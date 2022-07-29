ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

Hugo “Duke” P. Maddamma, Niles, Ohio

 3 days ago
27 First News

Catherine “Joyce” Nagle, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine “Joyce” Nagle, 92, passed away Tuesday morning, July 26, 2022, at Humility House in Austintown. Catherine, who was known to all as “Joyce,” was born February 22, 1930, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late James Charles and Catherine Welch Charles and was a lifelong area resident.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Rex Allen Ewing, Sr., Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, July 31, 2022, Rex A. Ewing, Sr., age 70, of Canfield, Ohio passed away peacefully at home in surrounded by his loved ones. Rex was born in Salem, Ohio on September 20, 1951, to William and Lucille (Varian) Ewing. Rex was employed at...
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

Janice Beth Blucker, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice Beth Blucker, 69, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 13, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Jan was born October 12, 1952 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Donald and Betty Grover. She was a graduate of Struthers High School and a lifelong resident...
STRUTHERS, OH
27 First News

Joseph DiPanfilo, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph “Joe” DiPanfilo, age 94, of Columbiana, died on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Hospice House, Poland. He was born on July 21, 1928, in Leetonia, son of the late Joseph and Anna Fiucci DiPanfilo. Joe had worked as a Cupula Tender for...
COLUMBIANA, OH
27 First News

Harold G. Baringer, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold G. Baringer, 92, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at his residence. He was born May 5, 1930 in Ohltown, Ohio, a son of Leroy and Edith (Smith) Baringer. Harold was employed by Sherwin-Williams Paints, retiring February 28, 2009. He was a 1948 graduate...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Gary Lee Palmer, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Lee “Lee” Palmer, born September 13, 1947, passed away peacefully in the presence of family in Rochester, Minnesota on Friday, July 29, 2022. He joins in death his parents, Roy Palmer and Katherine (Mellott) Palmer and brother, Scott Palmer. Lee leaves behind...
CORTLAND, OH
27 First News

Charles L. Grameth, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles L. Grameth, 73, passed away Tuesday evening, July 26, 2022, at Liberty Health Care in Liberty Township with his loving wife by his side. Charles was born December 28, 1948, in Youngstown, a son of the late Martin Grameth and Pauline Fox Grameth and...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Beverly Ann Edwards, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Ann (Wilson) Edwards, 86, died on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Continuing Health Care at The Ridge. She was born in Girard, Ohio, to Ernest and Alma (Morrow) Wilson on December 7, 1935. She was employed as an aide at Northside Maternity, Briarfield...
MINERAL RIDGE, OH
