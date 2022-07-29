Canadian man indicted for storming cockpit of plane, causing emergency landing in Avoca

Scranton, Pa. — An unruly plane passenger from Canada attempted to storm into the cockpit of a commercial plane, causing it to make an emergency landing at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport.

The actions of Sebastian Bien-Aime, 20, of Toronto, have led to an indictment in federal court for a charge of interference with the flight crew.

The indictment alleges that Bien-Aime was a passenger on Porter Airlines Flight 134 out of Newark, New Jersey, that was heading to Toronto. During the flight, Bien-Aime left his seat and charged the flight deck door and then attempted to enter the door, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The plane made an emergency landing in Avoca, where the FBI was waiting to take Bien-Aime into custody.

Bien-Aime faces a maximum penalty of 20 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.