speedsport.com

McIntosh Is Hot Heading To Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Midget racer Cannon McIntosh has been one of the hottest drivers in the country over the past six weeks. Heading into this week’s (Tuesday and Wednesday) DrivenToSaveLives BC39 at The Dirt Trak at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, McIntosh has eight victories and 14 top-five finishes in his last 16 races.
speedsport.com

Last-Lap Pass Lifts Roahrig In 500 Sprint Tour

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Tyler Roahrig claimed the Pat O’Conner and Joe James sprint car victory with a last-lap pass Monday night at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Roahrig set fast time during qualifying for the 500 Sprint Car Tour event and started 10th in the 30-lap feature. Roahrig...
speedsport.com

Larson Is IRP Pavement Master

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Quite simply, you can’t keep Kyle Larson down. That’s been evident throughout his entire racing career, and also was on full display during his first pavement midget start in nearly a decade during Monday’s USAC Midget Special Event at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.
speedsport.com

Jones Outduels Byron To Win Fireball Whiskey Circle City 100

SALEM, Ind. – Former JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Champion Erik Jones outdueled fellow NASCAR Cup Series competitor William Byron to grab the win in Saturday night’s Fireball Whiskey Circle City 100 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, in an event that featured great racing action throughout the field for all 100 laps.
speedsport.com

Macenko Gets It Done At Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — After years of waiting for a win at Anderson Speedway, Ohio driver Jack Macenko accomplished the feat. Macenko the current Kenyon Midget point leader won for the third time this season during the Gene Nolen Classic night presented by the Tin Plate and CB Fabricating. Kyle...
