Shared success for Black business in downtown Syracuse

Salt City Market adds noted Ethiopian kitchen to its food hall lineup
Syracuse, N.Y. — Habiba’s Ethiopian Kitchen will be the newest vendor, and the first replacement stall, at downtown Syracuse’s Salt City Market food hall. Habiba’s is not new to Syracuse: Owner Habiba Boru opened a standalone restaurant featuring her East African cuisine at 656 N. Salina St. in 2018. Boru has closed that location soon as she makes the transition to the market at 484 S. Salina St.
Abbott Farms Of Syracuse Area Reminding You To Be A Good Human
Abbott Farms of Baldwinsville in the Syracuse area took to their Facebook page to remind people of all ages to be nice humans, be better people. Abbot Farms published on their Facebook page how they wanted to take a moment to share something important to them- their ability to hire teens. They do this to offer someone their first time job:
Auburn Landmark-Curley’s Restaurant-To Reopen
An Auburn landmark will be reopened in the next few months. The Auburn Citizen reports Curley’s Restaurant was sold last week to Joe Smith of Throop. Smith and his wife plan to renovate the building near the Auburn prison and reopen the restaurant. Smith is the owner of Lakeside...
Centro provides $1 service to the Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a world where everything is more expensive, one thing is remaining affordable. Centro’s Park-N-Ride service to and from the Fair is just $1 each way. That’s a 50% reduction from previous years. The shuttles will operate daily to the Main Gate from...
Does Syracuse or Utica have better pizza? More top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 1)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 88; Low: 71. Sunny and very warm. See the 5-day forecast. SYRACUSE UKRAINIAN FESTIVAL RETURNS: Scenes of war are projected behind Anastasiia Marah as she sings during the Syracuse Ukrainian Festival on Friday at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church. It was the two-day festival’s 80th year, back after two years off due to the coronavirus pandemic. See more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
15 first-time food stands are coming to 2022 NYS Fair. See list of all food vendors (so far)
Geddes, N.Y. — In the six years since Mike Sharlow launched Syracha’cuse, a line of local hot sauces, he’s pitched his products at lots of festivals, shows and events, including a few held at the New York State Fairgrounds. But until this year, he’s never had a...
‘And Still I Rise’: First of 8 new public murals unveiled on Syracuse’s west side
Going past Niagara and West Fayette streets, commuters and pedestrians alike will be welcomed by a 18-foot by 90-foot yellow mural of a phoenix rising from ashes against a stark midnight blue sky against the words And Still I Rise. Around 50 people came out to the Near Westside Thursday...
To the point: Last licks from readers on $85M aquarium (Your Letters)
Editor’s note: The following letters were edited for brevity. Deal-making or bribery? It is appalling that Legislator Charles Garland has promised his vote to Ryan McMahon in return for funds for his district — funds that should be used right now for his district. (“Ryan McMahon and Charles Garland celebrate ‘making sausage’ to get an aquarium,” July 29, 2022) Is bribery the only way to have partisan compromise? What about the will of the people, those who all of you are, in theory, representing? That money surplus should be used for them, not for the whim of the county executive. This proposal should be on the November ballot. Let the people decide, not a handful of individuals who are supposed to represent us. — Marylea S. Lombard, Syracuse.
Hanover Thursdays free concerts to start August 4
(WSYR-TV) — Would it be a Central New York summer without free concerts downtown? The answer is no. Hanover Thursdays offers free concerts every Thursday beginning August 4 at Hanover Square. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Thursday you can watch local bands Los Blancos and Hard Promises...
Snapshot: Dunkin’ hosts ‘Go for the Gold’ event at Central NY locations
Officer Michael Romano collects a donation from a guest at the Dunkin’ restaurant at 7043 Manlius Center Road in East Syracuse, NY during the “Go for the Gold” event on Thursday, July 28. Special Olympics New York athletes and coaches were joined by local law enforcement partners to collect donations at nearly 40 participating Dunkin’ restaurants in Central New York to help support the cost of athletic training and future competitions. All contributions generated from the campaign support Special Olympics New York programs for Central New York families.
Photo Essay: Madison County's Open Farm Day puts spotlight on local food and challenges farmers have faced
More than two dozen Madison County farms opened their doors to the public over the weekend for Open Farm Day hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extenstion to give poeple a chance to meet local farmers, learn where their food comes from and experience what it’s like on a farm. “The...
AficaPure: Urban Farmer Grows for Beauty Care Supplies
“Necessity is the mother of invention,” the saying goes. In this case, necessity birthed an urban farm in New York instead. It was back in 2006 that licensed cosmetologist Antonisha Owens developed an impressive number of her own natural, organic beauty products, specifically formulated for women of color, under her business name, AficaPure Beauty Product Co.
Fifi’s Ice Cream offers a variety of sweet treats
(WSYR-TV) — They may be known primarily as an ice cream shop, but Fifi’s in East Syracuse is a lot more than that. Elizabeth Karpen, owner of Fifi’s Ice Cream & Sweets, came to Bridge Street to show off some of their sweet treats. Working at Fifi’s...
Empire Farm Days returns to Palladino Farms in Pompey
Empire Farm Days is back at Palladino Farms in Pompey. The event is put on by Lee Newspapers. There’s not just vendors but also some family activities, like Farmer Olympics and a Kiddy Tractor Pull. There’s going to be exhibitors selling items for people with large farms, down to large backyards.
Kevin James spotted at Pastabilities: Is he filming a movie in Syracuse?
“King of Queens” and “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” star Kevin James has been spotted out and about in Syracuse. Is he filming a movie in town?. The actor and comedian posed for a photo with staff at Pastabilities in Armory Square on Monday. The restaurant’s official Facebook and Instagram pages included the hashtag #americanhighproductions, suggesting he’s part of Liverpool-based American High’s new movie currently filming in Central New York.
Rosamond Gifford Zoo introduces a new “sensory experience”
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo will get a little more immersive on Saturday, July 30. The Friends of Rosamond Gifford Zoo announced Thursday the opening of Arts Stroll, a “sensory experience featuring artistic sights and sounds along the zoo’s Wildlife Trail.”. Central New York’s...
New movie filming in Syracuse needs your help finding 2 main locations
An upcoming new movie filming in the Syracuse area is looking for help finding two main locations. Producers are seeking a house surrounded by woods, as well as a large wooded area — but the two locations do not need to be on the same property. More specifically, the...
Brutal heat expected this week in Upstate NY: It could feel like 100 degrees
Syracuse. N.Y. -- An intense surge of heat and humidity will make it feel close to 100 degrees in Upstate New York later this week, the National Weather Service said. “Thursday will be the hottest day of the week, with heat indexes of 95 to 100 expected,” the weather service said.
CanalFest celebration returns August 5-7
ROME — Rome Rotary Club promises a weekend filled with fun events and activities during its annual CanalFest celebration set for Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5-7 at Bellamy Harbor Park. Rome Rotary has received a grant from the state Canal Corporation and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor in...
CNY Inspirations: I see kind people
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. When you go through stuff in life, you imagine you’ll count on your friends and family the most. Funnily enough - you don’t want them to see you sad; and so, you will pretend you are okay on the days you aren’t. But you know who we don’t fake it with? The Randoms. The people you don’t know that cross our paths. I’m learning that it’s the strangers and acquaintances that save us. On the tough days it’s the waitress that cracks a joke; or uber driver that tells you how much he misses his mom, too; or the bar owner that takes a moment to give his well wishes. My dad has a saying for it – he says, “that’s God coming through.”
