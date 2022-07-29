ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (7/29/22)

By Eve Hamilton
capcity.news
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
capcity.news

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Small Fairs Celebrate The Heart Of Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cheyenne Frontier Days is a big deal. Billing itself as the world’s largest outdoor rodeo, the annual event draws the best rodeo cowboys and cowgirls from around the country, competing for more than $1 million in cash and prizes. Big-name entertainers like Brooks & Dunn, Kid Rock and Dierks Bentley pack the stadium, and visitors from around the region crowd the midway.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

WYDOT District 1 to hold annual STIP Presentation on Aug. 2

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation’s District 1 recently announced that it will be holding its annual STIP presentation on Aug. 2. The State Transportation Improvement Program — or STIP — presentation will be an opportunity for local residents to see what work will be happening in the next few years.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Smoke Pays Unexpected Visit to Cheyenne Sunday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Frontier Days was supposed to conclude with some chance showers and storms. Instead, Cheyenne was briefly overrun with smoke for almost an hour as visibility went down to 2 statute miles. After further investigation, preliminary reports were found of a wildfire in Carter Canyon near Gering, NE that started late Saturday. Some reports indicated an evacuation of Carter Canyon Road that same night as 1,000 acres had already burned. More recent reports have the wildfire as large as 13,000 acres with multiple starting points and a breeze of 20 mph adding to the fast growth throughout Sunday. Winds from the northeast will indicate whether Cheyenne will receive more smoke from the blaze. The Monday smoke forecast is not favorable. Throughout the day, smoke will become heavier until midnight when a change in wind direction will clear out southern Wyoming from the fumes and haze.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
oilcity.news

Wyoming receives applications for new charter schools in Casper, Cheyenne, Chugwater

CASPER, Wyo. — At least three charter schools are seeking approval to serve students in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Education said Monday it has received applications from the following proposed charter schools:. Prairie View Community School, Chugwater. Wyoming Classical Academy Charter School, Casper. Cheyenne Classical Academy Charter School,...
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board to hold meeting Aug. 9

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Historic Preservation Board for Cheyenne will be holding its regular meeting for July on Tuesday, Aug. 9. This meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers at 2101 O’Neil Ave. at 6 p.m. This meeting is also available to join via Zoom. The...
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Mayor#Politics Local#Bison Block Chain#Cheyenne Frontier Days#Chambers#Pardners N Prosperity#The Chamber Of Commerce#Cfd
capcity.news

Obituaries: Martin; Bennett

Sarah Elizabeth Martin – age 57, quietly departed this mortal life on July 17, 2022. She was greatly loved by her family and will be sorely missed. Sarah was musically gifted and played the clarinet, bassoon, and piano. In her work life, she found fulfillment as a pharmacist, serving the people of Alaska. To her friends and family, she was lovingly known as “Auntie Sarah.”
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Changes proposed for annexation and infrastructure code to be considered by Public Service Committee

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A near-rewriting of the City Code regarding annexation and infrastructure is up for consideration by the Public Service Committee this week. The proposed amendments would make changes to various sections of Chapter 16, Annexation and Infrastructure Improvements, of Title 1, General Provisions, of the code of the City of Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Army
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/29/22–8/1/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Obituaries: Weston, Hamilton

Al Weston, 68, of Cheyenne passed away July 25, 2022, in Cheyenne, Wyoming surrounded by his loving family. Al had many passions in life; loved to meet people, collect almost everything, and always made sure everyone around him had fun. As a salesman for Pioneer Printing and Indoff, Inc for more than 45 years combined, he loved people and considered everyone he met, his friend. As a renowned hat collector, he never passed on the opportunity to display the next hat he found or received. As the King of (scrounge it, fix it, and build it), Al never put himself first, but liked to see things happen and get done. His infectious personality touched everyone around him. Truly an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Southeast Wyoming’s Favorite Food Truck Is Going For World Record

Now, this is something I'd love to volunteer to help out with. And when I say "help out" and "volunteer" I mean, I just want to eat chicken wings. If you've never had Weitzels Wings aka Double Dub's, you're missing out. They have a few food trucks that make their way around Southeast Wyoming and Northern Colorado and, in my humble opinion(and several others) have some of the best wings on the planet. You can find them in Cheyenne a couple of times a week, my go-to is on Fridays when they're at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, but they make their rounds in Laramie and beyond.
LARAMIE, WY
KKTV

Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy