Teen charged in 2020 deadly Mishawaka shooting found guilty of attempted murder

19-year-old charged in connection with South Bend armed robberies linked to dating apps
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says a suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of armed robberies linked to dating apps on the city’s northeast side. In late June, the South Bend Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation...
South Bend man arrested on drug dealing, gun charge following search warrant
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was arrested last week as the result of an extensive investigation into drug dealing and guns that began from a citizen complaint. Indiana State Police, in cooperation with the South Bend Police Department, served a search warrant at a residence in the 1100 block of Queen Street in South Bend around 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26.
Community leaders call for action after death of Dante Kittrell
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A deadly officer-involved shooting in South Bend leaves many community members with questions. It happened outside Coquillard Elementary School on Friday, where St. Joseph County Police say 51-year-old Dante Kittrell was threatening suicide as he waved a gun. Dozens of faith and community leaders gathered...
Local police departments gear up for National Night Out
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The first Tuesday of August is National Night out, and it serves as an opportunity to build relationships between police and the community. Across the country, police departments will host events on August 2, including departments in Michiana. The South Bend Police Department will host festivities...
SBPD believes social media ‘trend’ behind Kia, Hyundai thefts
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police believes a social media trend that they became aware of in other communities last fall has now reached the city. This comes after roughly a dozen July incidents of car thefts or attempted car thefts of newer Kia and Hyundai models. “There...
Crews cleaning sewer lines throughout Mishawaka; could cause lane restrictions
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - In preparation for Mishawaka’s 2022 Cured in Place Pipe (CIPP) Sewer Rehabilitation Project, crews will be out cleaning and televising the sewer lines at various locations throughout the city. Crews will be working at the following locations, weather permitting, starting Monday, Aug. 1:. Monday, Aug....
Special exhibit comes to Ruthmere’s Havilah Beardsley House
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a fan of comics and cartoons, there’s a new exhibit in Elkhart you may want to check out. See You in the Funny Papers: Iconic Cartoons and Comics is at Ruthmere’s Havilah Beardsley House. The exhibit showcases local and national comic...
Picture Possibilities at the plaza presented by ADEC
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, ADEC invited the public to celebrate the end of their annual ‘Picture Possibilities’ fundraiser with a free community event. The event was held in Downtown Elkhart at the Civic Plaza, and featured food trucks, face painting,...
Volunteers begin packing backpacks for Michiana students
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Now to an update on our 16 Pack-a-Backpack Drive. You donated and that money is now being turned into school supplies and backpacks for Michiana students. Volunteer teams at Goodwill began packing backpacks on Monday. They expect to pack and distribute over 3,000 backpacks this...
2nd Chance Pet: Kasa
(WNDU) - There are many pets out there who are looking for a forever home, and we were introduced to one of them on 16 News Now Saturday Morning. Janet from the Elkhart County Humane Society introduced us to a dog named Kasa. She is a 4-year-old terrier mix. Janet says she loves people and would do great in an active family that can take her out on walks. To find out more about Kasa, watch the video above!
Pet Vet: AAHA Accreditation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Veterinarians are there to provide medical care for animals. But there are so many choices, and it may be hard to figure out how to choose a practice. An organization called the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) has an accreditation process for veterinary practices. Our...
First Alert Forecast: Humid day on Tuesday; Hot and humid day come Wednesday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY NIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear and temperatures will cool off into the lower 60s for most. Low of 65 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph. TUESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the middle 80s and the humidity will stay high. High of 85 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.
First Alert Forecast: Sunny Today, Heat and Storms for Wednesday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Tons of sunshine with elevated humidity. Only a few high clouds during the afternoon. Turning warm with a light breeze during the afternoon. Temperatures rise into the middle to upper 80s. A heat index in the lower 90s during the afternoon hours. High of 88 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.
First Alert Forecast: Muggy week ahead with a few storm chances
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TONIGHT: Partly cloudy sky. Low: 67° & Humid. Wind: S 5-10 mph. MONDAY: Expect morning thunderstorms as a cold front moves into the area early. The chance for scattered thunderstorms will be between 5 am and 11 am from west to east across the area. A few storms could have locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Once the storms move east of the area the clouds will decrease and sunshine will fill the skies during the afternoon. Staying warm and muggy with highs in the middle 80s. Wind WSW turning NW 15-25 mph.
