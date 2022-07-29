CDC raises Allegheny County's COVID-19 community level

www.wtae.com
butlerradio.com
Local COVID Hospitalizations Continue To Climb
Local hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 have continued to increase at Butler Memorial Hospital over the past week. According to the Butler Health System, as of Monday morning 18 patients were hospitalized with COVID at Butler Memorial Hospital with two of those in the ICU. This is four more COVID patients...
Volunteers in Mon Valley provide support before upcoming school year with backpack drive
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Volunteers in Mon Valley came together to fill backpacks with food and school supplies to give kids what they need for the start of the upcoming school year. Bags were filled with food and school supplies in Frick Park over the weekend to be given...
wtae.com
Western Pennsylvania fire departments issue warning about online scam
Several fire companies in the Western Pennsylvania area are warning about what they're calling an online scam. People have been receiving text messages advertising fire department T-shirts for sale. The problem is the departments aren't selling T-shirts. "We put the message out through our public information office that this is...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
BA.5 now dominant covid-19 variant in Allegheny County
The Omicron BA.5 variant is the dominant strain of the covid-19 virus in Allegheny County, health officials said Thursday. According to the county health department’s weekly covid-19 report, the variant accounts for about two-thirds of the covid cases in Allegheny County. The variant, which experts say is the most...
Residents warned not to threaten Lawrence County employees/departments
NEW CASTLE – The ongoing anger over false reports of problems with the 2020 election has led some people to take their frustrations out on county officials. Lawrence County Elections Director Tim Germani said recently he has seen an increase in the amount of hate mail sent to his office. He said one letter...
wtae.com
Starbucks employees strike at Penn Center location in Wilkins Township
A group of Starbucks employees are on strike in Wilkins Township, Allegheny County. This is happening at the coffee chain's location at Penn Center. One of the supervisors on strike tells Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 employees are pushing back against unfair labor practices. “Starbucks is unfortunately not listening to...
The third summer of COVID-19 brings home tests, boosters and uncertainty
COVID-19 is something we are learning to live with as a society, but frequent changes to the protocols have left many people confused and feeling vulnerable. With a new coronavirus variant called BA.4 detected in Western Pennsylvania, health officials say it is important to take precautions and continue to take care of yourself and those […] The post The third summer of COVID-19 brings home tests, boosters and uncertainty appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
High COVID-19 community levels in several NE counties
Multiple Northeast Ohio counties have been rated to have high community levels of COVID-19.
wtae.com
Westmoreland County paramedic dies after going into cardiac arrest in the line of duty
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A Westmoreland County paramedic died days after going into cardiac arrest in the line of duty. Fred Manno, 64, suffered a medical emergency on July 19 after completing a patient transfer and died early Saturday morning. Manno was a paramedic in North Huntingdon and also...
Red Cross called to assist residents after a house fire in Fayette County
REPUBLIC, Pa. — The Red Cross was called to assist residents after a house was heavily damaged by a fire in Fayette County. Dispatchers said emergency crews responded to a fire on Johnson Avenue in Republic at around 3:54 p.m. Six different fire departments had crews on the scene....
Road closing all this week in Monongalia County
The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced two road and lane closures that will affect drivers in Monongalia County.
WATCH: Tornado in Dallas Pike, West Virginia confirmed
WEST VIRGINIA- A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas Pike, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Heart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or destroyed in […]
Butterfly house opens in Scott Township
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The flower-filled greenhouse at Lakeland Orchard and Cidery in Scott Township is now open for everyone to enjoy. Three types of Pennsylvania native butterflies are being raised there over the next month, including the now endangered monarch butterflies. To help save the monarchs and increase...
wtae.com
Boil water advisory issued for three Pittsburgh neighborhoods
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Water and Sewage Authority has issued a boil water advisory for three Pittsburgh neighborhoods. PWSA said residents in Central Northside, Fineview and Perry South neighborhoods are being asked to boil their water. The advisory was issued following a water main break Saturday evening. Around 460...
Pittsburgh Weather: Tornado warnings expire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Multiple tornado warnings were issued Monday evening but have since expired. The warnings covered parts of Washington, Fayette and Greene counties but are no longer active. One video from a KDKA-TV viewer appears to show a rotating funnel cloud in Fayette County. Reports of storm damage are starting to come in. Photos from North Franklin Township show downed trees. KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrrasso went to Center Township, Greene County and saw damage from the storms. A family's camper was flipped onto its side after the severe weather rolled through. No one was inside the camper or hurt.Thousands of customers in the county were also without power at points during the night.Once the severe weather passes, comfy, dry weather prevails Tuesday before the heat ramps up on Wednesday and Thursday. The heat will be short-lived as more storms and a front cool us back down a bit for Friday. WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Thousands affected in Allegheny Health Network data breach
The names and medical histories of 8,000 Allegheny Health Network patients might have been leaked in a data breach last month after an employee opened a phishing email that compromised their account, the health care system said Friday. Patients affected were notified by mail this week, officials said. The incident...
KD Sunday Spotlight: Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "This was just benches before, and they built this beautiful tissue cultural room for us," said Dr. Kurt Weiss.Weiss has a new lab in the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center to continue his passion."I learned from a very young age that Sarcoma research saves lives," said Weiss, an orthopedic oncologist at UPMC. At just 15 years old, Weiss went to an orthopedic oncologist dr. Mark Goodman at UPMC, and was diagnosed with osteosarcoma."My father with a wavering voice, whose voice never wavered, said 'Dr. Goodman, that sounds like bone cancer.'" And he said, 'Mr. Weiss, that's exactly what it...
wtae.com
Child flown to the hospital following 911 call about amputation in Westmoreland County
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A child was flown to a local hospital following a 911 call about an amputation in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. The incident happened Saturday evening on Richmond Drive in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. As of Sunday morning, emergency officials had not released any further details...
wtae.com
At least 2 people injured after explosion at McKeesport YWCA
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Emergency crews are on the scene of an explosion in McKeesport. This is happening at the YWCA in the 400 block of 9th Street. McKeesport Mayor Michael Cherepko said two subcontractors working to install a handicap ramp were injured. There is no word on their condition. No one else was inside the building at the time.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
East Deer man bathing in Allegheny River found dead
An East Deer man who went bathing in the Allegheny River on Friday was found dead in the water two days later, according to police. Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt identified the man as Addam Roe, 28, of Sherman Street in East Deer. A boater found Roe’s body floating in...
