Biden nominates lawyer who represented Mississippi abortion clinic at Supreme Court in Dobbs case for federal judgeship

Leading Democrats for 2024 if Joe Biden Does Not Run: Poll
Just 22 percent of Americans want Biden to run again in 2024, with 61 percent opposed, according to a Decision Desk HQ poll.
Biden gets to write a different script on Afghanistan
The killing of al-Zawahri marks a bookend of sorts to the president’s much-criticized troop drawdown. But is it a foreboding one?
US Justice Dept sues Idaho to protect abortion access
The US Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Tuesday seeking to protect abortion access, its first litigation since the Supreme Court struck down the legal guarantees for the procedure. The Justice Department said the Idaho law provides no defense for medical providers who conduct an abortion necessary to protect the health of a pregnant woman.
'The Democrats have trained the population to believe that gay Latino Republicans - like me - can't be conservative': New York GOP candidate reveals why he is running for Congress - and how he has been scorned by the gay community
House Republicans' campaign arm is pouring resources into suburban Long Island ahead of the November midterm elections, where a seat being vacated by outgoing Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi has set up an opportunity for the GOP to add one more lawmaker to its New York Congressional delegation. From that vacuum...
Tudor Dixon's Chances of Beating Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan: Polls
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Dixon as his pick for the GOP's gubernatorial nomination on Friday, describing her as a "conservative warrior."
