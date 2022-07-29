ExxonMobil (XOM) Stock: Q2 2022 Earnings Results

pulse2.com
Transocean (RIG) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Transocean (RIG) reported its Q2 2022 earnings results after the market closed yesterday. These are the details. Transocean (RIG) reported its Q2 2022 earnings results after the market closed yesterday. Below are the highlights:. — Total contract drilling revenues were $692 million, compared to $586 million in the first quarter...
Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Stock: Why It Increased Over 3% Today
The stock price of Colgate-Palmolive (CL) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Colgate-Palmolive (CL) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to a bullish research report. Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “Equal...
Cryptyde (TYDE) Stock: Why It Jumped Up Over 13% Today
The stock price of Cryptyde (TYDE) jumped up over 13% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of Cryptyde (TYDE) jumped up over 13% pre-market today. The stock price has been trending upwards since yesterday morning after the company announced the recent signing of an Energy Program Development Agreement with Argo Energy, LLC. Cryptyde is expecting the program will help the company source locations to house and operate the infrastructure required for it to offer Bitcoin mining services, including co-location services, over the coming years.
AT&T (T) Stock: $24 Target And Market Perform Rating
The shares of AT&T (T) recently received a $24 price target from Cowen. These are the details. The shares of AT&T (T) recently received a $24 price target from Cowen. And Cowen analyst Colby Synesael is maintaining a “Market Perform” rating on the shares. Synesael adjusted the rating...
ZoomInfo (ZI) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
ZoomInfo (ZI) announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, after the market closed yesterday. These are the details. ZoomInfo (ZI) recently announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, after the market closed yesterday. Below are the highlights. Q2 2022 Financial...
Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Stock: $35 Target And Hold Rating
The shares of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) recently received a $35 price target from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) recently received a $35 price target from Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Abhi Agarwal is maintaining a “Hold” rating on the shares following the second quarter results.
HubSpot (HUBS) Stock: $415 Target And Outperform Rating
The shares of HubSpot (HUBS) recently received a $415 price target from Cowen. These are the details. The shares of HubSpot (HUBS) recently received a $415 price target from Cowen. And Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood is maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares. Wood adjusted the rating...
Pinterest (PINS) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) announced the financial results for the quarter that ended June 30, 2022, after the market closed yesterday. These are the details. Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) announced the financial results for the quarter that ended June 30, 2022, after the market closed yesterday. Below are the highlights.
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock: Why It Fell Over 3.5% Today
The stock price of Annaly Capital Management (NLY) fell by over 3.5% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Annaly Capital Management (NLY) fell by over 3.5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to Annaly Capital Management announcing that it has priced a public offering of 100 million shares of its common stock for expected gross proceeds of approximately $665 million before deducting estimated offering expenses. This offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on or about August 3, 2022.
IQVIA (IQV) Stock: $275 Target And Outperform Rating
The shares of IQVIA (IQV) recently received a $275 price target from Evercore ISI. These are the details. The shares of IQVIA (IQV) recently received a $275 price target from Evercore ISI. And Evercore ISI analyst Elizabeth Anderson increased the price target on IQVIA from $265 while maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) Stock: Why It Increased 10.71% Today
The stock price of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) increased by 10.71% today. This is why. The stock price of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) increased by 10.71% today. Investors have been responding to concerns about the spreading of monkeypox. According to the CDC, over 22,480 monkeypox cases have been recorded as of today...
Faraday Future (FFIE) Stock: Why It Surged Over 20% Today
The stock price of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) surged by over 20% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) surged by over 20% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to FF Top Holding LLC (FF Top), a major shareholder of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE), and FFIE executed a non-binding term sheet for a proposed convertible term loan facility of FFIE on August 1, consisting of potential senior secured convertible notes in a potential principal amount of up to $600 million (the proposed financing).
Twilio (TWLO) Stock: $150 Target And Outperform Rating
The shares of Twilio (TWLO) recently received a $150 price target from Cowen. These are the details. The shares of Twilio (TWLO) recently received a $150 price target from Cowen. And Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood is maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares. Wood adjusted the rating...
SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Stock: Why It Increased Over 2.9% Today
The stock price of SS&C Technologies (SSNC) increased by over 2.9% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of SS&C Technologies (SSNC) increased by over 2.9% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to SS&C Technologies announcing that as part of the company’s long-term strategy to maximize stockholder value, its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program – which will enable SS&C Technologies to repurchase up to $1 billion in aggregate of the company’s outstanding shares of common stock.
Boeing (BA) Stock: Why It Increased Over 5% Today
The stock price of Boeing (BA) increased by over 5% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Boeing (BA) increased by over 5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to bullish research reports. For example, Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak is maintaining a “Conviction Buy”...
Celyad Oncology (CYAD) Stock: Why It Surged Over 40% Today
The stock price of Celyad Oncology (CYAD) surged by over 40% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of Celyad Oncology (CYAD) surged by over 40% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Celyad Oncology announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted the clinical hold on the CYAD-101-002 (KEYNOTE-B79) Phase 1b trial after the Company made changes to the eligibility criteria for the trial.
Atlassian (TEAM) Stock: $245 Target And Outperform Rating
The shares of Atlassian (TEAM) recently received a $245 price target from Cowen. These are the details. The shares of Atlassian (TEAM) recently received a $245 price target from Cowen. And Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood is maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares. Wood adjusted the rating...
ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) Stock: Why It Jumped Up 21.86%
The stock price of ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) increased by 21.86% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) increased by 21.86% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to ToughBuilt Industries announcing that the company has started to sell 93 ToughBuilt products on Amazon.It (Italy) and Amazon.de (Germany).
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock: Why It Fell Over 7.9% Today
The stock price of Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) fell by over 7.9% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) fell by over 7.9% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to Arbor Realty Trust announcing that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $200 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act). The company also plans to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $30 million aggregate principal amount of Notes on the same terms and conditions.
ConforMIS (CFMS) Stock: Why It Increased Over 5% Today
The stock price of ConforMIS Inc (CFMS) increased by over 5% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of ConforMIS Inc (CFMS) increased by over 5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Conformis announcing it has entered into a multi-year agreement with Vizient, which is the nation’s largest member-driven health care performance improvement company.
