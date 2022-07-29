Ryan Kerrigan is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons

www.nbcsports.com
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
MCPS Hosts Job Info SessionHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
NBC Sports
Discipline officer requires Deshaun Watson to get massages from Browns’ staff only
The six-game suspension handed to Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson includes an apparently unprecedented condition: Watson can only get massages from therapists on the Browns’ staff. That mandate from Judge Sue L. Robinson means that Watson can’t hire his own therapists, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Watson is...
NBC Sports
Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice
SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
NBC Sports
Eagles rookie felt like he belonged from Day 1
When the Eagles opened training camp last week, Jason Kelce was still recovering from a bout of COVID and did not practice. The rookie second-round pick from the first snap of his first training camp practice was inserted into the first-team offense in place of an all-time great in the middle of one of the best offensive lines in football.
NBC Sports
Will Joe Burrow or Russell Wilson get a percentage of the cap in their next deals?
The contracts given to Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray (and the one that will be signed, if ever, by Lamar Jackson) serve as potential prologue to a quarterback contract that finally achieves what others have tried unsuccessfully to obtain. A set percentage of the salary cap. It’s the best way...
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones: I get to make the decision on when Jimmy Johnson goes in the Ring of Honor
Only two Pro Football Hall of Famers who spent most of their careers with the Cowboys are not in the team’s Ring of Honor. Owner Jerry Jones went into the Pro Football of Fame in 2017, and former coach Jimmy Johnson earned a spot in Canton in 2020. Jones...
NBC Sports
The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”
If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
NBA・
NBC Sports
Giants fix shortstop shortage by acquiring Machado from Cubs
SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortstop Dixon Machado played for the Lotte Giants last year, so he has a “Giants” elbow guard and shin guard already. He received a lot more gear on Sunday. The Giants acquired Machado from the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate and put him right in their...
NBC Sports
National Organization for Women blasts NFL for Deshaun Watson suspension
The NFL’s decision on whether to appeal the Deshaun Watson suspension and the eventual resolution of any appeal necessarily will be influenced by public opinion, because the entire Personal Conduct Policy is a P.R. tool. And so, as the league gauges public reaction, comments from organizations like the National Organization for Women will resonate.
NBC Sports
Trevor Lawrence: Travis Etienne looks even better than when we were at Clemson
The Jaguars had two first-round picks last year, and they used both on players from Clemson, quarterback Trevor Lawrence first overall and running back Travis Etienne 25th. Lawrence started his entire rookie season, but Etienne never saw the field after a preseason foot injury. Now Etienne is back on the...
NBC Sports
DeAndre Hopkins: NFL PED policy is too black and white, I tested positive for trace amount
Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will miss the first six games of the season because of a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance, but Hopkins doesn’t think that’s right. Hopkins doesn’t deny that he tested positive for the banned substance Ostarine, but he says he had only a...
NBC Sports
Eagles stock up, stock down after 1st week of training camp
Don’t forget that when you read this stock report from Eagles training camp. The Eagles have had three practices so far this summer. One lasted 58 minutes, one lasted 1:15 and one lasted 1:30. There’s a long way to go. But every true off day of the summer,...
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin attacks Pittsburgh Steelers training camp with ‘bring it on’ mentality
LATROBE, Pa. — Mike Tomlin was back with the punters Saturday afternoon. When you ask those who’ve been around him for years, you always hear, Tomlin coaches the whole team. In the middle of Saturday’s training-camp practice, his focus was incumbent punter Pressley Harvin III and Cameron Nizialek.
NBC Sports
A's trade Montas, Trivino to Yankees for four prospects
After weeks -- and even months -- of trade speculation surrounding Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas, the ace is on the move. The A's traded Montas and reliever Lou Trevino to the New York Yankees on Monday afternoon, the team announced. In return, the A’s will receive prospects JP Spears (RHP), Ken Waldichuk (LHP), Cooper Bowman (2B) and Luis Medina (RHP).
NBC Sports
Finally! Deebo, 49ers reportedly agree to $73.5M extension
It took a lot longer than everyone expected but Deebo Samuel reportedly has agreed to a massive contract extension with the 49ers. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday night, citing sources, that Samuel and the team have agreed to a three-year deal worth $73.5 million. The pact includes $58.1 million in guaranteed money, per Rapoport.
NBC Sports
Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing
The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
NBC Sports
Report: NFL announces 6-game suspension for Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson reportedly has been suspended six games as a result of an NFL disciplinary hearing after he was accused of sexual misconduct by 24 massage therapists in Texas. If upheld, he will miss the Browns' first six games of the season, against the Panthers, Jets, Steelers, Chargers and Patriots.
NBC Sports
Titans activate Tommy Hudson from PUP list
The Titans will be getting tight end Tommy Hudson on the field this week. The team announced on Monday that Hudson has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. He was placed on the list after reporting to training camp last week. Hudson signed with the Titans after...
NBC Sports
Brave 49ers fan wearing Kittle jersey booed at Cowboys camp
The rivalry between the 49ers and Dallas Cowboys runs deep, and for the fans of both teams, it runs even deeper. There is no love lost between the fanbases of two of the most storied franchises in the NFL. So when someone walks into enemy territory wearing the colors of...
NBC Sports
Baker Mayfield on Deshaun Watson suspension: I don’t play against the other QB
When the Browns traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Panthers, one of the first things many people noticed was that the Panthers will be hosting the Browns in the first week of the season. Mayfield was traded because the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson earlier in the offseason and Monday brought...
NBC Sports
Three more Deshaun Watson lawsuits settle, leaving only one active case
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has now settled all but one of the lawsuits brought against him by female massage therapists who say he engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct during therapy sessions. Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who represented two dozen women who sued Watson, told John Barr of ESPN that three...
