Pinpointing consciousness in animal brains using a mouse 'brain map'

When will the sixth mass extinction happen? A Japanese scientist may have an answer
Earth's average surface temperature and loss of biodiversity have a linear relation. The biggest mass extinction happened 250 million years ago. A temperature of 9oC is needed for a mass extinction event. A Japanese climate scientist has run the numbers for the next big mass extinction and does not expect...
Scientists are considering a crazy plan to dim the sun and slow climate change
A few years ago, scientists proposed a ludicrous idea to help cut down on global temperature changes. The idea was to take planes and spew reflective particles into the Earth’s atmosphere yearly. These particles would then reflect solar light, effectively dimming the Sun. Some think it could help cut down on climate change a lot. But others aren’t quite as convinced.
New Study Offers a Surprising Timeline For Earth's Sixth Mass Extinction
A climate scientist at Tohoku University in Japan has run the numbers and does not think today's mass extinction event will equal that of the previous five. At least not for many more centuries to come. On more than one occasion over the past 540 million years, Earth has lost...
Rare Earth hypothesis: Why we might really be alone in the universe
The first spacecraft to explore the space beyond Earth orbit was Pioneer 4 in 1959. Twenty-five years later, in 1984, astronomers Carl Sagan and Jill Tarter founded the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI), a program that has been scouring the cosmos for signs of alien life ever since. But, to...
'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict
Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
What Is ‘Scromiting?’ Heavy Marijuana Use Reportedly Linked to Bizarre, Painful Medical Condition
Combining the words screaming and vomiting, the new term describes a disturbing health trend related to heavy marijuana use. Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, known as scromiting, is a condition characterized by abdominal discomfort and nausea. It is thought to be so painful that the person experiencing it will simultaneously shriek, yell or cry while vomiting.
Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive
Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
Highly potent weed creating marijuana addicts worldwide, study says
(CNN) — Higher concentrations of tetrahydrocannabinol or THC -- the part of the marijuana plant that makes you high -- are causing more people to become addicted in many parts of the world, a new review of studies found. Compared with people who use lower-potency products (typically 5 to...
11 Signs of Low Self-Esteem in Men
Some men appear so confident and charming that it’s easy to overlook the warning signs of insecurity and low self-esteem. Too often, we attribute this unhealthy and self-sabotaging mindset to men who aren’t successful at life or dating, and yet some of the worst cases of low self-esteem I’ve seen have been in the kind of men who seem to have it all — good looks, charm, and an easy way of relating to others.
5 Signs You've Defeated the Narcissist Forever
Living with or dealing with a narcissist can be one of the most challenging things you will ever do. Narcissists are master manipulators and can make you feel like you are going crazy.
A life hack that’s thousands of years old could help humans better adapt to record-setting heat waves
Sleep experts support trying a siesta as heat waves hit around the world, saying the practice can help regulate the body temperature and leave you more refreshed.
28 Examples Of Gaslighting + Phrases To Look Out For, From Relationship Experts
Gaslighting can happen in relationships, within families, and even in the workplace—but it can also be hard to spot in the moment. So, we asked experts what gaslighting really looks like so you can identify when it happens, see some concrete gaslighting examples and phrases, and know how to respond.
Signs of narcissistic collapse, according to a psychologist who specializes in the personality disorder
Narcissistic collapse happens when a person with narcissistic personality disorder experiences a failure, humiliation, or other blow to their secretly fragile self-esteem. Depending on the type of narcissist, collapse may look different and happen more frequently. Anyone can experience this collapse, but it leads to debilitating depression for diagnosed narcissists.
Diets higher in calcium and potassium may help prevent recurrent symptomatic kidney stones, study finds
Kidney stones can cause not only excruciating pain but also are associated with chronic kidney disease, osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease. If you've experienced a kidney stone once, you have a 30% chance of having another kidney stone within five years. Changes in diet are often prescribed to prevent recurrent symptomatic...
‘Zoe’ Becomes the World’s First Named Heat Wave to AI Discovers an Alternate Physics (Planet Earth Report Weekend)
This weekend’s stories range from Ocean Discoveries Are Revising Long-Held Truths About Life to the Town with the Cleanest air in the World, and much more. Ocean Discoveries Are Revising Long-Held Truths about Life–New findings show that the ocean is much more intertwined with our lives than we ever imagined, reports Timothy Shank is a biologist, director of the Molecular Ecology and Evolution Lab at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, and co-leader of the Deep-Ocean Genomes Project for Scientific American.
Recognizing Vegetative Symptoms of Depression
Depression is one of the most common mental health conditions, affecting roughly. around the world, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). When someone has clinical depression, they may experience a wide range of symptoms, from mood changes to physical aches and fatigue, and much more. Sometimes, doctors refer to certain symptoms of clinical depression as “vegetative” symptoms, meaning that they result from the biological changes that depression can cause.
Scientists Uncover the Biological Causes of Social Withdrawal
Researchers find multiple important biomarkers in people with Hikikomori (pathological social withdrawal), and they demonstrate their potential for predicting the severity of the disorder. Key blood biomarkers for the pathological social withdrawal disorder called Hikikomori have been discovered by researchers at Kyushu University. The team’s research enabled them to distinguish...
Effective new treatment for chronic back pain targets the nervous system
People challenged with chronic back pain have been given hope with a new treatment that focuses on retraining how the back and the brain communicate, a randomized controlled trial run by researchers at UNSW Sydney and Neuroscience Research Australia (NeuRA) and several other Australian and European universities has shown. The...
Scientists Vouching for Loch Ness Monster Existence Plausibility After Fossil Analysis
Scientists concluded after careful fossil analysis that the existence of the legendary Loch Ness Monster is plausible. Researchers from Universities of Bath and Portsmouth in the United Kingdom, Université Hassan II in Morocco, the and the University of Bath in the UK have discovered fossils of small plesiosaurs, an extinct, long-necked reptile.
Loneliness or Attachment Anxiety: Reasons for Collectors to Collect?
Anthropomorphism is the attribution of human characteristics or behavior to an animal, object, or even a subject seen to be exerting power. One study found that a contributing factor to anthropomorphism is a lack of social connectedness. In another study, subjects induced to feel lonely demonstrated higher rates of anthropomorphism.
