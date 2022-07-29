Attorney General Slatery Announces Agreement with Former Opioid Maker Allergan

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Bolder Industries, Inc., the circular solutions provider for rubber, plastics, and petrochemical supply chains, and Liberty Tire, the largest tire collector and recycler in the U.S., U.S.-owned by ECP, a leading energy transition investor, completed a formal agreement outlining their North American partnership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005383/en/ Amy Brackin, Vice President, Sustainability & Market Development for Liberty Tire with Tony Wibbeler and Michael Murray of Bolder Industries, touring the Bolder Industries Maryville facility in July 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

ECONOMY ・ 8 MINUTES AGO