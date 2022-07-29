Beer Justice Brewing Co. Set to Open First Ever Brewery in Arcade

buffalobeerleague.com
WGRZ TV
18th annual Taste of Clarence returns
This year's lineup included 12 restaurants and 6 food trucks. Plus many of them were first time participants.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Buffalo Distilling Co.’s Mafia Sauce & Mafia Vodka is a Must-Have This Football Season
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Hey-ey-ey-ey! We know that summer is in full swing here in Buffalo, but if you’re anything like us, you’re already counting down the days until football season officially begins.
buffalobeerleague.com
Lilly Belle Meads To Host First Annual Lancaster Renaissance Street Faire
As part of a revitalization effort in the Village of Lancaster and in celebration of National Mead Day, Lilly Belle Meads is hosting a Renaissance themed Street Faire on Saturday, August 6 from 12-10pm. The event will feature mead, as well as live music, local craft beer, axe throwing, street performers, vendors and much more! It is an all ages event.
Best Places To Go Dumpster Diving In Western New York
Dumpster diving is a great way to find a hidden gem and give it a new lease on life. You can find materials or items and repurpose them in a way to make them your own. Some people take the risk of dumpster diving for food trash, which can be a risk. Back in my college days, I will admit, I dumpster dived in the Dunkin Donuts trash bin once or twice, and it may sound gross, but you could find a lot of the donuts in tact, protected by a clear plastic bag.
This Is The Busiest Day in Western New York
You know what they say: there is always something going on in Buffalo, and if you think otherwise, then you are not looking hard enough. One weekend in particular is the busiest one we have seen within the last few years in Western New York. It’s full of concerts, festivals,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
See the city in a unique way with the latest attraction at Buffalo RiverWorks
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are so many things to do out at Buffalo RiverWorks and its latest attraction gives you a unique way to see the city. On Friday, visitors will be able to catch a ride and enjoy a little bit of Italy right in the Queen City.
Unprofessional Roadwork Comes Under Fire In Buffalo, New York
Summertime is the time for plenty of roadwork across Western New York but recently there have been some complaints about the finishing of some of the roads here in the 716. Anytime you are on the road you are surrounded by lines. They help keep you in your lane, on the correct side of the road, and let you know when you have ventured off into the shoulder of the road. But what happens when the people doing the roadwork have an off day?
Saying Goodbye to an icon of the Buffalo Irish Community
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today, the Irish community is celebrating a life well-lived and the loss of an icon. Mary Heneghan passed away Sunday. When you think of the Buffalo Irish Community, it is impossible to not think of Mary Heneghan. She was president of the Gaelic American Athletic Association, Chair of the Board of Directors at the Buffalo Irish Center, and owner of Tara Gift Shoppe on Abbott Road.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester staple closes after 35 years
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WHEC) - Brownstein's Bakery and Deli in Brighton closed its doors to the public for the last time Sunday. Their business has served the Rochester community for 35 years. They cited staffing issues, fueled by the pandemic, as the reason for closing. “I just want to thank everybody...
Did You See This in the Sky in Cheektowaga, New York?
On Sunday morning, if you drove down Genesee Street in Cheektowaga toward the 33, you may have seen this strange thing in the sky. What do you think this is in the sky?. At first, I assumed it was an air stream from a plane or something. You probably thought that too.
Live Nation addresses "stressful, rowdy" night at the gates of Darien Lake in email to employees
DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — Live Nation addressed rumors about a fight outside a Darien Lake concert over the weekend in an email to employees Monday morning. In the email signed by Live Nation General Manager Molly Groden, employees were thanked for handling a "stressful" night at the gates and "rowdy" guests. The incident reportedly occurred around 8 p.m. Sunday when singer, Pitbull was set to take the stage.
North Boston man hopes to break world record
A local man hopes he has earned a spot in the Guiness Book of World Records. Timothy Marchinda arrived at Chestnut Ridge Park Sunday, completing a 12,000 mile journey on his electric motorcycle.
Massive Fight Breaks Out At Darien Lake
A fight broke out at one of Western New York’s favorite concert venues, and it has sparked safety concerns. It seemed like your typical Darien Lake concert. The venue was filling up, people were scanning their tickets, tailgaters were having fun in the parking lot. The Facebook page for...
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: July 29 - July 31
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are plenty of family-friendly events taking place across the Western New York region as we head into the final weekend of July. Garden Walk Buffalo will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and organizers say it's America's largest garden tour. The event takes place rain or shine. "More than 300 creative and gracious gardeners are looking forward to seeing you again – or for the first time," a release says. You can find more information here.
Cheesecake Factory Assistant GM joins Wake Up! for National Cheesecake Day
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s National Cheesecake Day! Dana Evans, the Assistant General Manager at the Cheesecake Factory in Buffalo, joined Weekend Wake Up! to talk about the day and what the restaurant has in store. The full interview can be watched above.
Classic Mustang car show in Amherst
The Western New York Shelby and Mustang Club is hosting the Nickel City Mustang Roundup this weekend. More than 400 Mustangs from as far away as California are featured in this year's show.
Niagara Falls neighborhood with big rat problem
“There's a horrendous rat problem here. They're like everywhere,” declared Kyle Walker, resident, Niagara Falls. “They’re like everywhere — every day you see rates.”
Depew retailer plans to become an adult-use cannabis dispensary
DEPEW, N.Y. — A vape shop in Depew is rebranding and focusing on becoming an adult-use cannabis dispensary and on-site consumption lounge. The Helpful Café, formerly the Cloud Chasers vape shop, has a vapor and hemp license through the state, but is moving away from nicotine and further into cannabis. The store, at Broadway and Bellevue Avenue in Depew, is owned and operated by husband and wife, Michelle Troyer, CEO, and Thomas Snider, COO.
WGRZ TV
House fire on Babcock Street
Officials are investigating an afternoon house fire in Buffalo. It happened on Babcock near Seneca Street.
Water main break shuts down part of Mineral Springs Road in West Seneca
On Twitter, police shared a video of water spewing onto the road.
