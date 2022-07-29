Johnnie “John” N. Sailors – August 18, 1932 – July 28, 2022

theprowersjournal.com
Rick D. Gardner – October 25, 1965 – July 29, 2022
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Rick D. Gardner will be held at a later date. Per Rick’s request cremation will take place. Rick was born on October 25, 1965 at Estherville, Iowa to Larry Gardner and Sharon (Hargreaves) Gardner and passed away on July 29, 2022 at the Prowers Medical Center in Lamar at the age of 56.
Kris Elaine (Jost) Jantz – March 20,1957 – July 27, 2022
A Funeral Service for Kris Jantz will be held at 9:30 a.m. MST, Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Syracuse Wesleyan Church in Syracuse, KS. Interment will follow in the Syracuse Cemetery. Kris Elaine (Jost) Jantz passed away on July 27, 2022, at the Greeley County Hospital in Tribune, Kansas, at the age of 65. She was born March 20, 1957, in McPherson, Kansas, to Dale and Mary Louise (Jacobs) Jost.
