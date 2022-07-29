www.clevelandjewishnews.com
Cleveland Jewish News
Learn to compost at home Aug. 3
Rust Belt Riders will teach attendees how to compost at home from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Cuyahoga County Public Library Mayfield branch at 500 SOM Center Road in Mayfield. For more information, visit bit.ly/3vqGa6P.
Cleveland Jewish News
Braden Cole Greene
Braden Cole Greene will become a bar mitzvah Aug. 13 at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike. Braden is the son of Lauren and Brian Greene of Chagrin Falls, and the brother of Jori and Emerson. He is the grandson of Cheryl Siegel and Jerry Greene, and of blessed memory, Richard Siegel and Ferne Greene. Braden attends Kenston Middle School. He enjoys playing soccer, hanging out with friends, and spending time with his family including his dogs. For his mitzvah project, Braden is earning money to purchase school supplies for The CLE Kindness Collection, who donates the items to The Boys and Girls Clubs of Cleveland.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lyndhurst Chabad still seeking new space
Lyndhurst Chabad Family Center is still searching for a larger space – nearly six months after it had vacated its space at 1413 Golden Gate Blvd. in Mayfield Heights. Co-directors Rabbi Mendy Freedman and his wife, Chaya, want to find a space in the Lyndhurst-Mayfield Heights area, citing the people as their motivation.
Cleveland Jewish News
Mandel Foundation $3.25M grant to enhance Glenville library branch
The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation has approved a $3.25 million grant to Cleveland Public Library for capacity building and the creation of a Digital Innovation Center for adults and seniors at the library’s Glenville branch in Cleveland, the neighborhood the Mandel brothers once called home. The Mandel...
Cleveland Jewish News
Highland Heights – perfect place to shop, dine, live
The city of Highland Heights truly is a community with “pride and promise.” You will find a comfortable and convenient balance of neighborhoods, green space, and businesses – all with easy access to downtown Cleveland and other regional amenities. This balance distinguishes the city of Highland Heights as a prosperous, safe community to live, own a business, work, raise children and make lasting memories. Whether you are looking to make the city of Highland Heights a home for your family or a base for your business, you will discover a city with leadership committed to meeting your needs.
Cleveland Jewish News
David Kleyner
David Kleyner will become a bar mitzvah Aug. 20 at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike. David is the son of Irina and Vadim Kleyner of Gates Mills, and the brother of Nicole and Samantha. He is the grandson of Anna Kleyner, Elena Tychkova and Michail Shevzov and of blessed memory, Phil Kleyner. He is the great-grandson of Symon Dragunsky. David attends Gilmour Academy. He enjoys STEM and soccer.
Cleveland Jewish News
Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz target of gang-related ‘tagging’
Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights was the target of graffiti in what appears to be gang-related “tagging.”. It’s the second time since June the building at 1985 S. Taylor Road was tagged with graffiti, said Michael Kumin, location manager, told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 1. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
Trip planned to German Village Aug. 5
A bus trip is being planned from Mayfield Heights to tour German Village in Columbus from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5. Cost is $47 per person. For more information, visit bit.ly/3RLVwfr.
Cleveland Jewish News
Federation to kick off campaign with Super Sunday Aug. 28
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s 2023 Campaign for Jewish Needs is set to launch Aug. 28, with its first Super Sunday Kickoff. Funds raised will benefit the Campaign for Jewish Needs, the Cleveland Jewish community’s annual fundraising campaign that serves the local and global Jewish community. “Super Sunday...
Cleveland Jewish News
Altman exhibit to open Aug. 1 in Youngstown
The Suzi Altman exhibit will open Aug. 1 and run through Sept. 5 in the Thomases Family Endowment of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation Art Gallery at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown at 505 Gypsy Lane. There will also be a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 4.
Cleveland Jewish News
J. Crew Factory to open at Legacy Village
J.Crew Factory will open at Legacy Village at 24503 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst this fall. This will be the only J. Crew Factory location in Northeast Ohio, according to a news release. The store will offer styles for men, women, and children. Customers will be able to buy online and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Shopping options, freeway access make Mayfield area desirable
Thanks to easy freeway access, a plethora of shopping options and a highly-rated school district, Seth Task, a Realtor with The Task Team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, considers the Mayfield area one of the top locations to live in all of Northeast Ohio. “Mayfield primarily benefits from being on the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio Contemporary Ballet at Tremont’s Lincoln Park Aug. 13
Arts in August will host Ohio Contemporary Ballet at 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at Lincoln Park in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood. The performance is free and guests are encouraged to bring a blanket and chair. “Anti/Gone,” by award-winning choreographer Tommie-Waheed Evans, will be performed. This ballet focuses on ancient archetypes...
Cleveland Jewish News
Mayfield to get new emergency alert system
Mayfield is set to start using a new emergency alert system to send emergency messages to the community next year. In a July 14 letter addressed to Mayfield Village Council president Stephen Schutt and the rest of the council, Police Chief Paul Matias shared that the village will switch from the Your911 mass notification system to CivicReady next year. The village has used Your911 since 2017, which allows emergency services to send alert messages and has an emergency calling feature to connect callers to the village dispatch center. Matias said the village will continue its use through the end of the year before switching to CivicReady.
Cleveland Jewish News
Jake Ponsky
Jake Ponsky will become a bar mitzvah Aug. 20 at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike. Jake is the son of Taryn and Zac Ponsky of Hunting Valley, and the brother of Austin Ponsky. He is the grandson of Brooke and James Wolf and Jackie and Jeff Ponsky, and of blessed memory, Charlotte and Leo Goldberg, Esther and Howard Ponsky, Bernard Matthews and Jessie and Daniel Wolf. He is the great-grandson of Florence Matthews. Jake attends University School. He enjoys playing and watching sports, basketball, football, and lacrosse. For his mitzvah project, Jake and his family traveled to Israel and connected with the Israel Nature and Heritage Foundation projects. He is helping donate to some of their wildlife projects there.
Cleveland Jewish News
The Fabulous OMGs at Winking Lizard Aug. 5
The Fabulous OMGs will perform from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at Winking Lizard’s patio at 1355 SOM Center Road in Mayfield Heights. For more information, visit bit.ly/3JaC6xb.
Cleveland Jewish News
Nathaniel Fletcher Confino
Nathaniel Fletcher Confino will become a bar mitzvah Aug. 27, at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike. Nathaniel is the son of Elizabeth Weinstein and Jason Confino of Shaker Heights, and the brother of Ethan and Simon. He is the grandson of Donna and Donald Weinstein, Karen and James Confino and Phyllis and Rick Gordon. Nathaniel attends Shaker Heights Middle School. He enjoys skiing, playing trumpet in the Shaker Middle School Band and Jazz Band, listening to music and soccer.
Cleveland Jewish News
City Stages summer concerts Aug. 3, 10
City Stages, the Cleveland Museum of Art’s free summer concerts featuring global music, will take place at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 and Aug. 10 in front of the Transformer Station at 1460 W. 29th St. in Cleveland. Dobet Gnahore, an Afropop singer, dancer, percussionist and songwriter, will perform Aug...
Cleveland Jewish News
Teens charged with assaulting police officer at Solon Home Days
Two juveniles were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and the assault of a Solon police officer at about 9:45 p.m. July 30 at Solon Home Days. “Our officers dealt with a large group of what appeared to be juveniles who were being disorderly late Saturday,” Lt. Bill Vajdich said in a news release. “As officers dealt with some of them, one of our officers was struck in the face by a punch.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Chernikoff, Stuart
Stuart Alan Chernikoff, dearly beloved husband of Bonnie (nee Pollack); devoted father of Scott (Jennifer) and Kevin (Lisa); cherished grandfather of Brandon, Sydney, Spencer and Morgan. Stuart had a love for all animals especially his many dogs. Stuart spent his career as a manufacturer’s representative. Once Stuart retired from the...
