INDIANAPOLIS — Midget racer Cannon McIntosh has been one of the hottest drivers in the country over the past six weeks. Heading into this week’s (Tuesday and Wednesday) DrivenToSaveLives BC39 at The Dirt Trak at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, McIntosh has eight victories and 14 top-five finishes in his last 16 races.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO