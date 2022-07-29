Tennessee Titans WRs continue to impress in training camp

titansized.com
Joe Mixon Steals Show, Evan McPherson Boots 65-Yarder in Bengals' Back Together Saturday Practice
The Bengals had 28,283 fans in attendance on Saturday
Browns Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn ACL
The Cleveland Browns' wide receiver room has reportedly taken a big hit. According to a report from cleveland.com, Browns rookie wide receiver Isaiah Weston is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. Weston, a rookie, had reportedly been having an extremely promising training camp. "Isaiah Weston, who was having an...
Broncos Reportedly Worked Out Pro Bowl Linebacker
The Denver Broncos reportedly hosted veteran linebacker Joe Schobert for a free-agent visit on Saturday, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. The 28-year-old LB became a free agent after the Pittsburgh Steelers released him in a cap-saving move in March. In his second season after he was selected by the...
Falcons FIGHT! Atlanta Training Camp Practice Ends Early After Conflicts
Not a good look for the Falcons.
Seahawks Are Reportedly Working Out Former Alabama Star
The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly giving Reuben Foster a path toward an NFL return. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Foster will work out with the Seahawks on Sunday. The linebacker hasn't played in an NFL game since 2018. Foster finished third in the 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year...
Yardbarker
Steelers RB Najee Harris Leaves Practice With Leg Injury
LATROBE, PA — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is dealing with an ankle injury following the first practice of Week 2 at training camp. Harris called trainers over while holding his shoe and hobbled to the sideline with head trainer John Norwig. He continued to be evaluated on the sideline, testing weight on his left ankle.
ESPN analyst calls out Browns for their absurd Deshaun Watson statement
ESPN analyst Field Yates called out the Cleveland Browns for their statement saying that quarterback Deshaun Watson is remorseful following his recommended suspension. On Monday, NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson reached a decision regarding a punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple women. Robinson concluded that Watson should receive a six-game suspension without pay, but did not mention any fine.
Yardbarker
Falcons rookie Drake London a ‘shiftier version of Mike Evans’
The Falcons could have a pair of superstar pass catchers for a long time to come. Kyle Pitts was the first rookie tight end to make the Pro Bowl since Jeremy Shockey did in the early 2000s while breaking a bevy of franchise records. He hardly understood NFL defenses his first season while trying to learn Arthur Smith’s offense, and Pitts still set the league on fire. Now, the Falcons might have another star on their hands in Drake London, who was just compared to Mike Evans.
ESPN
NFL training camp updates 2022: Matthew Stafford builds chemistry with new receiver, DK Metcalf returns
It was the Tyreek Hill Show in Miami on Saturday. The Miami Dolphins receiver opened practice by addressing fans, welcoming them to 2022 NFL training camp before landing a flip on the field to get them hyped. Later in practice, he connected with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a 65-yard strike...
2022 Jaguars training camp: 5 takeaways from Day 6
With the Jacksonville Jaguars making it to Day 6 of training camp, the team had its first fully padded practice on Sunday. Needless to say, that made it an eventful day for the Jags, especially when it came to 1-on-1 drills. The circumstances made it a day where the offensive...
Yardbarker
Browns Activate Conklin; Add Wide Receiver Dillon
Jack Conklin could return to the football field today, just in time for the Cleveland Browns‘ second public session. The team moved Conklin off the PUP list and announced the signing of wide receiver Derrick Dillon. Conklin entered camp in the final stretch of rehab from a serious knee...
Zac Taylor Shares Injury Updates on Alex Cappa and La'el Collins
The Bengals signed both veterans this offseason
Bengals QB Joe Burrow back at camp after appendectomy
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made an appearance at training camp Monday, his first since having his appendix removed last
FanSided
