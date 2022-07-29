2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic tee times: Round 3 pairings for Saturday

golf.com
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic
Seven days. That’s how long it had been since Tony Finau last won on the PGA Tour before cruising to victory Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Suffice it to say nobody was asking what was wrong with the 31-year-old tour veteran between his third and fourth career tour victories, unlike all the talk that went on during the long drought (1,975 days) that came between his first and second wins (the 2016 Puerto Rico Open and the 2021 Northern Trust).
golfmagic.com
"If Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy wanted to take LIV Golf down, they could"
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy could take LIV Golf down if they really wanted to, according to DP World Tour pro Mike Lorenzo-Vera speaking to the Irish Times. The Frenchman has been one of the most vocal critics of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series led by two-time Open champion Greg Norman, previously calling the new circuit "a joke".
golfmagic.com
How much Henrik Stenson and others won at LIV Golf Bedminster
Sacked European Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson has scooped a whopping $4.375 million for winning the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster tournament and finishing second with his Majesticks GC in the team event. It is understood that Stenson accepted a signing-on fee in the region of $50 million to join LIV...
Tiger Woods is now a billionaire — here's how he spends his money and lives his life
Woods is now a billionaire. Take a look at how the five-time Masters champion and PGA Tour legend lives his fabulous life.
Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson
With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
golfmagic.com
Henrik Stenson wins on LIV Golf debut then FIRES SHOT at Ryder Cup
Henrik Stenson started the week by being axed as European Ryder Cup captain. He ended it with a cheque for $4.375 million in his back pocket after winning on his LIV Golf debut and finishing second in the team event at Trump National Bedminster. Stenson added a pair of 69s...
golfmagic.com
New footage emerges of Phil Mickelson being distracted by comedy duo at LIV Golf
New footage has emerged on social media of comedy duo 'The Good Liars' distracting Phil Mickelson on his opening tee shot at LIV Golf Bedminster. Their 'Quiet Please' signs were also denied at the entrance gate because of the words written on them. The Good Liars comedy act, made up...
Winner's Bag: Tony Finau, 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic
The golf equipment Tony Finau used to win the PGA Tour’s 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic:. DRIVER: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX shaft. FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Rogue ST (14 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX. IRONS: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3),...
Golf Digest
LIV Golf’s riches propel Phil Mickelson to this notable financial title
In his three starts on the breakaway LIV Golf series, Phil Mickelson has struggled mightily to conjure up the game that earned him his spot in the World Golf Hall of Fame. He’s a collective 26 over par prior to playing Sunday’s final round of the event at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey.
LIV Golf Tournament tickets sold for as little as $1 this weekend
LIV Golf has been a major talking point around the sports world since the start-up tour got going in England
MLB・
Golf.com
Tony Finau eyes rare back-to-back PGA Tour wins after Saturday charge in Detroit
Seven days ago, Tony Finau was stuck in idle at two career PGA Tour wins to his name. By Sunday night, he may have doubled that number to four. Beginning the third round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic one shot off the lead, the 32-year-old PGA Tour veteran came out charging on Saturday and never let up.
Golf Channel
Tony Finau doesn't mind sharing his goals, and he just crossed a big one (and likely another) off Sunday
Most players on the PGA Tour write down a list of goals at the start of each season. Tony Finau is no exception. The only difference with Finau, however, is unlike many of his peers, he isn’t concerned with keeping specifics top secret until the end of the season.
Rocket Mortgage Classic purse: Payout by player, finishing position
Breaking down the Rocket Mortgage Classic payout to see what prize money each finishing position will take home from the $8.4 million purse in Detroit. No golf fan is circling their calendar for the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club but it’s an important stop on the PGA Tour as the next-to-last tournament before the FedExCup Playoffs begin. That created a bit of drama heading into the week and the results had been a highly entertaining tournament with two big-hitters leading the charge into Sunday’s final round.
Yardbarker
Success of LIV Golf reportedly hinges on team aspect catching on
LIV Golf is throwing around big money and attracting many big-name players. So far, they seem to be off to a good start. But the future of the upstart league apparently hinges on whether the team aspect takes off. Golf Digest’s Dan Rapaport is at the LIV Invitational Series event...
PGA TOUR defector goes off on critics of his decision to join LIV Golf
Australian pro golfer Travis Smyth has had enough of LIV Golf haters who have been relentlessly targeting him on social media. In a Twitter post Monday night, Smyth goes off on LIV Golf critics with a heated response. “As much as i’d like to interact with everyone on twitter i’ll...
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup picture: As playoffs near, Tony Finau pads lead on Jordan Spieth for final auto spot
Tony Finau has played three Cups as a professional, two Ryder and one Presidents. Having needed a captain’s pick each time, though, Finau is determined to earn his way automatically for the first time this year. Finau’s victory Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, his second in as many...
Fast-Rising Ventus Shafts Get Straight to the Point
Unique construction and next-level data are at the core of why Fujikura's latest shafts are found in a growing number of tour and everyday players' drivers and fairway woods.
CBS Sports
2022 LIV Golf in Bedminster leaderboard: Henrik Stenson leans on steady ball striking to win his series debut
The third LIV Golf Invitational Series event came to an end on Sunday as Henrik Stenson was able to edge out the 48-man field at Trump National Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey. Claiming victory in his LIV Golf debut, the former European Ryder Cup captain was able to put aside the early-week noise and focus solely on his game en route to the winner's circle.
