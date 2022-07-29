The Emporia City Council unanimously approved relocating the registrar from the municipal building to 706 South Main St. “The registrar’s office employs one full-time registrar and two part-time assistant registrars,” City Manager William Johnson said. “During peak times, the registrar and both assistants can occupy their office space with only two small workstations. The registrar’s office currently operates in a 10.5x20 space which is cramped and inefficient for office staff and voter needs. The office does not have space for copier, printer, or fax machines which leaves the public unattended while employees use the copier/fax/scanner in the office of administration.”

EMPORIA, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO