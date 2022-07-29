ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Britain Herald

Plainville police blotter

Luis Soto, 49, of 110 South St., Hartford, was charged July 19 with two counts of sixth degree larceny, third degree forgery and third degree identity theft. Adam C. Osak, 34, of 5 Rosewood Dr., was charged July 20 with violation of a protective order.
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington police blotter

Jason Stephan Kyfor, 35, 35 Woodsedge Dr. Apt. 1C, Newington, second-degree failure to appear, second-degree breach of peace, two counts – violation of protective order, three counts - third-degree assault. John P. Aliano, 39, 83 Main St. Apt. 16B, Newington, second-degree harassment. Ilhame Elouadi, 43, 257 Crown St., Meriden,...
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington police blotter

Michael Lanzo, 19, of 21 Lisa Court, Apartment 12, Waterbury, was charged July 25 with second degree criminal trespass, conspiracy to commit criminal trespass, third degree criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit third degree criminal mischief. Samuel Joseph Thomson, 22, of 9 Blue Hills Dr., was charged July 25 with...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
City
Hamden, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
New Britain, CT
New Britain, CT
Crime & Safety
New Britain Herald

Bomb threat at Lake Compounce found to be 'non-credible,' police say

BRISTOL – Lake Compounce received a bomb threat late Monday. Police early Tuesday released limited details of the event, saying the threat was eventually determined to be “non-credible.”. According to police, officers around 8:25 p.m. were dispatched to the park– which has an address of 185 Enterprise Drive...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning. Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to […]
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

4 Shot on Main Street in Hartford: Police

Four people were shot in Hartford Sunday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 1994 Main Street around 6:45 p.m. and found a woman in her twenties suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical, but stable condition,...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Violent Crime#Opn
Daily Voice

33-Year-Old Killed In Route 8 Shelton Crash

A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County over the weekend. The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:35 a.m., Sunday, July 31. According to state police, New Haven County resident Julian Torres III, age 33, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane and for an unknown reason veered toward the median when the crash occurred.
SHELTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Hartford Shooting

One person has died and two others are injured after a shooting in Hartford late Monday night. Officers responded to the intersection of Brook Street and Winter Street shortly before 11 p.m. after getting two ShotSpotter notifications. When police arrived, they said two shooting victims were found on Winter Street....
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Car lands on vehicles in parking lot in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car landed on top of several vehicles in a parking lot. New Haven police responded to the crash on Broadway near Whalley Avenue around 1:50 p.m. Monday. No additional information is immediately available. This is a developing […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Eyewitness News

Wallingford resident dies in motorcycle crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This evening the North haven Police Department responded to a crash involving a collision between a small SUV and a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle, a resident of Wallingford, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life threatening injuries. They were later pronounced deceased...
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH

Man sells Newtown home without homeowners’ knowledge: PD

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested after being accused of selling a home in Newtown without the homeowner’s knowledge, according to police. Newtown police said on July 27, the Newtown Police Department arrested Edwin Lewis at his home in Willington after a lengthy investigation into a fraudulent home sale. Police said the […]
NEWTOWN, CT
WTNH

Hartford shooting leaves one man in hospital

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police responded to a shooting on Albany Avenue that left one man in the hospital Monday morning. Around 1 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Albany Avenue. Once at the scene, investigators said they found evidence of gunfire. While they were there, a victim arrived at an area […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Mortorcyclist killed in North Haven accident

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle in North Haven on Friday. Police say the accident happened at 4:45 p.m. on Washington Ave. The motorcyclist, according to police, is a Wallingford resident but the person’s name is not being released at this time. The South […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home. The homeowner came face to Face Sunday afternoon with a black bear inside his home on Walker Lane. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad. I don’t know why I was mad, I was […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy