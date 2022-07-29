ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Travel With Care Montclair: Bloomfield Avenue Lights, Crossings Are Work in Progress

By Liz George
baristanet.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
baristanet.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baristanet.com

Montclair Man Seriously Injured In East Orange Hit and Run Sunday

Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the East Orange Police Department are investigating a hit and run collision in East Orange Sunday morning that left a pedestrian seriously injured, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, announced Monday. The collision occurred 1:23 a.m. Sunday, July 31, on the 400...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
baristanet.com

Sponsored: Rare Showcase of the History of Jazz in Newark

The Newark Museum of Art celebrates the mesmerizing work of photographers who documented some of jazz’s greatest performers across even decades while spotlighting Newark as a center for jazz. Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic features photographs by photojournalist Jerry Dantzic who received special access to...
NEWARK, NJ
baristanet.com

Bloomfield Mayor’s Back to School Party will Give Away Book Bags to Pre-K through 8th Grade Students

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – On Sunday, August 28, Bloomfield Michael Venezia and the Bloomfield Township Council will host their Annual Back to School Party and book bag giveaway. The afternoon will feature food, games, a DJ playing music, and a book bag giveaway for Pre-K through 8th grade students. It will take place at Felton Field, 145 Floyd Avenue, from 12:00-3:00pm. Early registrants will receive a book bag.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Government
Essex County, NJ
Government
County
Essex County, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Traffic
Essex County, NJ
Traffic
baristanet.com

Studio Montclair Presents ‘It’s Academic,’ A Faculty Exhibition

Montclair, NJ – Studio Montclair is delighted to highlight its Art Academy by displaying the artistry of 12 faculty members in “It’s Academic,” on exhibit from July 30 to August 26 at Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair. An opening reception will take place on Saturday, August 6 from 3:00 – 5:00 pm.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Public Library Presents ‘Collage: Abstraction’

The Montclair Public Library is proud to present “Collage: Abstraction” by photographer Bruce Rainier. This exhibit of digital images and 3d collages will be on view in the library gallery at 50 South Fullerton Avenue, Montclair from August 2 – 30, during Library hours. Bruce Rainier is...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Traffic Lights#Public Works
Daily Voice

Train Kills Pedestrian In Somerset County

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Somerset County, officials confirmed. The crash involving Gladstone Branch Train 440 occurred just before 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 in Far Hills, NJ Transit officials said. No injuries to the three customers or crew members were reported. The train was...
NJ.com

N.J. hospital unveils $100M emergency room expansion

Jersey City Medical Center unveiled a $100 million, 60,000-square-foot expansion of its emergency department this week, a major step toward meeting the health care needs of one of the nation’s most densely populated counties. The expansion includes a new pediatric emergency department as well as more rooms and surgical...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON THE TUNNEY BRIDGE

We have reports of a major accident on the Tunney Bridge westbound into Toms River. This is a breaking story with emergency personnel just arriving on the scene. We will update our page as new information becomes available.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
therealdeal.com

Newark slaps wage mandate on stadium-to-apartments megaproject

The developer behind a big Newark project is playing ball with local unions. Accurate Builders and Developers will pay union wages for its CitiSquare Newark development, NJ.com reported. In exchange, the Newark City Council approved a tax break and other financial help for the massive undertaking on the Passaic waterfront.
ocscanner.news

ASBURY PARK: SHOOTING VICTIM DIES

A fatal shooting that took place Thursday evening in Asbury Park is under active investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, members of the Asbury Park Police Department responded to a report of gunfire originating from the 1600 block of Sewall Avenue.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Daily News

NYPD investigating 3 overdoses at NYC Hyatt Grand Central hotel

Detectives are investigating a spate of drug overdoses at a Midtown hotel that left two guests dead and a third hospitalized Saturday, police said. EMS was called to the Hyatt Grand Central New York, a four-star hotel on E. 42nd St. near Lexington Ave. about noon after the three guests were found unconscious. Two of the people died at the hotel, police said. A third was taken to a local ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Kearny Man Charged In OD Death Of Newark Fire Captain

A 42-year-old man has been charged in the overdose death of a beloved 49-year-old Newark fire captain who was found unresponsive at a fire station in January. Eliasel Baez, 42, of Kearny, was charged with strict liability in the death of Newark Fire Captain Carlos Rivera, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy