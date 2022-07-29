ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Microsoft servers are being hijacked to boost proxies

By Sead Fadilpašić
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21oGFk_0gxkCLjr00
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Hackers have been found installing malware on Microsoft SQL servers (opens in new tab) in order to monetize the endpoints’ bandwidth.

Findings from Ahnlab discovered a special type of malware, called proxyware, which turns the host device into a proxy (opens in new tab) server that remote users can use for different things, from testing, to content distribution.

To incentivize people to use proxyware, the malware owners pay them a portion of the proceedings, and according to the researchers, some can make as much as $6,000 a month for renting out excess bandwidth.

Bundling it with malware

Now, hackers have come up with an ingenious idea, to have proxyware installed on Microsoft SQL servers, and have the earnings funneled to their accounts. Besides for a few hiccups, and a general slowdown in internet speeds, the servers’ owners shouldn’t experience much of a difference, the researchers said.

Another reason why Microsoft SQL servers are an interesting target for cybercriminals is due to the fact that the endpoints’ IP addresses are not blacklisted.

In its report (opens in new tab), Ahnlab mentioned two separate proxyware variants, Peer2Profit, and IPRoyal. Cybercriminals seem to be distributing these by bundling them up with other adware and malware strains. Once the victim installs the proxyware, the attackers will see it as a newly available proxy, which third parties can use for whatever reason, including criminal activity.

This campaign has been active since June 2022, the researchers say, adding that proxyware is on the rise, mostly due to its ability to remain undetected for relatively long, earning serious cash for the operators.

Besides proxyware, MS-SQL users should also be wary of cryptominers, another type of malware that may, or may not, slow down the target device, but will not damage it or render it useless. Cryptominers mine cryptocurrencies for the malware operators, and given the nature of mining, might take up a significant portion of computing power and might rake in hefty electricity bills.

Via: BleepingComputer (opens in new tab)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pe8ik_0gxkCLjr00

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Delete these four apps immediately, Android users warned

If you use an Android, you might want to take a quick inventory on the apps you have installed on your device. This is necessary because Google Play Store has removed four suspicious apps, but you could be one of the 100,000 people who had already downloaded them. What are...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now

Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Servers#Microsoft Sql Server#Mining Equipment#Malware#Iproyal#Crimina
ZDNet

Don't want your phone hacked? Just do this one thing

Every so often I have to dive back into the waters of mobile security and offer up a hard truth for users to swallow. Most often those truths are pretty easy to accept, such as never installing a piece of software unless it's found in the app store for your ecosystem (Google Play Store and the iOS App Store), using a password manager, or always making sure to keep both apps and the operating system updated.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to stop spam calls in 3 easy steps

The frequency with which spam calls bombard smartphone owners can be one of the most truly maddening things about possessing a handset. From the inane ploys to try and trick you — an Obamacare offer! Your car’s warranty is about to expire! Don’t you want to hear about a great home refinance offer? — to the spoofing of legitimate local numbers, the deluge of calls seems like it’s never-ending.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
HackerNoon

How To Find Out If A Hacker Has Attacked You

Cybercrime is aimed at breaching networks to promote other criminal activities (e.g. cyberstalking, phishing and fraud) Computer crimes that target computing devices include viruses or DoS-denial-of-service attacks. Below we outline 6 signs in both categories that will let you know you have been hacked and how to act if your device is intruded upon. In all cases, the recommendation to be made in a timely manner is to restore the system to its pre-intrusion state.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BGR.com

Here’s how much you could get from T-Mobile’s data breach settlement

T-Mobile has agreed to fork over $350 million to customers following a massive data breach last year that resulted in a class action lawsuit. The company made the disclosure in a securities filing on Friday. But if you were among the millions of T-Mobile victims caught up in this embarrassing incident? Don’t start celebrating at the thought of a huge T-Mobile settlement check coming your way.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
SHOPPING
Inc.com

Mark Zuckerberg Just Made a Huge Mistake. It Could Destroy Meta and Facebook

"Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn't be here." That's a powerful sound bite from Mark Zuckerberg directed at Meta and Facebook employees. It was part of broader comments the CEO made at a recent weekly employee Q&A session (which which my Inc. colleague Jason Aten first reported on a couple of days ago). Zuckerberg also announced severe cost-cutting measures and increased pressure on employees to execute as the company braces for tough times ahead.
INTERNET
shefinds

The One Browser Setting You Should Turn On Immediately In Case Of A Malware Attack

Few things compare to the fear you feel when you suspect or (even worse) can confirm that your computer or phone has been hacked. Malware attacks are becoming more common and the feeling remains the same: a sense of being violated and a helplessness at not knowing what data that attacker is snatching and where it will end up. The best remedy is prevention — but, once you do experience a malware attack, it’s important to act fast. A malware attack can ultimately end with hackers taking complete control of your computer or phone and its data. Whether the culprit is a virus, ransomware, or a trojan horse, red flags to look for include your apps crashing more often, unusual website activity that you didn’t initiate, and a battery that dwindles down fast. This is the one browser setting you should turn on immediately in case of a malware attack — and a few important tips to help prevent it from happening again.
TECHNOLOGY
SlashGear

How To Tell If Spyware Is Hiding On Your Android Phone

Spyware is a constant annoyance at best (and danger at worst) for any device connected to the internet, which is something Android users know all too well. From innocent-looking apps quietly taking control of phones to fraudulent system updates, the nefarious software seems to be everywhere, and it's almost never easy to deal with once it takes root. The best way to counteract spyware is to avoid getting it on your system in the first place.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to give your iPhone a speed boost with one simple trick

For as incredible as the iPhone is, it’s almost inevitable that your once-prized device will start slowing down with time. Now to Apple’s credit, the iPhone today has a noticeably longer shelf-life compared to iPhone models of the past. Whereas upgrading your iPhone every two years was something of a necessity a few years back — which was made easier by generous subsidies — iPhones today can easily last for years without skipping a beat. That said, if your device is running slow and you want the fast iPhone of yore, we’ve got you covered.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

TechRadar

44K+
Followers
44K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy