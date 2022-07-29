A Long Time Coming: Branson entertainer, songwriter releases debut album

www.bransontrilakesnews.com
Blackberry Smoke to play Black Oak Amp in October
Though the 2022 Black Oak Amphitheater season is well underway, the venue in Lampe is continuing to add to their performance line-up. BOA has announced they will welcome Atlanta-based southern-rock band Blackberry Smoke on their Rasslin’ Is Real Tour on Saturday, Oct. 1. “Over the past 20 years, Blackberry...
Branson’s Tribute to Mel Tillis: Area entertainers to honor country music legend at concert
Some of Branson’s biggest names will take the stage together next month as they pay tribute to Country Music Hall of Famer Mel Tillis. In honor of what would have been the country music legend’s 90th birthday, Branson’s Tribute to Mel Tillis will take place at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at the Copeland Theater inside The Shoppes at the Branson Meadows. Concert performers will include Mel Tillis Jr., Clay Cooper, Doug Gabriel, Billy Yates, Brandon Mabe, The Sons, Splinter Middleton, CJ Newsom, Tammy Brandell Carter & Tonya Wainscott, Rick McEwen, Stevie Lee Woods, Logan Allen, Trey Dees, The Blackwoods and All Hands on Deck; all performing some of Tillis’ greatest hits.
All Hands on Deck! Show heading to Copeland Theatre
The All Hands on Deck! Show has found a new temporary home in Branson following last month’s fire at The Dutton Family Theatre. Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the All Hands on Deck! Show will be performing live from The Copeland Theater at the Meadows. The Dutton Family Theatre, which has served as home for the patriotic morning production for several years now, suffered significant damage due to a fire on July 13, and has since remained closed for repairs.
Senate candidate Vicky Hartzler visits Branson
U.S. Senate candidate Vicky Hartzler made an appearance in Branson on Saturday night at Liberty Plaza. Hartzler spoke to the crowd of about a dozen local residents who turned out to hear her speak on a variety of topics including national security, agriculture, and education. “I was a school teacher,...
