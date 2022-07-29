Johnnie “John” N. Sailors – August 18, 1932 – July 28, 2022

A Funeral Service for Kris Jantz will be held at 9:30 a.m. MST, Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Syracuse Wesleyan Church in Syracuse, KS. Interment will follow in the Syracuse Cemetery. Kris Elaine (Jost) Jantz passed away on July 27, 2022, at the Greeley County Hospital in Tribune, Kansas, at the age of 65. She was born March 20, 1957, in McPherson, Kansas, to Dale and Mary Louise (Jacobs) Jost.

