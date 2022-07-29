ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Statement on Anakeesta Aerial Lift Investigation

tn.gov
 4 days ago
www.tn.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Chattanooga Daily News

The Chief Elevator Inspector from the DLWD’s Elevator Unit traveled to Gatlinburg to investigate the Chondola Chair Lift at Anakeesta after the reported death of a passenger

Gatlinburg, TN – According to the state officials, the chair lift is considered a conveyance device and is under the jurisdiction of the state’s Elevator Unit. The Chief Elevator Inspector from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Elevator Unit traveled to Gatlinburg after the reported death of a passenger on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
GATLINBURG, TN
hardknoxwire.com

Greyhound dispute tests limits of government

The couple sat on the curb outside the Marathon gas station in East Knoxville on a sunbaked Monday afternoon, eyes bloodshot from exhaustion, watching other Greyhound passengers board a bus across the parking lot. His voice cracked as he spoke of passing sleepless nights on the pavement and the transit...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aerial Lift
my40.tv

Barn destroyed in overnight Canton fire; investigation underway

CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — An overnight fire that kept crews busy for hours early Monday is under investigation. The North Canton Fire Department confirms with News 13 that crews were dispatched to Beaverdam Street near Thompson Street Monday, Aug. 1, just before 4 a.m. Crews from Canton, Clyde, Center...
CANTON, NC
WATE

Knox County COVID-19 transmission level increases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County COVID-19 transmission level is now rated as “high” under guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the case rate increased 18% over the past 7 days. Data collected by the CDC shows 320 cases per every 100,000 people...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CDC RECOMMENDING ALL EAST TN COUNTIES WEAR MASK AGAIN AND PLACES KNOX COUNTY AT ‘HIGH’ RISK – CUMBERLAND COUNTY ONE OF FEW REMAINING AT ‘MEDIUM’ RISK

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people in Knox County and across most of East Tennessee to wear masks again after the area reported another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and infections this week. The CDC on Friday placed Knox, Blount, Sevier and other...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
newstalk987.com

Knoxville Police Soon will no Longer Respond to Certain Non-Injury Accidents

Beginning on September 1, 2022, Knoxville Police Department officers will no longer respond to certain non-injury crashes, Chief of Police Paul Noel announced on Monday. Much like the Severe Weather Plan and the steps that were taken during the COVID-19 pandemic to comply with social distancing guidelines, KPD officers will no longer respond to minor, non-injury crashes unless a car is disabled in the roadway and requires a tow truck or other specific factors are involved.
KNOXVILLE, TN
thesmokies.com

Tips for riding The Tail of The Dragon, your complete guide

As a child of the 80s, the education of my youth came with a handful of recurring staples from elementary through middle school. Each year – seemingly at random – the teacher would wheel in a rickety cart with a television and a top-loading VCR. The lights would be turned down and a video like “Rikki Tikki Tavi” or a cartoon version of “The Hobbit” would be played.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Several reports of flooding across East Tennessee overnight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for parts of Anderson, Knox and Sevier County overnight after severe storms and heavy rain moved through the region. The National Weather Service reported flash floods in the following locations:. Clinton Highway and Callahan Drive. Keck Road and Lacy...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank holds quarterly board meeting, asks 10News to leave

POWELL, Tenn. — On Thursday morning, 10News learned the East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank would be holding its quarterly board meeting at 6 p.m. at the Powell Lions Club. WBIR has been investigating the compensation for the eye bank's CEO, Valerie Stewart, after a board member raised questions. Stewart received more than $450,000 in 2019, tax forms show, far more than most eye bank leaders make across the nation.
POWELL, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee family has 150-foot sinkhole in yard

MASCOT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Mascot family has looked for answers for months after a sinkhole formed on their property. Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said it was formed back on Feb. 22. They determined the cause to be from an old, inactive zinc mine that hasn’t been used...
MASCOT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Hawkins County gets an offer it can't refuse

“I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse,” said Marlon Brando as the Godfather in the movie of that name. It remains to be seen whether Hawkins County will accept an offer like that: 160 acres of land developed as an industrial park at a cost of some $5 million, for an investment of just $30,000.

Comments / 0

Community Policy