Travel With Care Montclair: Bloomfield Avenue Lights, Crossings Are Work in Progress

Montclair Man Seriously Injured In East Orange Hit and Run Sunday
Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the East Orange Police Department are investigating a hit and run collision in East Orange Sunday morning that left a pedestrian seriously injured, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, announced Monday. The collision occurred 1:23 a.m. Sunday, July 31, on the 400...
Sponsored: Rare Showcase of the History of Jazz in Newark
The Newark Museum of Art celebrates the mesmerizing work of photographers who documented some of jazz’s greatest performers across even decades while spotlighting Newark as a center for jazz. Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic features photographs by photojournalist Jerry Dantzic who received special access to...
Bloomfield Mayor’s Back to School Party will Give Away Book Bags to Pre-K through 8th Grade Students
BLOOMFIELD, NJ – On Sunday, August 28, Bloomfield Michael Venezia and the Bloomfield Township Council will host their Annual Back to School Party and book bag giveaway. The afternoon will feature food, games, a DJ playing music, and a book bag giveaway for Pre-K through 8th grade students. It will take place at Felton Field, 145 Floyd Avenue, from 12:00-3:00pm. Early registrants will receive a book bag.
Defunct baseball stadium in NJ to make way for major city development
The stadium was once home to minor league baseball’s Newark Bears, which folded in 2013. The stadium location was earmarked for redevelopment before the last brick from the stadium hit the ground. The 11-acre site is located at the corner of Broad and Division Streets and is close to...
Route 208 Closed By Downed Power Lines, Cluster Of Brush Fires Doused
Power lines that fell across Route 208 closed the highway in both directions and ignited several small noontime brush fires. Massive jams stretched beyond eyesight in each direction as police detoured traffic at De Boer Drive in Glen Rock, where the wires fell around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and Rea Avenue in Hawthorne.
Studio Montclair Presents ‘It’s Academic,’ A Faculty Exhibition
Montclair, NJ – Studio Montclair is delighted to highlight its Art Academy by displaying the artistry of 12 faculty members in “It’s Academic,” on exhibit from July 30 to August 26 at Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair. An opening reception will take place on Saturday, August 6 from 3:00 – 5:00 pm.
Montclair Public Library Presents ‘Collage: Abstraction’
The Montclair Public Library is proud to present “Collage: Abstraction” by photographer Bruce Rainier. This exhibit of digital images and 3d collages will be on view in the library gallery at 50 South Fullerton Avenue, Montclair from August 2 – 30, during Library hours. Bruce Rainier is...
New fitness center opens in Bergen County, focusing on stretching
StretchLab Ridgewood had its grand opening Friday and offers customized assisted-stretching sessions to increase your range of motion and flexibility.
Train Kills Pedestrian In Somerset County
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Somerset County, officials confirmed. The crash involving Gladstone Branch Train 440 occurred just before 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 in Far Hills, NJ Transit officials said. No injuries to the three customers or crew members were reported. The train was...
N.J. hospital unveils $100M emergency room expansion
Jersey City Medical Center unveiled a $100 million, 60,000-square-foot expansion of its emergency department this week, a major step toward meeting the health care needs of one of the nation’s most densely populated counties. The expansion includes a new pediatric emergency department as well as more rooms and surgical...
NJ adding 2 more recreational marijuana shops closer to you (Opinion)
If you saw the lines outside of the dispensaries near me, you would think they were giving stuff away for free. And guess what? The dispensaries near me are, so far, only allowed to sell medical marijuana. So when I heard that two local dispensaries were given the green light...
TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON THE TUNNEY BRIDGE
We have reports of a major accident on the Tunney Bridge westbound into Toms River. This is a breaking story with emergency personnel just arriving on the scene. We will update our page as new information becomes available.
Newark slaps wage mandate on stadium-to-apartments megaproject
The developer behind a big Newark project is playing ball with local unions. Accurate Builders and Developers will pay union wages for its CitiSquare Newark development, NJ.com reported. In exchange, the Newark City Council approved a tax break and other financial help for the massive undertaking on the Passaic waterfront.
Bergen County Assistant Prosecutor Killed In Hackensack Motorcycle Crash
UPDATE: An assistant Bergen County prosecutor died of his injuries following a crash at a busy Hackensack intersection late Friday afternoon, authorities confirmed. Responding police officers brought Avon Morgan, 38, to Hackensack University Medical Center after his cycle collided with an SUV at Essex Street and East Railroad Avenue around 4 p.m. July 29, responders said.
Intense erosion wipes away Jersey Shore beach. Avoid the area, mayor says.
The Brick section of Normandy beach at 8th Avenue remains closed Friday due to intense erosion, Mayor John G. Ducey told NJ Advance Media. Signs have been posted by the Brick Township Police Department warding off visitors after a resident reported the issue Wednesday, Ducey said. The mayor noted that...
ASBURY PARK: SHOOTING VICTIM DIES
A fatal shooting that took place Thursday evening in Asbury Park is under active investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, members of the Asbury Park Police Department responded to a report of gunfire originating from the 1600 block of Sewall Avenue.
Popular Wedding Venue In Monmouth County, NJ Is Closing After 16 Years
Even more than 2 years later, that stupid COVID-19 Pandemic is still having a major impact on our businesses. Unfortunately, another one has had to permanently close their doors. According to NJ.com, wedding venue and banquet hall known as Sterling Gardens in Matawan has closed. The venue revealed the news...
NYPD investigating 3 overdoses at NYC Hyatt Grand Central hotel
Detectives are investigating a spate of drug overdoses at a Midtown hotel that left two guests dead and a third hospitalized Saturday, police said. EMS was called to the Hyatt Grand Central New York, a four-star hotel on E. 42nd St. near Lexington Ave. about noon after the three guests were found unconscious. Two of the people died at the hotel, police said. A third was taken to a local ...
Kearny Man Charged In OD Death Of Newark Fire Captain
A 42-year-old man has been charged in the overdose death of a beloved 49-year-old Newark fire captain who was found unresponsive at a fire station in January. Eliasel Baez, 42, of Kearny, was charged with strict liability in the death of Newark Fire Captain Carlos Rivera, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.
Block of beach in Brick Township closed because . . . it's no longer there. Here’s how.
In Brick Township, 8th Avenue beach is now off limits because -- it's no longer there – and it all happened without a storm.
