ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Teen’s Abortion Fundraiser Now Up to $1.5 MILLION Thanks to Matt Gaetz

By Alan Halaly
Daily Beast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 8

Vicky Graham
1d ago

If every time men had sex they risked death, physical disability, social shunning, a life altering interruption of their education or career, and the sudden life long responsibility for another being, I think they'd expect a choice in the matter

Reply
2
Vicky Graham
1d ago

constitution was written when women were not considered people, we were chattel. constitution should be amended to empower women to control their reproduction and have babies when they are ready. there are already 8 billion people on the planet

Reply
2
Musclehead
1d ago

Matt Gaetz is not only a racist QAnon supporter he's a danger to women in our country and especially very young girls.

Reply
2
Related
TODAY.com

A teen says she was body-shamed by Rep. Matt Gaetz. She took it as an opportunity

After Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz made a speech arguing women who are worried about dwindling abortion access are too unattractive to become pregnant, a teen activist responded on Twitter. Gaetz then singled out the activist by re-posting her photo on his Twitter feed. Now she's using the attention to raise money for a cause dear to her heart — abortion funds.
TAMPA, FL
Hypebae

19-Year-Old Activist Shuts Down Matt Gaetz's Misogynistic Comments

Just when you think Matt Gaetz couldn’t get any scummier, he goes and proves us wrong. The middle-aged man who is under investigation for allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old, as well as sex trafficking, recently body-shamed those who want to have abortions. This past weekend, the Florida republican...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Gaetz
The Independent

Voices: Josh Hawley and his wife were made for this moment on abortion

Senator Josh Hawley and his wife have had a pretty busy 48 hours.On Tuesday, during a hearing for the Senate Judiciary Committee on abortion, the Missouri Senator had an exchange with Khiara Bridges, a professor of law at University of California Berkeley School of Law who specializes in reproductive health. At one point, the Missouri Senator highlighted the professor’s use of the term “people with a capacity for pregnancy”, before asking: “Would that be women?”In response, Bridges said that many cisgender women can get pregnant and that some could not, but that transgender and nonbinary people could also get pregnant....
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Google Podcasts#Stitcher#Amazon Music
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
POTUS
Fox News

Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post

The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Elle

Stacey Abrams Changed Her Mind About Abortion—and She Thinks Others Can Too

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, Stacey Abrams is not mincing words. “We’re not quite in dystopia,” she tells ELLE.com. “But we can see it forming.” In Georgia specifically, where Abrams is currently running for governor, a six-week abortion ban is expected to soon take effect, outlawing most abortions before many people know they’re pregnant. “It makes it dangerous to live in Georgia, because we are criminalizing the provision of medical care in a state that already faces an extreme doctor shortage,” Abrams says. (Georgia also has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the nation.)
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Google
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene votes against human trafficking bill after accusing Democrats of doing nothing to protect victims

Far-right US Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene was among 20 Republicans in the US House of Representatives to vote against a bill that reauthorises federal programmes to combat human trafficking. The Georgia congresswoman cast her vote on 26 July hours after accusing Democratic lawmakers of failing to combat trafficking and the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mother Jones

At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
VIRGINIA STATE
Newsweek

Alex Jones' Ex-Wife Says She Has 'Insider Info' for Jan. 6 Committee

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' ex-wife says she has "insider info" that will be welcomed by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. "I'm #AlexJones' ex-wife, & I lost my kids for exposing infowars, even while he was under subsequent Federal Investigation. I have insider info that I believe is relevant to the #January6thCommitteeHearings. Pls share," Kelly Jones tweeted more than 40 times on Tuesday, alongside previous tweets she has posted.
WASHINGTON, DC
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy