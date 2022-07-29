Newell Brands Cuts FY22 Outlook Post Mixed Q2 Results

www.benzinga.com
Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation
Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
Jim Cramer Says Amazon Is 'Taking Share From Everybody': Here Are 3 Stocks The E-Commerce Giant Was Able To Outshine During Its 'Extraordinary' Quarter
Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares popped last week after the e-commerce juggernaut turned in better-than-expected financial results. Jim Cramer was blown away by the report and made the case that Amazon is winning against just about any company you want to compare it to. "They're dominating," Cramer said Friday on CNBC's...
Gartner Shares Pop On Q2 Beat; Upbeat FY22 Guidance
Gartner, Inc IT reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 21.8% year-on-year on an FX-neutral basis to $1.40 billion, beating the consensus of $1.32 billion. Revenues from Research rose 14% Y/Y to $1.14 billion, and Conferences were $113.5 million, up 95% Y/Y. Consulting revenue grew 14% Y/Y to $120.7 million. Global...
Cazoo Shares Skyrocket Post Solid Q2 Results
Cazoo Group Ltd CZOO reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 145% year-on-year, to £333 million. The company sold 23,955 vehicles in total in Q2, a 124% jump Y/Y. Retail units sold increased 94% Y/Y to 17,033. The gross profit for the quarter fell 75% Y/Y to £2 million, and...
Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.55% to $15.21 Monday afternoon. Movement may be due to continued strength following last week's earnings report. Ford last week reported quarterly earnings of 68 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 45 cents. Automotive sales of $37.91 billion beat the analyst consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Total company revenue was $40.2 billion in the quarter.
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has been known to make some highly criticized forward-looking predictions. Wood and her colleagues have some of the higher price targets on Wall Street for Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here's a look at how much an investment could be worth in the future if their price targets...
Red White & Bloom Posts Record Revenue In Q1, Set To Achieve Positive EBITDA By End Of FY
Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. RWBYF reported on Tuesday a record revenue from continuing operations of CA$28 million ($21.85 milliom) in the first quarter of 2022. For the year ended December 31, the company generated CA$37.3 million in revenue, up by 193% year-over-year. “With the first half of 2022...
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Earnings Outlook For Intevac
Intevac IVAC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Intevac will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15. Intevac bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Molson Coors Shares Slide Post Q2 Results, Warning On Macroeconomic Impact
Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 0.6% year-on-year to $2.92 billion, missing the consensus of $2.93 billion. Net sales from the Americas segment fell 2.3% Y/Y primarily due to an 8.1% decrease in financial volumes, partially offset by positive net pricing and a favorable sales mix.
Earnings Outlook For Benefitfocus
Benefitfocus BNFT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Benefitfocus will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Benefitfocus bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Caterpillar Shares Slip On Q2 Revenue Miss; Registers 11% Revenue Growth
Caterpillar Inc CAT reported second-quarter FY22 sales and revenue growth of 11% year-over-year to $14.25 billion, missing the consensus of $14.38 billion. Adjusted EPS was $3.18, beating the consensus of $3.01. Revenue growth was driven by favorable price realization and higher sales volume. Segment Revenue: Construction Industries $6.03 billion (+7%...
Trupanion's Earnings Outlook
Trupanion TRUP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Trupanion will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22. Trupanion bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
A Look At Ford Stock Following Massive 20% Earnings Surge
Ford Motor Co. F rallied 4.64% higher on Monday in continued momentum. Over the last four trading days the stock has skyrocketed over 20%. The surge began on July 27, when Ford began to run up into its earnings print, which took place that day after the market close. Ford printed a big earnings beat, reporting EPS of 68 cents on sales of 37.91 billion compared to the consensus estimate of EPS of 45 cents on sales of 34.32 billion.
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
A Preview Of Verra Mobility's Earnings
Verra Mobility VRRM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Verra Mobility will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. Verra Mobility bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Short Volatility Alert: Newmont Corporation
On Monday, shares of Newmont Corporation NEM experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -0.75% to $44.94. The overall sentiment for NEM has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The volatility alert...
Captor Capital Fiscal 2021 Revenue Grows 102% YoY, Here Are The Details
Captor Capital Corp. CPTR NMVA NMVA released its audited annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022, revealing revenues from the sale of cannabis at the company’s California dispensary network were $32.73 million, with the company recording a gross profit of $12.3 million. Financial Highlights. On a...
