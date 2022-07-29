ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Biden nominates lawyer who represented Mississippi abortion clinic at Supreme Court in Dobbs case for federal judgeship

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US Justice Dept sues Idaho to protect abortion access

The US Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Tuesday seeking to protect abortion access, its first litigation since the Supreme Court struck down the legal guarantees for the procedure. The Justice Department said the Idaho law provides no defense for medical providers who conduct an abortion necessary to protect the health of a pregnant woman. 
IDAHO STATE
Daily Mail

'The Democrats have trained the population to believe that gay Latino Republicans - like me - can't be conservative': New York GOP candidate reveals why he is running for Congress - and how he has been scorned by the gay community

House Republicans' campaign arm is pouring resources into suburban Long Island ahead of the November midterm elections, where a seat being vacated by outgoing Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi has set up an opportunity for the GOP to add one more lawmaker to its New York Congressional delegation. From that vacuum...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Ohio State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Florida State

Comments / 0

Community Policy