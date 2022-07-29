www.newbritainherald.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
First Lady Jill Biden heckled in front of a Connecticut ice cream shopCheryl E Preston
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Luis Soto, 49, of 110 South St., Hartford, was charged July 19 with two counts of sixth degree larceny, third degree forgery and third degree identity theft. Adam C. Osak, 34, of 5 Rosewood Dr., was charged July 20 with violation of a protective order.
New Britain Herald
Newington police blotter
Jason Stephan Kyfor, 35, 35 Woodsedge Dr. Apt. 1C, Newington, second-degree failure to appear, second-degree breach of peace, two counts – violation of protective order, three counts - third-degree assault. John P. Aliano, 39, 83 Main St. Apt. 16B, Newington, second-degree harassment. Ilhame Elouadi, 43, 257 Crown St., Meriden,...
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Michael Lanzo, 19, of 21 Lisa Court, Apartment 12, Waterbury, was charged July 25 with second degree criminal trespass, conspiracy to commit criminal trespass, third degree criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit third degree criminal mischief. Samuel Joseph Thomson, 22, of 9 Blue Hills Dr., was charged July 25 with...
New Britain Herald
Meriden man set to face judge after state police say he used remote-controlled car on Route 9 on Berlin-New Britain town line
A Meriden man is expected to face a judge later this month after state police say he was arrested for running across Route 9 on the Berlin-New Britain line, operating a remote-controlled car. Leonard Kroher, 49, faces charges of reckless use of a highway by a pedestrian, disorderly conduct and...
New Britain Herald
Bomb threat at Lake Compounce found to be 'non-credible,' police say
BRISTOL – Lake Compounce received a bomb threat late Monday. Police early Tuesday released limited details of the event, saying the threat was eventually determined to be “non-credible.”. According to police, officers around 8:25 p.m. were dispatched to the park– which has an address of 185 Enterprise Drive...
2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning. Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to […]
NBC Connecticut
4 Shot on Main Street in Hartford: Police
Four people were shot in Hartford Sunday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 1994 Main Street around 6:45 p.m. and found a woman in her twenties suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical, but stable condition,...
Tolland resident charged in Pride sign vandalism
TOLLAND — A Tolland man has been charged in the vandalism of the Tolland Democrats’ Pride flag display off Interstate 84. State police arrested Dean Colombaro, 49, of Loehr Road, at his place of business on Saturday.
33-Year-Old Killed In Route 8 Shelton Crash
A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County over the weekend. The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:35 a.m., Sunday, July 31. According to state police, New Haven County resident Julian Torres III, age 33, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane and for an unknown reason veered toward the median when the crash occurred.
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead, 2 Injured in Hartford Shooting
One person has died and two others are injured after a shooting in Hartford late Monday night. Officers responded to the intersection of Brook Street and Winter Street shortly before 11 p.m. after getting two ShotSpotter notifications. When police arrived, they said two shooting victims were found on Winter Street....
Bloomfield deadly assault victim identified as suspect's granddad
BLOOMFIELD, Connecticut — New details after what police are calling a domestic violence incident in Bloomfield that turned deadly. The 77-year-old victim police said was assaulted on Friday, died Sunday morning. The victim was the grandfather of the suspect. Kevin Carter now has a one million dollar bond. FOX61...
Car lands on vehicles in parking lot in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car landed on top of several vehicles in a parking lot. New Haven police responded to the crash on Broadway near Whalley Avenue around 1:50 p.m. Monday. No additional information is immediately available. This is a developing […]
Eyewitness News
Wallingford resident dies in motorcycle crash
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This evening the North haven Police Department responded to a crash involving a collision between a small SUV and a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle, a resident of Wallingford, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life threatening injuries. They were later pronounced deceased...
Man sells Newtown home without homeowners’ knowledge: PD
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested after being accused of selling a home in Newtown without the homeowner’s knowledge, according to police. Newtown police said on July 27, the Newtown Police Department arrested Edwin Lewis at his home in Willington after a lengthy investigation into a fraudulent home sale. Police said the […]
Hartford shooting leaves one man in hospital
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police responded to a shooting on Albany Avenue that left one man in the hospital Monday morning. Around 1 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Albany Avenue. Once at the scene, investigators said they found evidence of gunfire. While they were there, a victim arrived at an area […]
Milford Man Nabbed Within 24 Hours For Robbing Naugatuck Bank Inside Stop & Shop, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been arrested in less than 24 hours for allegedly robbing a bank inside a supermarket. The robbery took place in New Haven County in Naugatuck around 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, at the People’s Bank inside the Stop & Shop. Michael Timothy Alldredge, age 43,...
CT Trooper Charged After Rear-Ending Vehicle In Brookfield, Police Say
A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel rear-ended another vehicle while driving on northbound Route 7 in Brookfield at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, according to State Police. Police said both vehicles were damaged, and no injuries were...
Mortorcyclist killed in North Haven accident
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle in North Haven on Friday. Police say the accident happened at 4:45 p.m. on Washington Ave. The motorcyclist, according to police, is a Wallingford resident but the person’s name is not being released at this time. The South […]
Stratford woman recounts Route 8 wrong-way crash, issues warning to drivers
A Stratford woman was critically injured after a wrong-way crash a year ago is warning people to slow down and avoid getting on the wrong side of highways.
Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home. The homeowner came face to Face Sunday afternoon with a black bear inside his home on Walker Lane. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad. I don’t know why I was mad, I was […]
