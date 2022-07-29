Juneau Assembly to meet on Monday night at City Hall

www.kinyradio.com
Planning Commission to discuss front yard setback Tuesday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Tuesday, August 9th, the Regular Planning Commission will meet at 7 pm. This meeting will be held both in-person and over Zoom. The meeting is to review a Variance to reduce a front yard setback from 20 feet to 10 feet. The applicant proposes a...
Road closures announced for National Night Out in Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau’s 14th annual National Night Out will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and there will be road closures. The CBJ Park Rangers will be hosting an NNO event at Cope Park from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.. This event is open to the public and will be visited by Juneau’s first responders.
RWB holds first meeting in Juneau Sunday morning
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Team RWB, 'Red, White and Blue' held their first Juneau meeting to brainstorm future ideas for veterans to enjoy. Paul Everitt and Mary Synk are starting an RWB group in Juneau. They moved to Juneau this year from Florida, although Everitt said he had worked in...
Alaska Transportation Commissioner updates Juneau Chamber on infrastructure work
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The current status of infrastructure and future projects in Alaska was presented to the Juneau Chamber Thursday with Ryan Anderson, Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Transportation, being the speaker. Anderson spoke about the federal funding that is coming from the infrastructure act. He said the...
Weiss: Juneau student registration can begin at end of this week
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - School is starting soon in Juneau. Classes begin in earnest on Aug. 16. District Superintendent Dr. Bridget Weiss spoke about it while she was a guest on Action Line. "So, this time of year, we just get really antsy," Weiss said. "We're excited for administrators to...
Golden North Salmon Derby slated for Aug. 12, officials advise change to Auke Bay weigh-in station
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Territorial Sportsman's annual salmon derby takes place in August. Organizers of the event, Territorial Sportsmen Inc., said the derby is set for August 12-14. The fishing competition has taken place in Juneau since 1947, and challenges competitors to catch the largest King or Coho salmon over a period of three days.
NOTN 8-1 AM
The Alaska Department of Health and the Anchorage Health Department have announced the first case of monkeypox in Alaska. On Saturday, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy signed Senate Bill 131, providing firefighters statewide with expanded workers' compensation disability coverage. School is starting soon in Juneau, with classes beginning Aug. 16. The...
GCLL Majors Fall in State Series to Abbott-O-Rabbitt
The Gastineau Channel Little League Majors Baseball All Stars represented Juneau well in their best-of-five state championship series loss to Anchorage's Abbott-O-Rabbitt Little League on Sitka's Moller Field. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - With two runners on base in their last at bat and trailing 2-0 in the final game of...
Climate organization releases environmental report card for cruise ships
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - After the release of the 2022 Cruise Ship Report Tuesday, authored by the climate activist organization Friends of the Earth, Juneau residents protested at the cruise docks Wednesday to bring awareness to ship pollution. The report card measures each cruise line by four environmental criteria: sewage...
Juneau Animal Rescue holds 11th 'Hairball Masque-Fur-Ade' fundraiser
Samantha Blankenship, the executive director of JAR, gives her speech. (Photo courtesy of Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Saturday evening was Juneau Animal Rescue's biggest fundraiser event of the year at Centennial Hall, from 6 pm to 9 pm. Tickets were $50 and all proceeds went to the animals.
US Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship near Tracy Arm
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a 23-year-old woman from the cruise ship American Constellation in Tracy Arm, approximately 40 nautical miles southeast of Juneau on Monday. A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived on scene at 11:30 a.m., hoisted the patient, and...
CCFR reports no injuries in La Perouse St. fire
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire and Rescue are investigating a structure fire that occurred Monday morning in Juneau. CCFR said that at 1:45 in the morning on Monday, they responded to a report of a structure fire on La Perouse St. Upon arrival, units found fire at the...
Major All Stars Tie Series with AOR, Championship Monday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Facing elimination Juneau’s Gastineau Channel Little League Majors All-Star Baseball team defeated Anchorage’s Abbott-O-Rabbitt Little League 6-4 in game four of their best-of-five state championship series Sunday on Sitka’s Moller Field. Tied at 3-3 in the top of the sixth inning Juneau’s Jamison...
Update: Couple identified in fatal Mat-Su car crash
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A couple was pronounced deceased Saturday after their vehicle went into the Matanuska River Friday afternoon, according to state troopers. Update 11:06 a.m.: The two deceased individuals that were recovered from the Matanuska River on July 30 have been identified as Clayton McManis, age 31 of Chugiak and Kaitlin Ogden, age 26 of Chugiak. Next of kin for McManis and Ogden have been notified.
