Tennessee Titans WRs continue to impress in training camp

The Falcons could have a pair of superstar pass catchers for a long time to come. Kyle Pitts was the first rookie tight end to make the Pro Bowl since Jeremy Shockey did in the early 2000s while breaking a bevy of franchise records. He hardly understood NFL defenses his first season while trying to learn Arthur Smith’s offense, and Pitts still set the league on fire. Now, the Falcons might have another star on their hands in Drake London, who was just compared to Mike Evans.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO