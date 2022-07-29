Hugo “Duke” P. Maddamma, Niles, Ohio

www.wkbn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Epic Ohio Flea Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenRogers, OH
This Hidden Ohio Quarry has some of the Bluest Waters in the StateTravel MavenOhio State
Youngstown Mother Desperate For Answers In Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedYoungstown, OH
Related
27 First News
Robert W. Martin, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. Martin, 61, passed away Friday afternoon, July 29, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Robert, known by his family and friends as “Bob,” was born December 6, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio. He attended Woodrow Wilson...
27 First News
Wickham F. Flower, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wickham F. Flower, age 96, formerly of Hubbard passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida. Wickham was born July 8, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Walton E. and Frances Cartwright Flower. Wickham was a machinist...
27 First News
Kelly Robert Baker, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Kelly Robert Baker, 55, of Minnesota, transitioned to eternal rest on Saturday July 16, 2022 at the Allina Health Center in Faribault, Minnesota. Mr. Baker was born February 2, 1967 in Youngstown, a son of Deborah A. McCray. He was a graduate of South...
27 First News
William J. Orr, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Orr, Jr., 75, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. William was born May 1, 1947, in Youngstown, the son of William J., Sr. and Rebecca F. Ackworth Orr. William proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Catherine “Joyce” Nagle, Liberty Township, Ohio
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine “Joyce” Nagle, 92, passed away Tuesday morning, July 26, 2022, at Humility House in Austintown. Catherine, who was known to all as “Joyce,” was born February 22, 1930, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late James Charles and Catherine Welch Charles and was a lifelong area resident.
27 First News
Rex Allen Ewing, Sr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, July 31, 2022, Rex A. Ewing, Sr., age 70, of Canfield, Ohio passed away peacefully at home in surrounded by his loved ones. Rex was born in Salem, Ohio on September 20, 1951, to William and Lucille (Varian) Ewing. Rex was employed at...
27 First News
Janice Beth Blucker, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice Beth Blucker, 69, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 13, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Jan was born October 12, 1952 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Donald and Betty Grover. She was a graduate of Struthers High School and a lifelong resident...
27 First News
Joseph DiPanfilo, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph “Joe” DiPanfilo, age 94, of Columbiana, died on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Hospice House, Poland. He was born on July 21, 1928, in Leetonia, son of the late Joseph and Anna Fiucci DiPanfilo. Joe had worked as a Cupula Tender for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Harold G. Baringer, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold G. Baringer, 92, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at his residence. He was born May 5, 1930 in Ohltown, Ohio, a son of Leroy and Edith (Smith) Baringer. Harold was employed by Sherwin-Williams Paints, retiring February 28, 2009. He was a 1948 graduate...
27 First News
Gary Lee Palmer, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Lee “Lee” Palmer, born September 13, 1947, passed away peacefully in the presence of family in Rochester, Minnesota on Friday, July 29, 2022. He joins in death his parents, Roy Palmer and Katherine (Mellott) Palmer and brother, Scott Palmer. Lee leaves behind...
27 First News
Charles L. Grameth, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles L. Grameth, 73, passed away Tuesday evening, July 26, 2022, at Liberty Health Care in Liberty Township with his loving wife by his side. Charles was born December 28, 1948, in Youngstown, a son of the late Martin Grameth and Pauline Fox Grameth and...
27 First News
Beverly Ann Edwards, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Ann (Wilson) Edwards, 86, died on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Continuing Health Care at The Ridge. She was born in Girard, Ohio, to Ernest and Alma (Morrow) Wilson on December 7, 1935. She was employed as an aide at Northside Maternity, Briarfield...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Dorothy Ann Gonda, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) –Dorothy Ann Gonda, 88, of Boardman, passed away peacefully at Wickshire Poland on Sunday afternoon, July 31, 2022. Dorothy was born April 9, 1934 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Joseph P. and Christina (Bakus) Korchnak and was a lifelong area resident. She attended Jackson...
27 First News
Clarissa Jean Means, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarissa Jean Means, 82, passed away Friday evening, July 29, 2022, at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers. Clarissa was born September 2, 1939, in Brookfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Frank and Sarah (Dilley) Hughes. She was a lifelong resident of the area. Clarissa...
27 First News
Jenny Lee Donahey, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jenny Lee Donahey, 81, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Caprice Healthcare Nursing Home. Jenny was born March 1, 1941, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Harry and Kathleen Brown (Connelly) McIntyre. Jenny was a homemaker who dedicated her life to her family, especially her...
27 First News
Billy Brown, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billy Brown, 88, of Cortland passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at his home. Bill was born July 3, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio to parents Sherman James Brown and Isabel (Cain) Brown. Billy graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1952. Billy served...
27 First News
Richard Eugene Christy, Jr., Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rich” Eugene Christy, Jr., 59 of Newton Falls, Ohio. passed away at his home on Friday, July 22, 2022. Born in Akron, Ohio on September 5, 1962, Rich was the son of the late Richard E., Sr and Earline J. (Blotz) Christy.
27 First News
Jack E. Cook, Sr., East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack E. Cook, Sr., age 87, of East Palestine, passed peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Hospice House, Poland. He was born on December 27, 1934, in Climax, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Samuel and Annabelle Boyer Cook. Jack was a veteran...
27 First News
Darrel George Valentine, Petersburg, Ohio
PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darrel George Valentine, 79, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Petersburg Saturday morning, July 30, 2022. Mr. Valentine was born on February 19, 1943, in Petersburg, a son of George Washington and Edith Armela (Gebhardt)Valentine. A Springfield Local High School graduate, Darrel earned a...
27 First News
Marnie Murphy, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Marnie Murphy, 53, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness, on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Born September 17, 1968, in Youngstown, she was the daughter of Robert D. and Patricia Flynn Murphy. Marnie graduated from Canfield High School in 1986 and went on to...
Comments / 0