ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

BCH COIN PRICE ANALYSIS: BCH coin price has reached the supply zone, as bulls show power, what next?

By Nancy J. Allen
themarketperiodical.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
themarketperiodical.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bch#Price Analysis#Price Action Trading#Bulls#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#0 00658
UPI News

Dow gains 436 points as markets rally behind Federal Reserve interest rate hike

July 27 (UPI) -- U.S. markets rallied Wednesday as the Federal Reserve again hiked interest rates by .75% and Chairman Jerome Powell sought to ease recession concerns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 436.05 points, or 1.37%, the S&P 500 climbed 2.62% and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 4.06%, with markets reaching their highs after Powell shared the latest news from the central bank's two-day policy meeting.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Rips Higher On Federal Reserve Rate Hike

The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. On July 27, 2022, the Federal Reserve went through with another...
MARKETS
Benzinga

A Look At Dogecoin After Fed Rate Hike Boosts S&P 500, Crypto Sector Follows Suit

Dogecoin DOGE/USD was declining almost 2% during Friday’s 24-hour trading session after soaring up almost 14% between Tuesday and Thursday. The cryptocurrency sector as a whole has struggled since November 2021 amid soaring inflation, rising interest rates and fears of a looming recession. The crypto sector is considered to be high risk and traders and investors are likely deciding to gamble less on “lotto style” trades or to wait for the tides to turn and a new bull cycle to confirm.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nasdaq Drops 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.06% to 31,919.20 while the NASDAQ fell 0.85% to 11,733.73. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.20% to 3,953.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose 3.1% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Harmonic

Harmonic HLIT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Harmonic will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09. Harmonic bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InvestorPlace

Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Pops on Record Profits

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) stock is rising on Friday following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. The big news from that earnings report is adjusted earnings per share of $4.14. That’s well above the $3.89 per share that Wall Street was expecting. Also, it’s a significant jump from the $1.10 per share reported in the second quarter of 2021.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Golden Cross Appears Before Electronic Arts Investors

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Electronic Arts EA. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
MARKETS
Benzinga

A Look At Tesla As The Stock Trucks Toward This Bull Cycle Indicator

On Thursday evening, Benzinga asked its followers on Twitter what they’re buying at the open on Friday. From the replies Benzinga selected one ticker for technical analysis. @fitghi15 (Fitsum) and @Sosa6Andi (Andi Sosa) and @JoseadanJAG (JAG) are thinking of buying Tesla, Inc TSLA. Tesla, like another of big tech...
ECONOMY
cryptopotato.com

BTC Reclaims 24k, ETH $1700 Following Second Consecutive GDP Decline

While the US economy may have just entered a recession, Bitcoin and Ethereum are rallying. Bitcoin and Ethereum are pumping after the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released its official GDP data for Q2 2022. The data shows that real GDP decreased by 0.9% year over year, marking the nation’s second consecutive quarter of negative GDP growth.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy