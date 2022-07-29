Entertainment for everyone: How Idaho theaters are accommodating viewers with disabilities

www.boisestatepublicradio.org
Related
KTVB
7's HERO: Idaho boy's 5th birthday turns into a joyful community celebration
MIDDLETON, Idaho — The Kuhn family is new to Idaho, but Theo Kuhn's fifth birthday party at a Middleton Park has already turned into a community celebration. So, how did that happen?. "We've only been in Idaho for a year and a half," said Noah Kuhn, Theo's dad. "Only...
7 Sure Signs You Are Getting Old in Idaho
Growing up, many of us feel like we are untouchable. We can run decently fast, jump, we think we know everything, and we can eat without getting fat somehow. As you grow out of your teenage years and into your twenties, you continue to think you are untouchable as you become an adult and continue to eat and drink without gaining weight, be in decent shape, and stay up all night with ease. Life eventually goes on and catches up with you and you begin putting on weight, falling asleep during movies and shows, and even having mini versions of yourself running around the house. It isn't an exact science when it happens, but it is inevitable. You will get old and you will feel it and know it. There are a few signs that your prime has passed you by and you are beginning to decline and start feeling old. Here are a few signs you may be getting there or already there.
No, Idaho Isn’t Becoming the Fourth Reich
Are there racists in Idaho? At least one, according to some newspaper accounts. One guy apparently brags that he lives here and anticipates the creation of an ethnostate. Idaho has some history here, but so do some other states. McKean and Potter Counties in northwestern Pennsylvania were briefly hotbeds for white supremacists in the early 1990s. Newspaper coverage allowed them to urge other like-minded people to join them. Trouble was, there weren’t many jobs and it’s very cold in winter.
idahoednews.org
Nontraditional schools dominate Idaho’s SAT score Top 10 list
When it comes to the SAT, it’s not magic that separates Idaho’s top-performing schools from the rest – but it might have something to do with the type of school. Of the 10 schools in Idaho with the highest SAT average, six are nontraditional, according to 2022 SAT score results released Friday by the State Department of Education. The SAT is a nationally-recognized measure of college preparedness and the test is taken by most of Idaho’s juniors at the taxpayer expense of about $1 million a year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boisestatepublicradio.org
New law legalizing catfish 'noodling' takes effect in Louisiana
In Louisiana, some people like to fish by sticking their arm into the murky water, feeling around for a catfish and grabbing it by the mouth. A new law legalizing it goes into effect Aug. 1. Kezia Setyawan of WWNO reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022...
The Treasure Valley’s Favorite Breakfast Spot Now Has Cocktails?!
There isn’t much better than brunch on a weekend morning, with the sun shining on your face and a cocktail in your hand. In fact, that’s probably our only complaint about some of the brunch spots throughout the Treasure Valley – not all of them have liquor licenses, so the most they can offer are mimosas.
Idaho Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Right now, Jon Taffer’s Bar Rescue is the buzz of the Treasure Valley. Earlier this month, we learned that the crew did Firehouse Sports Pub in Nampa. Since then, there have been a lot of loose lips on social media. We know they’ve also been to Corner Cafe Bar & Grille (now Country Barn Corner Cafe) in Horseshoe Bend, Strikers Lounge at Meridian Lanes and we’re pretty sure we know which bar they’ll be at this weekend. We won’t spoil that surprise until it also leaks on Facebook. The episodes are expected to air in September.
These 10 Places Were Just Named the Best Small Towns in Idaho
If there's one thing that Idaho has a lot of, it's small towns. We've introduced you to a handful with names that make us giggle, populations so small that you've likely never heard of them and some that you just want to stay away from. But which small towns are...
RELATED PEOPLE
Hot Idaho Summers Vs Cold Idaho Winters: Which Season is Worse?
Summer is more than half over, but the temperatures continue to hit triple digits, yards are turning yellow, and electric bills continue to rise from constant air conditioner usage. Many of us are complaining about the heat, and every day the weather seems to stay the same, with no end currently in sight. While it is nice to get outside and all the events taking place, there are many things to not enjoy about summer in Idaho as well. While some may be anticipating the cooler weather and wanting winter, many forget how miserable they were then as well and all the complaining that followed. When it comes to complaining about the seasons, which is worst?
A Message for Idaho’s Pot Puffing Idiots
Here’s a question for the Karens in the audience. How were you damaged? Two stories I wrote this week garnered a lot of attention from people who need a daily dose of grievance or offense. On Monday I wrote about the difficulty women have behind the wheel of a car or when parking their vehicles. The response was fierce. A lot of women in comfortable shoes demanded I be sent to the unemployment office. Again, how were these people damaged? Did I wrestle their keys away? Of course not. Did I ticket them? I don’t have the authority. Did I run them off the road? I’m too busy trying to stay in my own lane.
Conflicts continue with black bears in Idaho's Wood River Valley
On Monday, July 25, Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region received a report of a black bear incident in a residential area in East Fork, south of Ketchum. Conservation officers who investigated the report found that on Friday, July 22, a woman was walking her Great Pyrenees near her home when she and the dog encountered a black bear at close proximity on the trail. It was estimated to be 120 pounds by the woman, who noted the bear was approximately the same size as her dog. ...
Idaho’s Neighbor Makes List of Most-Hated States In America
In life, it's the small wins and joys that tend to have the biggest impact on our journey. The same tends to be true when we consider the qualities that make someone a good neighbor. When you're across town and your son gets locked out, the neighbor who keeps your spare housekey on-hand is your knight in shining yoga pants. When you're in the middle of baking your umpteenth batch of homemade cookies for the holiday party and the store closes minutes after you run out of butter, you know whose door to knock on.
IN THIS ARTICLE
boisestatepublicradio.org
FBI offers blueprint for missing Indigenous peoples list
The FBI in New Mexico recently released a list of almost 180 missing Indigenous people throughout the state and Navajo Nation, which also stretches into Utah and Arizona. The agency believes this is the first list of its kind. It includes teens, adults of all ages and one person who has been missing for almost 70 years.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Kentucky musician helps with flood relief efforts
Days after a flood devastated parts of eastern Kentucky, Here & Now‘s Scott Tong checks in with Mitchella Phipps, a musician who is helping with relief efforts. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Gas prices continue to fall in Idaho and nationally
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho drivers are beginning to see some relief at the pumps as gas prices continue to fall, with the statewide average now below the $5 mark. The average cost of gas in Boise has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging at $4.94 per gallon, according to a new report from GasBuddy.
idahobusinessreview.com
Idaho officials will allow remote bidding for state lands
Idaho officials are looking to expand the number of participants in auctions for state lands and potentially bring in more money by allowing remote bidding. The announcement by the Idaho Department of Lands comes ahead of an Aug. 13 auction in Coeur d'Alene for 10 cottage sites at Priest Lake in northern Idaho and an auction ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boisestatepublicradio.org
The Salvation Army continues relief work in eastern Kentucky as severe weather continues
In Kentucky, rescue and recovery efforts continue on Tuesday after last week’s catastrophic flooding. Severe weather has continued this week, making it hard to travel and reach isolated areas. The Salvation Army is one of the organizations on the ground in the region, delivering meals and other support to...
boisestatepublicradio.org
How to stay safe in Idaho's heat
This weekend the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory as temperatures neared 107 and though it looks like we'll get a break from the triple digits for the rest of the week, it's still going to be hot. This means people will need to take extra care while out...
Idaho’s Rep. Simpson made 15 funding requests for state projects — then voted against them
Thirteen community projects across eastern and southern Idaho could receive funding under a U.S. House of Representatives appropriations bill that passed the House on July 20, despite both of Idaho’s representatives voting against it. U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, made requests for funding for 15 Idaho community projects from his 2nd Congressional District to be […] The post Idaho’s Rep. Simpson made 15 funding requests for state projects — then voted against them appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
boisestatepublicradio.org
What's killing North Carolina's oysters?
Oyster farming is an up-and-coming industry in North Carolina. But something is killing the oysters. Researchers are working with oyster farmers to uncover the cause. WUNC’s Zachary Turner reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Comments / 0