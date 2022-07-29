www.emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Multiple back-to-school events slated in Emporia-Greensville
It may seem like school just let out for the summer. But believe us, we’re already less than a month away from the next school year, despite what the thermometer might tell you. No matter how old you are, whether you’re a teacher, parent, or student, it’s never too...
Emporia-Greensville Business Spotlight: DFI Systems
The process of DFI Systems moving to Emporia began in early 2021 and remains a process still in motion. Eventually, the Hampton-based company building wall panels and floor systems will call Emporia its headquartered home. The former Perdue Farms building at 180 W. Pleasant Shade Drive perfectly fits the DFI...
Riverfront Soul Festival becomes 3-day event
The second annual Riverfront Soul Festival is coming in September with a notable difference from its debut in 2021 — it’s expanding from one day to three. “This year’s even bigger,” Festival Founder Dr. Eric Majette said. The free event will unfold in the city of...
Forest Hill Baptist of Skippers Will Celebrate 103 years on August 7
Forest Hill Baptist Church will be officially celebrating 103 years of serving Christ and the faith community, on Sunday, August 7. Several members of Fountain Creek Baptist Church had sought a more convenient and central location for worship, which led to the birth of Forest Hill. Located just south of...
NBC12
Heart & Soul Brewfest sees big turn out for 5th annual celebration Saturday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Heart & Soul Brewfest at City Stadium saw a huge turnout at their 5th annual celebration on Saturday. Heart & Soul is known to be Richmond’s only festival highlighting Soul & African Cuisine, Urban Art, Hip Hop & Soul Music, along with RVA’s Craft Beer Community.
Emporia registrar relocated to 706 South Main Street
The Emporia City Council unanimously approved relocating the registrar from the municipal building to 706 South Main St. “The registrar’s office employs one full-time registrar and two part-time assistant registrars,” City Manager William Johnson said. “During peak times, the registrar and both assistants can occupy their office space with only two small workstations. The registrar’s office currently operates in a 10.5x20 space which is cramped and inefficient for office staff and voter needs. The office does not have space for copier, printer, or fax machines which leaves the public unattended while employees use the copier/fax/scanner in the office of administration.”
Virginia Union University Appoints Dr. Mark James as Assistant Dean of Students
[RICHMOND - July 29, 2022] — Virginia Union University is announcing new leaders in its academic and administrative teams. “Accomplished people build top-tier universities,” said Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, President and CEO. “Virginia Union University is welcoming experienced new leaders who make great things happen and who will help propel us toward our goal of becoming Best in Class.”
Lucky Leaf brings expo to Virginia for first time
The Lucky Leaf Expo is currently underway at the Greater Richmond Convention Center despite recent issues with Virginia’s legislation.
Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen 2022 heads to national pageant with personal sickle cell mission
(WAVY) — “Our new Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen for 2022 is … Roanoke Valley, Ayana Johnson!” And before the announcer could finish, the crowd at Roanoke’s Berglund Center went wild. On June 25, 16-year-old Ayana Johnson of Suffolk, dropped to her knees, a few...
French bulldogs rescued from Midwest breeder fostered in Virginia
21 French bulldogs were rescued from a Midwest breeder who had health issues and was downsizing, according to a Windsor-based rescue organization. The dogs are now being fostered in Hampton Roads.
Daughter of Blue Jays 1B Coach Mark Budzinski Died In Tubing Accident
VA., RICHMOND — Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski’s 17-year-old daughter was killed in a boating accident over the weekend in Virginia, local authorities confirmed on Monday. On Saturday, two girls, including Julia Budzinski, fell off a tube being towed behind a boat on the James...
Dr. Alan Scott Promoted to Assistant Dean of Students
Dr. Alan Scott has been promoted to Assistant Dean of Students at Chowan University. Dr. Scott will continue to coordinate the university’s Career Services and serve as Title IX Coordinator. Along with his new title, he will oversee the university’s Greek Life and serve on the Student Affairs Administrative Team. “I am humbled and extremely excited to continue to serve the Chowan University community,” said Dr. Scott. “I will strive to achieve the level of excellence that the students of Chowan University deserve.”
Black rat snake found inside bag of popcorn at Virginia store
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A shopper at a Virginia store was taking a bag of popcorn with a hole in it to the front of the business when a snake poked its head out from inside the snack container. Kimberly Slaughter said she was at Shoppers Value in Kenbridge when...
Richmond woman, knocked out by COVID last year, still waiting for VEC benefits
“I spoke with a representative initially, and it seemed like it would be easy process,” said Kamara Horton, who works in a dental office.
They lost their loved ones to violence. This event hopes to bring them closure.
Pastor Belinda Baugh doesn't mince words when it comes to violence and supporting the families left behind.
StormTracker8: Showers & storms continue tonight; Sunshine returns tomorrow
Showers and storms continue this evening and briefly into the overnight hours before tapering off. Monday will be much drier along with seasonal temperatures and humid.
Why Richmond Police want 'all the neighbors to come out'
Richmond Police kicked off National Night Out with a registration event outside the Walmart on Sheila Lane Saturday.
Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect across Central Virginia, tornado warning no longer in effect
A number of counties across Central Virginia are on alert for severe thunderstorm warnings after an expired tornado warning.
Fatal two-vehicle crash closes down James River Drawbridge in Isle of Wight County
The Virginia State Police are currently investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on the James River Drawbridge between Newport News and Isle of Wight County.
Severe thunderstorm warning expires for multiple counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties Sunday afternoon. The severe thunderstorm warning began at 1:28 p.m. and expired at 2:30 p.m. for Edgecombe County and Halifax County. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in Vance, Warren, Nash,...
