BCH COIN PRICE ANALYSIS: BCH coin price has reached the supply zone, as bulls show power, what next?

Dogecoin DOGE/USD was declining almost 2% during Friday’s 24-hour trading session after soaring up almost 14% between Tuesday and Thursday. The cryptocurrency sector as a whole has struggled since November 2021 amid soaring inflation, rising interest rates and fears of a looming recession. The crypto sector is considered to be high risk and traders and investors are likely deciding to gamble less on “lotto style” trades or to wait for the tides to turn and a new bull cycle to confirm.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO