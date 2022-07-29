Gov. Little plans media blitz, drug test kits in next stage of the fight against fentanyl

www.boisestatepublicradio.org
FBI offers blueprint for missing Indigenous peoples list
The FBI in New Mexico recently released a list of almost 180 missing Indigenous people throughout the state and Navajo Nation, which also stretches into Utah and Arizona. The agency believes this is the first list of its kind. It includes teens, adults of all ages and one person who has been missing for almost 70 years.
New law legalizing catfish 'noodling' takes effect in Louisiana
In Louisiana, some people like to fish by sticking their arm into the murky water, feeling around for a catfish and grabbing it by the mouth. A new law legalizing it goes into effect Aug. 1. Kezia Setyawan of WWNO reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022...
How to stay safe in Idaho's heat
This weekend the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory as temperatures neared 107 and though it looks like we'll get a break from the triple digits for the rest of the week, it's still going to be hot. This means people will need to take extra care while out...
What's killing North Carolina's oysters?
Oyster farming is an up-and-coming industry in North Carolina. But something is killing the oysters. Researchers are working with oyster farmers to uncover the cause. WUNC’s Zachary Turner reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
The Salvation Army continues relief work in eastern Kentucky as severe weather continues
In Kentucky, rescue and recovery efforts continue on Tuesday after last week’s catastrophic flooding. Severe weather has continued this week, making it hard to travel and reach isolated areas. The Salvation Army is one of the organizations on the ground in the region, delivering meals and other support to...
Kentucky musician helps with flood relief efforts
Days after a flood devastated parts of eastern Kentucky, Here & Now‘s Scott Tong checks in with Mitchella Phipps, a musician who is helping with relief efforts. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
More rain ahead for eastern Kentucky following deadly flooding
More rain is in the forecast for eastern Kentucky Monday, and much of the area is under a flood watch. Severe flash flooding last week caused dozens of deaths and extensive damage to roads, bridges, businesses and homes. Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to Gwen Johnson, who lives in...
