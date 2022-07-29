ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, VA

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Multiple back-to-school events slated in Emporia-Greensville

It may seem like school just let out for the summer. But believe us, we’re already less than a month away from the next school year, despite what the thermometer might tell you. No matter how old you are, whether you’re a teacher, parent, or student, it’s never too...
JARRATT, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia-Greensville Business Spotlight: DFI Systems

The process of DFI Systems moving to Emporia began in early 2021 and remains a process still in motion. Eventually, the Hampton-based company building wall panels and floor systems will call Emporia its headquartered home. The former Perdue Farms building at 180 W. Pleasant Shade Drive perfectly fits the DFI...
EMPORIA, VA
windsorweekly.com

Riverfront Soul Festival becomes 3-day event

The second annual Riverfront Soul Festival is coming in September with a notable difference from its debut in 2021 — it’s expanding from one day to three. “This year’s even bigger,” Festival Founder Dr. Eric Majette said. The free event will unfold in the city of...
FRANKLIN, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Forest Hill Baptist of Skippers Will Celebrate 103 years on August 7

Forest Hill Baptist Church will be officially celebrating 103 years of serving Christ and the faith community, on Sunday, August 7. Several members of Fountain Creek Baptist Church had sought a more convenient and central location for worship, which led to the birth of Forest Hill. Located just south of...
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia registrar relocated to 706 South Main Street

The Emporia City Council unanimously approved relocating the registrar from the municipal building to 706 South Main St. “The registrar’s office employs one full-time registrar and two part-time assistant registrars,” City Manager William Johnson said. “During peak times, the registrar and both assistants can occupy their office space with only two small workstations. The registrar’s office currently operates in a 10.5x20 space which is cramped and inefficient for office staff and voter needs. The office does not have space for copier, printer, or fax machines which leaves the public unattended while employees use the copier/fax/scanner in the office of administration.”
EMPORIA, VA
vuu.edu

Virginia Union University Appoints Dr. Mark James as Assistant Dean of Students

[RICHMOND - July 29, 2022] — Virginia Union University is announcing new leaders in its academic and administrative teams. “Accomplished people build top-tier universities,” said Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, President and CEO. “Virginia Union University is welcoming experienced new leaders who make great things happen and who will help propel us toward our goal of becoming Best in Class.”
RICHMOND, VA
focushillsboro.com

Daughter of Blue Jays 1B Coach Mark Budzinski Died In Tubing Accident

VA., RICHMOND — Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski’s 17-year-old daughter was killed in a boating accident over the weekend in Virginia, local authorities confirmed on Monday. On Saturday, two girls, including Julia Budzinski, fell off a tube being towed behind a boat on the James...
RICHMOND, VA
chowan.edu

Dr. Alan Scott Promoted to Assistant Dean of Students

Dr. Alan Scott has been promoted to Assistant Dean of Students at Chowan University. Dr. Scott will continue to coordinate the university’s Career Services and serve as Title IX Coordinator. Along with his new title, he will oversee the university’s Greek Life and serve on the Student Affairs Administrative Team. “I am humbled and extremely excited to continue to serve the Chowan University community,” said Dr. Scott. “I will strive to achieve the level of excellence that the students of Chowan University deserve.”
MURFREESBORO, NC
cbs17

Severe thunderstorm warning expires for multiple counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties Sunday afternoon. The severe thunderstorm warning began at 1:28 p.m. and expired at 2:30 p.m. for Edgecombe County and Halifax County. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in Vance, Warren, Nash,...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC

