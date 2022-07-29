Statement on Anakeesta Aerial Lift Investigation

www.tn.gov
The Chief Elevator Inspector from the DLWD’s Elevator Unit traveled to Gatlinburg to investigate the Chondola Chair Lift at Anakeesta after the reported death of a passenger
Gatlinburg, TN – According to the state officials, the chair lift is considered a conveyance device and is under the jurisdiction of the state’s Elevator Unit. The Chief Elevator Inspector from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Elevator Unit traveled to Gatlinburg after the reported death of a passenger on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Knox Co. BOE to vote on agreement to buy 32 acres of land for new elementary school in Farragut
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County is moving forward with plans to build a new elementary school in Farragut. On Wednesday, the Knox County Board of Education will vote on an agreement to buy roughly 32 acres of property off Boyd Station Road near McFee Park. At $100,000 per acre, the land purchase will cost the county close to $3.2 million.
hardknoxwire.com
Greyhound dispute tests limits of government
The couple sat on the curb outside the Marathon gas station in East Knoxville on a sunbaked Monday afternoon, eyes bloodshot from exhaustion, watching other Greyhound passengers board a bus across the parking lot. His voice cracked as he spoke of passing sleepless nights on the pavement and the transit...
TWRA seeing more bear incidents in 2022 than previous years
As the population of Tennessee continues to grow, black bears in the state are trying to adapt. TWRA Black Bear Program Coordinator Dan Gibbs says the agency has seen more incidents involving bears getting into dwellings and vehicles in 2022 than any other year he can remember.
3 of 6 convicted in brutal killing of 3 in 1997 file petition following new TN law
(WJHL) – The attorney for one of the six people convicted for killing almost an entire family in Greene County in 1997 spoke on Monday. In 2021 a law was passed in the State of Tennessee which would allow incarcerated individuals to petition to have a fingerprint analysis conducted if there is evidence that has […]
my40.tv
Barn destroyed in overnight Canton fire; investigation underway
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — An overnight fire that kept crews busy for hours early Monday is under investigation. The North Canton Fire Department confirms with News 13 that crews were dispatched to Beaverdam Street near Thompson Street Monday, Aug. 1, just before 4 a.m. Crews from Canton, Clyde, Center...
Ober Gatlinburg sued for $1 million after child fell from rock wall
A $1 million lawsuit filed against Ober Gatlinburg claims the attraction failed to secure a child with a safety harness before he fell from a rock wall and suffered a traumatic brain injury, according to court documents.
KFVS12
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bears in East Tennessee are not few and far between; therefore, it is essential that those who live or visit the area know what to do when they encounter the animals. A photo circulating social media of what not to do when seeing a bear in...
WATE
Knox County COVID-19 transmission level increases
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County COVID-19 transmission level is now rated as “high” under guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the case rate increased 18% over the past 7 days. Data collected by the CDC shows 320 cases per every 100,000 people...
crossvillenews1st.com
CDC RECOMMENDING ALL EAST TN COUNTIES WEAR MASK AGAIN AND PLACES KNOX COUNTY AT ‘HIGH’ RISK – CUMBERLAND COUNTY ONE OF FEW REMAINING AT ‘MEDIUM’ RISK
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people in Knox County and across most of East Tennessee to wear masks again after the area reported another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and infections this week. The CDC on Friday placed Knox, Blount, Sevier and other...
List: Roads, areas flooded in Knoxville
List of roads where flooding is seen, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Speed humps to be installed in Knoxville neighborhoods
Speed humps will be installed on neighborhood roads and part of the City of Knoxville's 2022 Resurfacing Project.
wivk.com
The Man at the Center of a TBI Silver Alert is Found Safe in Another State
The Silver Alert issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for an Anderson County has been resolved. 81 year-old Charlie Bowen was seen in his truck in Knoxville in the area of Summit Hill Drive and Walnut Street around 4 yesterday (Sunday) afternoon. He was found safe today in another state.
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police Soon will no Longer Respond to Certain Non-Injury Accidents
Beginning on September 1, 2022, Knoxville Police Department officers will no longer respond to certain non-injury crashes, Chief of Police Paul Noel announced on Monday. Much like the Severe Weather Plan and the steps that were taken during the COVID-19 pandemic to comply with social distancing guidelines, KPD officers will no longer respond to minor, non-injury crashes unless a car is disabled in the roadway and requires a tow truck or other specific factors are involved.
Clydesdales return to Knoxville for Smoky Mountain Air Show
The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming back to Knoxville for the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show where they will kick off the festivities each morning.
thesmokies.com
Tips for riding The Tail of The Dragon, your complete guide
As a child of the 80s, the education of my youth came with a handful of recurring staples from elementary through middle school. Each year – seemingly at random – the teacher would wheel in a rickety cart with a television and a top-loading VCR. The lights would be turned down and a video like “Rikki Tikki Tavi” or a cartoon version of “The Hobbit” would be played.
Several reports of flooding across East Tennessee overnight
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for parts of Anderson, Knox and Sevier County overnight after severe storms and heavy rain moved through the region. The National Weather Service reported flash floods in the following locations:. Clinton Highway and Callahan Drive. Keck Road and Lacy...
East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank holds quarterly board meeting, asks 10News to leave
POWELL, Tenn. — On Thursday morning, 10News learned the East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank would be holding its quarterly board meeting at 6 p.m. at the Powell Lions Club. WBIR has been investigating the compensation for the eye bank's CEO, Valerie Stewart, after a board member raised questions. Stewart received more than $450,000 in 2019, tax forms show, far more than most eye bank leaders make across the nation.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee family has 150-foot sinkhole in yard
MASCOT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Mascot family has looked for answers for months after a sinkhole formed on their property. Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said it was formed back on Feb. 22. They determined the cause to be from an old, inactive zinc mine that hasn’t been used...
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Hawkins County gets an offer it can't refuse
“I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse,” said Marlon Brando as the Godfather in the movie of that name. It remains to be seen whether Hawkins County will accept an offer like that: 160 acres of land developed as an industrial park at a cost of some $5 million, for an investment of just $30,000.
