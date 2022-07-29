ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Armstead to Miss Time With Knee Sprain; Kinlaw, McGlinchey Return Imminent

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
 3 days ago

The 49ers will be without Arik Armstead for a few weeks, but will start to see Javon Kinlaw and Mike McGlinchey incorporated.

The 49ers have suffered their first bite from the injury bug already.

Kyle Shanahan revealed at the opening of his Friday press conference that Arik Armstead is set to miss time with a knee sprain, specifically a few weeks. Armstead apparently hurt his knee at the beginning of practice on Wednesday. Initially, it was thought to be "just a bruise" until the MRI revealed it was an MCL sprain.

"Arik, he has a little knee sprain." said Kyle Shanahan at his Friday press conference. "It'll probably be a few weeks. It's nothing we're concerned about, but it'll take up some time away."

The good news is that it is nothing serious. A sprain is not too much for Armstead to overcome. Another bonus to look at is of all the players to miss time, Armstead is one who can handle it. He doesn't really need the practice time to gel with his teammates.

The only real drawback here is with his conditioning and refinement of technique, but ultimately his conditioning. It shouldn't take him that long to get back into the thick of things when he returns mid-August. And at least he has time to build himself up as the season opener will still be some weeks away to give him ample time to ramp up.

Speaking of ramping up, Javon Kinlaw and Mike McGlinchey will see their first training camp action with the team on Saturday. Kinlaw has been rehabbing his knee, while McGlinchey has been rehabbing from a torn quad. This will be their first action on the field with their teammates for nearly year.

Starting Kinlaw and McGlinchey on Saturday makes sense for the 49ers. Sunday is their off day, so it is a slow integration for them, Plus, they can see how the two emerge after their first practice to see if either of them can continue on schedule. Monday is the first day of padded practice, which I doubt they will see action for either the entire session or just the scrimmage portion.

Last bit of news from Shanahan is that Trent Williams has returned after being absent due to the birth of his child.

