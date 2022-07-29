Judge denies bail for daycare owner who shot alleged 'child molester' husband at DC hotel

BALTIMORE -- Family members and supporters rallied on Monday night for the 15-year-old squeegee worker accused of shooting a driver who confronted a group with a bat."I feel like I'm losing my child," cried the mother of the 15-year-old squeegee worker, who's been charged as an adult with murder. "My son did not do this, no, my son is innocent," she said, surrounded by family at McKeldin Square.The teen, who WJZ has chosen not to name, is accused of killing 48-year-old Timothy Renolds on July 7. According to police, Renolds got into some sort of altercation with a...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO