as he pulled out of a gas station at Gwynns Falls at Evergreen Street.
Police: Thieves target cars at Howard County's Centennial Lake Park
Thieves are breaking into cars at Centennial Park in Howard County to steal credit cards, which they turn around and rack up huge bills on at local stores before the victims notice their gone.
