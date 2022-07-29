Kentucky flooding kills at least 16. The governor fears casualties could double

www.deseret.com
Virginia nonprofits ask for help with Kentucky flood relief efforts
(WFXR) — From Southside to central Virginia, nonprofit organizations are turning to community members to support their disaster relief efforts following the deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky. The chief operating officer of God’s Pit Crew, Brandon Knuckles, says the team that was in Buchanan County following the devastating flooding from mid-July didn’t get back home […]
15 dead in flooding that wiped out Appalachian communities, toll expected to rise
JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Search and rescue teams backed by the National Guard searched Friday for people missing in record floods that wiped out entire communities in some of the poorest places in America. Kentucky’s governor said 15 people have died, a toll he expected to grow as the rain keeps falling.
Heavy rain impacts southwest Virginia produce markets
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — While it’s no secret that water is crucial to growing crops, the effects of recent heavy rainfall in the southwestern part of Virginia may cause more harm than good for farmer’s markets. According to Lisa and Richard Carter — the owners of Herman’s...
Governor declares state of emergency amid Virginia flooding
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Thursday night as torrential rainfall and flooding impacted Southwest Virginia. Heavy rainfall in parts of Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky slammed the region overnight, causing evacuations, damage roadways and people's homes and even deaths. "With more rainfall...
Virginia farmland where Civil War battle occurred to be preserved
VARINA, Virginia — Growing up in Varina in the 1940s and ’50s, Howard Eberly played on his family’s farm, swam in the creek and found “treasures” on the land. Turns out, some of those treasures are significant historic artifacts. The Eberly family moved from Pennsylvania...
How these Virginians are helping Kentuckians impacted by devastating flooding
In Kentucky, officials confirm that more than one dozen people, including children, are dead due to catastrophic flooding.
Southwest, central Virginia communities ready to kick off National Night Out
(WFXR) — Public safety agencies across the Commonwealth are preparing for National Night Out, a night full of activities aiming to help build relationships between law enforcement officers, first responders, and community members. According to Martinsville officials, National Night Out is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and designed to involve more than […]
Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property
A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
Salt Lake City breaks all-time hottest July record for 2nd-straight year
July was the hottest month on record for Utah's capital city. If that sentence sounds familiar, it's because it's the second-straight year that July has topped the temperature record books. Last month's average temperature was 87.3 degrees, besting the previous record of 85.7 degrees set in July 2021, according to...
Health officials advise precautions after West Nile virus found in 2 more Utah counties
The Utah Department of Health and Human Services is asking Utahns to take precautionary steps to avoid mosquito bites after the West Nile virus was detected in mosquito pools in Salt Lake and Uintah counties. The virus was first detected this year in a Davis County mosquito pool last month....
Lucky Leaf brings expo to Virginia for first time
The Lucky Leaf Expo is currently underway at the Greater Richmond Convention Center despite recent issues with Virginia’s legislation.
The dreary drought drags on. Here’s how Utah residents want to respond
Utah’s drought is feeling like an endless hammer, pounding residents with relentless heat, arid conditions and no foreseeable end in sight. In plain terms, drought is a downer. It is interfering with water supplies, recreational opportunities and farmers’ livelihoods — and it is asking us to consider hard questions...
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
Virginia peach inventory down, but good news: Deliciously sweet crop still expected
Peach season is here, and Virginia growers are reporting another delicious crop is available this summer, despite an unpredictable spring. A series of freezes hit several Virginia localities in mid- to late-April, causing damage to fruit crops that were in vulnerable growth stages. Robert Saunders, general manager of Saunders Brothers...
Where have Utah millennials moved? Chances are it’s close to home
SALT LAKE CITY — Millennials are moving around quite a lot, but it appears they are settling down close to home, according to new findings released this week by the U.S. Census Bureau. The agency, in coordination with researchers at Harvard University, found that about eight out of 10...
French bulldogs rescued from Midwest breeder fostered in Virginia
21 French bulldogs were rescued from a Midwest breeder who had health issues and was downsizing, according to a Windsor-based rescue organization. The dogs are now being fostered in Hampton Roads.
Most rural counties in Virginia
(STACKER) — A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land — 702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square […]
One Virginia congressman wants to put cameras into classrooms
Cameras are used to monitor security in many schools. But what about cameras to monitor what’s being taught? As Michael Pope reports, that’s become a topic of discussion in a congressional race.
VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care?
“There is such thing as Hell on Earth and it’s I-95N between Richmond and DC,” quipped CBS 6 news anchor Elizabeth Holmes in a recent tweet. The post went viral, echoing a sentiment felt by the countless car users who regularly get caught in congestion between the two capitals. Hoping to decrease driving delays, last […] The post VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Is draining human-made Lake Powell a practical solution to drought in the West?
Basking in the sunshine on a boat at Lake Powell is the quintessential backdrop for a perfect summer getaway. The human-made reservoir straddling the Utah-Arizona border has been a beloved destination spot that has spanned generations for many families. The glistening green waves against red rock canyons is home to many summer memories — but also to one of the nation’s greatest water reserves.
