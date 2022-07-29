A Long Time Coming: Branson entertainer, songwriter releases debut album

Some of Branson’s biggest names will take the stage together next month as they pay tribute to Country Music Hall of Famer Mel Tillis. In honor of what would have been the country music legend’s 90th birthday, Branson’s Tribute to Mel Tillis will take place at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at the Copeland Theater inside The Shoppes at the Branson Meadows. Concert performers will include Mel Tillis Jr., Clay Cooper, Doug Gabriel, Billy Yates, Brandon Mabe, The Sons, Splinter Middleton, CJ Newsom, Tammy Brandell Carter & Tonya Wainscott, Rick McEwen, Stevie Lee Woods, Logan Allen, Trey Dees, The Blackwoods and All Hands on Deck; all performing some of Tillis’ greatest hits.

BRANSON, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO