Researchers create specific cancer organoid system to study bacterial effects on immunotherapy

Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer
Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
Diets higher in calcium and potassium may help prevent recurrent symptomatic kidney stones, study finds
Kidney stones can cause not only excruciating pain but also are associated with chronic kidney disease, osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease. If you've experienced a kidney stone once, you have a 30% chance of having another kidney stone within five years. Changes in diet are often prescribed to prevent recurrent symptomatic...
A new method could cure lethal cancer by restoring mitochondria count
Have we unlocked a new type of cancer treatment?
Effective new treatment for chronic back pain targets the nervous system
People challenged with chronic back pain have been given hope with a new treatment that focuses on retraining how the back and the brain communicate, a randomized controlled trial run by researchers at UNSW Sydney and Neuroscience Research Australia (NeuRA) and several other Australian and European universities has shown. The...
Pot users are less prone to sinus problems
Could smoking pot somehow help keep sinus problems at bay?. It's possible, suggests a new study that found people who use marijuana may experience fewer bouts of congestion, sneezing and sinus pain than their nonsmoking peers do, though the reasons why remain cloudy. The study of nearly 2,300 U.S. adults...
What to know about ovarian cancer and white blood cell counts
Ovarian cancer arises when ovary cells mutate. This causes them to grow abnormally. The process can trigger a number of different bodily responses, including changes in white blood cells. White blood cell levels are. in people with certain cancers. However, white blood cell counts are not an effective diagnostic tool...
New Stem Cell Research Could Cure Baldness, Scientists Say
The study has discovered that a protein known as TGF-beta can turn on or off hair stem cells, making them grow or die.
How the immune system can help us diagnose cancer
One of the deadliest forms of cancer is biliary tract cancer. Only one in three patients diagnosed with the disease is operable. The rest must settle for life-sustaining treatment. The reason why this cancer is so deadly is that it is difficult to diagnose, and therefore, most patients are not...
Scientists uncover new therapeutic target for treating colorectal tumors
Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is an umbrella term for two diseases, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, that are characterized by the prolonged inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract. This condition often leads to the development of colorectal tumors. Understanding the pathogenesis of IBD is, therefore, crucial to mitigate the incidence of colonic tumors.
How Much You Need To Walk Every Day To Cut Your Risk Of Heart Disease
Walking is a almighty instrumentality for some our carnal and intelligence wellness ― possibly adjacent much almighty than we think. Walking an estimated 21 minutes a time tin trim your hazard of bosom illness by 30%, according to a Harvard Health peculiar study published successful 2017 that has been utilized often to underscore the value of going for a walk. The study besides suggests that walking has been “shown to trim the hazard of diabetes and cancer, little humor unit and cholesterol, and support you mentally sharp.”
Vitamin D supplements are a waste when it comes to bone health, study says
BOSTON — Vitamin D may provide a number of health benefits, but strengthening your bones isn’t one of them. According to a new study, taking vitamin D supplements does nothing to prevent bone fractures in most healthy individuals. Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital conducted an ancillary study...
How does stroke impact your vision?
The visual pathway is very long and goes from the eyes to the occipital lobe, which is the region in the cerebral hemisphere that processes vision. Since the visual pathway goes through the cerebral hemisphere on each side, stroke affecting certain areas of the cerebral hemisphere will impact the visual pathway and produce visual field loss.
What allegations of Alzheimer's research fraud mean for patients
Alzheimer's disease is the most prevalent form of dementia and, with a rapidly aging global population, it is fueling unprecedented demand for costly patient care. There have been an estimated 400 clinical studies since the first Alzheimer's drug trial in 1987. The demand for treatment solutions however, is not without...
Liver cancer's supercharged metabolism offers a new treatment strategy, study suggests
Liver cancer's rapid growth leads to a vulnerability in its energy-production and cell-building processes that may be potently exploited with a new combination-treatment strategy, according to a study from researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. In the study, published August 2 in Cell Metabolism,...
Vectibix Combination Therapy Improves Survival for People With Metastatic Colorectal Cancer
Adding Vectibix (panitumumab) to standard chemotherapy improved overall survival compared with Avastin (bevacizumab) for people with left-sided metastatic colorectal cancer, though those with right-sided tumors didn’t see the same benefit, according to study results presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. “This trial shows...
How the 'Spoon Theory' Helps Explain Life With a Chronic Illness
More than half of all US adults have a chronic disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While symptoms vary by condition, common symptoms of chronic illnesses include fatigue, pain and disturbed sleep. These symptoms might make it harder or more tiring to complete certain tasks, like getting dressed or making breakfast -- but for those who don't have a chronic condition, it can be hard to understand what it's like.
When Does a Chronic Illness Becomes a Disability?
A chronic illness is any disease that has lasted longer than a year, requires medical attention or limits your day-to-day life -- and it's more common than you may think. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 6 in 10 adults in the US are living with a chronic illness, and 4 in 6 adults have two or more chronic illnesses. This can include anything from cancer, heart disease, diabetes or Alzheimer's disease .
Exercise Can Enhance Pancreatic Cancer Treatment
Pancreatic cancer immune attack is enhanced by exercise. According to recent research, aerobic exercise reprograms the immune system to slow the development of pancreatic tumors and enhance the effects of immunotherapy. The research, which was recently published in the journal Cancer Cell, provides new light on how the human immune...
New trial shows nasal spray reduces infection of COVID-causing virus by 62%
A new clinical trial led by Queen Mary University of London and Barts Health researchers has shown that the pHOXWELL nasal spray can reduce infection with SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—by 62%. The research was published in the Journal of Clinical Virology. The trial was carried out in...
Antibiotic stewardship reduces unnecessary prescriptions
An antibiotic stewardship program was associated with a 50% reduction in antibiotic prescribing at clinical visits, according to a recent Northwestern Medicine study published in JAMA Network Open. Monitoring antibiotic prescriptions and giving clinicians the tools to speak with patients about the decision is a low-cost intervention that has the...
