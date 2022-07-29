Robusto Throws Back To Danica Patrick

www.speedsport.com
Statesville Record & Landmark
The race is on to refurbish storied North Wilkesboro Speedway before the opener
NORTH WILKESBORO — Barely an hour into the 9 a.m. start of the traditional workday — but three-plus hours into his day — Ronald Queen zipped about the North Wilkesboro Speedway on his gas-powered cart like he was racing for the checkered flag. And in a very...
Several local North Carolina winners in Mega Millions
Two of the 26 people who won a million-dollar prize bought their tickets in North Carolina. You had to have matched all five white numbers to win that prize.
Long-standing skate park closing to disappointment of regular skaters
CONCORD, N.C. — A popular indoor skate park in Concord is about to close its doors permanently. Soul Ride Skate Park has been a local favorite for 17 years, but according to an Instagram post, its landlord needs the space to expand. The last rides happen Sunday from 1-7 p.m.
Matt and Ramona Off Air Podcast: WBTV’s Maureen O’Boyle On to Next Act
After 19 years, WBTV’s Maureen O’Boyle is moving on to her next act. We had a chance to talk to Maureen the day of her last broadcast on WBTV. She talked about how she came home to Charlotte after 19 years on the national media scene. We discussed the stories that meant the most to […]
Hundreds set to attend Charlotte’s 3rd annual HBCU Cookout
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Hundreds of HBCU alums will meet for the third annual Queen City HBCU cookout on Sunday.
WCNC
Find out more on the The Brushy Mountain Peach & Heritage Festival on the Visit NC Farms app
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The orchards on Brushy Mountain outside of Wilkesboro, are most widely known for apples, but for generations they have also grown peaches. In this week’s "Mia’s Big Adventures," Mia used the Visit...
wccbcharlotte.com
Local Pastor To Open Whiskey Distillery In Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Meet Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins, two of three friends who decided to open something the Town of Matthews has never seen, a whiskey distillery. Oaklore Distillery is set to open in just over a month. Located on the corner of Monroe Road and Matthews Township Parkway, the distillery will serve spirits of all kinds, some made in house. Matt Simpkins is a local pastor who has been doing ministry for 20 years. He hopes this will be more than a distillery.
Who won the Mega Millions drawing in North Carolina?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolinians won big in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The state had a total of 12 tickets winning $10,000, two Megaplier tickets winning $20,000, and two lucky tickets winning $1 million. The two $1 million tickets matched all five white balls in the drawing, with...
earnthenecklace.com
John Paul Leaving WSOC: Where Is the North Carolina Anchor Going?
Residents of Charlotte, North Carolina, have received the latest news coverage from John Paul on Channel 9 Eyewitness News for seven years. But now, John Paul is leaving WSOC-TV for the next step of his career. WSOC viewers were surprised by the announcement and want to know where John Paul is going next and if his new job will also take him away from North Carolina. The Emmy Award-winning news anchor answered most questions about leaving Channel 9.
lakenormanpublications.com
Camp Meeting isn’t just a Denver tradition
DENVER – Terry Holdsclaw has attended the Rock Springs Camp Meeting his entire life, and in recent years he’s branched out to observe similar traditions in other areas. “In 2018 I found out there were more camp meetings in North Carolina than I had realized, so I wanted to attend those,” he said. “Then I found out there were several more in South Carolina and I had no idea there were several dozen others down in Georgia.”
Furniture Today
How one North Carolina furniture manufacturer expanded into the DTC category
MAIDEN, N.C. — A new direct-to-consumer furniture company has launched in the heart of North Carolina’s furniture country, and third-generation industry veterans are at the helm. The e-commerce brand, Mantle Furniture, operating out of Catawba County, N.C., began operations in January of this year, led by Adrian Parker...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Giving back: Corvettes of Statesville cruise-in to benefit Matthew 25 Ministries
With the rise in gas and food prices, Matthew 25 Ministries’ Mandy Howell said she’s seeing an increase in people needing help with the basics, and many of those coming in the door are people who have never sought assistance before. “We’re getting senior citizens and families,” she...
1 killed in Burke County crash, troopers say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Burke County Sunday. Trooper responded to the collision around 6:40 p.m. on Frank Whisnant Road near NC Highway 181. A Cadillac DeVille crossed the centerline while driving south on NC 181 and crashed...
WXII 12
Statesville: Man killed at work when hit by a terminal tractor-trailer, troopers say
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — One man is dead after being hit by a terminal tractor-trailer, troopers said. North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Statesville. This incident occurred at an industrial poultry by-product processing plant off Sheffield Road. A terminal tractor-trailer, known as...
One dead, all northbound lanes close in I-77 wreck
NCDOT is reporting all lanes are closed as of 2:40 p.m. and are expecting those lanes will remain closed until around 6:10 p.m.
1 seriously hurt in shooting in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting early Monday morning in west Charlotte. MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that a patient was taken to the hospital “with life-threatening injuries” after a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. The shooting happened on Tuckaseegee...
25-year-old man dies in collision near Morganton: Troopers
A 25-year-old woman is dead following a collision over the weekend near Morganton, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Monday.
Matt and Ramona Off Air Podcast: Violin Scam & We Aren’t Married
In the latest Matt & Ramona Off Air Podcast, Matt exposes a street violinist scam. There is a national scam going on involving people pretending to play the violin to get money from good samaritans. We discuss what is happening, and where, in the Charlotte area, the fake violin virtuosos have been spotted. Also; […]
Carter Co. missing woman located
UPDATE: According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Campell has been located. No further details were released. ———————————————————————————————————————– CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from Elizabethton. According to the CCSO, Mary Campbell, 49, was discovered to be missing from […]
thecharlottepost.com
It's a hairy situation as inflation drives up the cost of styling services
It's a hairy situation as inflation drives up the cost of styling services. Fees for products and equipment often passed on to customers. Barber Rodney White trims a customer's hair at Premier Lounge Grooming in Charlotte. The rising cost of equipment and material is leading to higher prices for hair services.
