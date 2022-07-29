Teen charged in 2020 deadly Mishawaka shooting found guilty of attempted murder

(WNDU) - There are many pets out there who are looking for a forever home, and we were introduced to one of them on 16 News Now Saturday Morning. Janet from the Elkhart County Humane Society introduced us to a dog named Kasa. She is a 4-year-old terrier mix. Janet says she loves people and would do great in an active family that can take her out on walks. To find out more about Kasa, watch the video above!

ELKHART COUNTY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO