Teen’s Abortion Fundraiser Now Up to $1.5 MILLION Thanks to Matt Gaetz

www.thedailybeast.com
Vicky Graham
1d ago
If every time men had sex they risked death, physical disability, social shunning, a life altering interruption of their education or career, and the sudden life long responsibility for another being, I think they'd expect a choice in the matter
Reply
2
Vicky Graham
1d ago
constitution was written when women were not considered people, we were chattel. constitution should be amended to empower women to control their reproduction and have babies when they are ready. there are already 8 billion people on the planet
Reply
2
Musclehead
1d ago
Matt Gaetz is not only a racist QAnon supporter he's a danger to women in our country and especially very young girls.
Reply
2
Related
TODAY.com
A teen says she was body-shamed by Rep. Matt Gaetz. She took it as an opportunity
After Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz made a speech arguing women who are worried about dwindling abortion access are too unattractive to become pregnant, a teen activist responded on Twitter. Gaetz then singled out the activist by re-posting her photo on his Twitter feed. Now she's using the attention to raise money for a cause dear to her heart — abortion funds.
Hypebae
19-Year-Old Activist Shuts Down Matt Gaetz's Misogynistic Comments
Just when you think Matt Gaetz couldn’t get any scummier, he goes and proves us wrong. The middle-aged man who is under investigation for allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old, as well as sex trafficking, recently body-shamed those who want to have abortions. This past weekend, the Florida republican...
Matt Gaetz ridiculed an abortion-rights activist online. He inadvertently helped her raise over $115k to help women get abortions.
Olivia Julianna, an activist for Gen-Z for Change, spoke out after Gaetz posted a photo of her after a body-shaming rant during a rally in Florida.
Fla. Teen Helps Raise $275K for Abortion Fund After Being Body-Shamed by Rep. Matt Gaetz: 'You Creep'
A Florida teenager who was body-shamed by Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz has turned the viral moment into a fundraiser, using it as an opportunity to raise more than $275,000 for abortion rights in the last 48 hours. Olivia Julianna, a 19-year-old activist who lives in Miami, had taken to Twitter...
RELATED PEOPLE
Brett Kavanaugh, Who Just Stripped Millions of Women of Healthcare, Forced to Skip Dessert
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was reportedly forced to leave behind the dessert menu at a chain steakhouse in D.C. because protesters showed up while he was eating dinner. Kavanaugh, who was confirmed to the Supreme Court in 2018 after being accused of sexual assault, recently voted with the rest...
Republicans are shocked a 10-year-old can get pregnant after the Ohio rape victim abortion story proves true
WASHINGTON — Congressional Republicans who oppose abortion rights are struggling to talk about the horrific case of a 10-year-old rape victim who had to travel across state lines to Indiana to get an abortion because of strict laws in her home state, Ohio. The case made international headlines after...
Paul Ryan said he doesn't normally cry, but 'found himself sobbing' while watching the Jan 6. insurrection, book says
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan said he began to cry while watching the Jan. 6 riot on television. Ryan told journalist Mark Leibovich the Capitol riots "disturbed" him, CNN reported. "I spent my whole adult life in that building," Ryan told Leibovich.
Voices: Josh Hawley and his wife were made for this moment on abortion
Senator Josh Hawley and his wife have had a pretty busy 48 hours.On Tuesday, during a hearing for the Senate Judiciary Committee on abortion, the Missouri Senator had an exchange with Khiara Bridges, a professor of law at University of California Berkeley School of Law who specializes in reproductive health. At one point, the Missouri Senator highlighted the professor’s use of the term “people with a capacity for pregnancy”, before asking: “Would that be women?”In response, Bridges said that many cisgender women can get pregnant and that some could not, but that transgender and nonbinary people could also get pregnant....
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC
Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis
The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
Gynecologists warn that girls under 15 who experience childbirth can face life-threatening consequences as legislators continue to restrict abortion rights
"Pregnancy can be tough to deal with for a 24 or 34-year-old woman, let alone a 10-year-old child," a board-certified OBGYN told People.
Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post
The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
Elle
Stacey Abrams Changed Her Mind About Abortion—and She Thinks Others Can Too
In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, Stacey Abrams is not mincing words. “We’re not quite in dystopia,” she tells ELLE.com. “But we can see it forming.” In Georgia specifically, where Abrams is currently running for governor, a six-week abortion ban is expected to soon take effect, outlawing most abortions before many people know they’re pregnant. “It makes it dangerous to live in Georgia, because we are criminalizing the provision of medical care in a state that already faces an extreme doctor shortage,” Abrams says. (Georgia also has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the nation.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marjorie Taylor Greene votes against human trafficking bill after accusing Democrats of doing nothing to protect victims
Far-right US Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene was among 20 Republicans in the US House of Representatives to vote against a bill that reauthorises federal programmes to combat human trafficking. The Georgia congresswoman cast her vote on 26 July hours after accusing Democratic lawmakers of failing to combat trafficking and the...
Ex-cult member Ginni Thomas may have fallen back into old habits with QAnon-backed conspiracy theories
Her history as both a former member of Lifespring and an anti-cult activist has prompted questions about her alignment with far-right conspiracy theories.
Opinion: The Confederate Flag Is a Traitor Flag, and People Who Fly it Disrespect America
The January 6th Committee has shown troubling images of individuals breaking into the Capitol building while bearing Confederate flags. It’s odd that a flag that was carried into battle against our nation is not universally condemned.
At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage
Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
Alex Jones' Ex-Wife Says She Has 'Insider Info' for Jan. 6 Committee
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' ex-wife says she has "insider info" that will be welcomed by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. "I'm #AlexJones' ex-wife, & I lost my kids for exposing infowars, even while he was under subsequent Federal Investigation. I have insider info that I believe is relevant to the #January6thCommitteeHearings. Pls share," Kelly Jones tweeted more than 40 times on Tuesday, alongside previous tweets she has posted.
"Cry harder": House GOP ridiculed for deleted "heresy" tweet during Jan. 6 hearing
The House Republican caucus attempted to distract during Thursday's Jan. 6 select committee primetime hearing — and it did not go well for them. Republicans have sought to claim the evidence against Trump by former White House officials is "hearsay" or second-hand information. But after lashing out at former...
GOP Candidate: Hypothetical 14-Year-Old Incest Victim Is 'Perfect Example' For Abortion Ban
Tudor Dixon, a leading Republican candidate for governor of Michigan, confirmed in a recent interview that her opposition to abortion rights extends even to a minor who is raped by a family member. On an episode of Charlie LeDuff’s talk show, “The No BS Newshour,” that aired Friday, LeDuff pressed...
AOL Corp
Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court
Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
Comments / 8