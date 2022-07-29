Mitek Systems (MITK) Q3 2022 Earnings Results

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it has served as the exclusive financial advisor to Heartland AG Systems, Inc. and its affiliates (Heartland). Heartland is the largest CASE IH Application Equipment distributorship in North America and one of the leading national distributors for sprayer parts and accessories to co-operatives and farm service providers. Titan Machinery, Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) sells and services agricultural and construction equipment in the U.S. and Europe. The company sells and repairs agricultural equipment, including machinery and attachments for large-scale farming and home and gardening purposes, as well as construction equipment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005312/en/ Heartland has a network spanning 17 states built up over four acquisitions since 2014. The company’s heritage dates back to 1966, with more than 50 years of industry experience building its reputation as a trusted distributorship to over 10,000 customers providing a range of OEMs and products. (Graphic: Business Wire)

AGRICULTURE ・ 10 MINUTES AGO