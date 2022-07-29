Mitek Systems (MITK) Q3 2022 Earnings Results

pulse2.com
Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Stock: Why It Increased Over 3% Today
The stock price of Colgate-Palmolive (CL) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Colgate-Palmolive (CL) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to a bullish research report. Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “Equal...
Ford Motor Company (F) Stock: Why It Increased 4.42% Today
The stock price of Ford Motor Company (F) increased by 4.42% today. This is why. The stock price of Ford Motor Company (F) increased by 4.42% today. Investors appear to be responding positively to a bullish research report. Benchmark analyst Michael Ward assigned the company a price target of $23....
Capital One (COF) Stock: $140 Target And Equal-Weight Rating
The shares of Capital One (COF) recently received a $140 price target from Stephens. These are the details. The shares of Capital One (COF) recently received a $140 price target from Stephens. And Stephens analyst Vincent Caintic is maintaining an “Equal-Weight” rating on the shares. Caintic adjusted the...
EQT Corporation (EQT) Stock: $59 Target And Overweight Rating
The shares of EQT Corporation (EQT) recently received a $59 price target from Piper Sandler. These are the details. The shares of EQT Corporation (EQT) recently received a $59 price target from Piper Sandler. And Piper Sandler analyst Mark Lear is maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares.
Celyad Oncology (CYAD) Stock: Why It Surged Over 40% Today
The stock price of Celyad Oncology (CYAD) surged by over 40% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of Celyad Oncology (CYAD) surged by over 40% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Celyad Oncology announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted the clinical hold on the CYAD-101-002 (KEYNOTE-B79) Phase 1b trial after the Company made changes to the eligibility criteria for the trial.
Discover (DFS) Stock: $133 Target And Overweight Rating
The shares of Discover (DFS) recently received a $133 price target from Barclays. These are the details. The shares of Discover (DFS) recently received a $133 price target from Barclays. And Barclays analyst Mark DeVries is maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares. DeVries noted that the company...
Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Stock: Why It Surged 38% Today
The stock price of Aethlon Medical (AEMD) surged by 38% today. This is why. The stock price of Aethlon Medical (AEMD) surged by 38% today. Investors have been responding to concerns about the spreading of monkeypox. According to the CDC, over 22,480 monkeypox cases have been recorded as of today...
Faraday Future (FFIE) Stock: Why It Surged Over 20% Today
The stock price of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) surged by over 20% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) surged by over 20% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to FF Top Holding LLC (FF Top), a major shareholder of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE), and FFIE executed a non-binding term sheet for a proposed convertible term loan facility of FFIE on August 1, consisting of potential senior secured convertible notes in a potential principal amount of up to $600 million (the proposed financing).
Uranium Energy (UEC) Stock: Why It Increased 5.53%
The stock price of Uranium Energy (UEC) increased by 5.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Uranium Energy (UEC) increased by 5.53% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to Uranium Energy announcing that it has received a notice from UEX Corporation that Denison Mines has made an acquisition proposal for all of the issued and outstanding shares of UEX pursuant to a plan of arrangement.
Pinterest (PINS) Stock: Why It Surged Over 19% Today
The stock price of Pinterest (PINS) surged by over 19% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of Pinterest (PINS) surged by over 19% pre-market today. Investors are responding to Elliott Investment Management L.P. releasing a statement on behalf of Managing Partner Jesse Cohn and Senior Portfolio Manager Marc Steinberg regarding Pinterest.
Innate Pharma (IPHA) Stock: Why It Fell Over 7% Today
The stock price of Innate Pharma (IPHA) fell by over 7% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Innate Pharma (IPHA) fell by over 7% during intraday trading today. Investors responded to Innate Pharma announcing that a planned futility interim analysis of the study sponsored by AstraZeneca did not meet a pre-defined threshold for efficacy. And Based on this result and the recommendation of an Independent Data Monitoring Committee, AstraZeneca has informed Innate that the study will be discontinued. There were no new safety findings. AstraZeneca plan to share the data in due course.
Union Pacific (UNP) Stock: $240 Target From Susquehanna
The shares of Union Pacific (UNP) recently received a $240 price target from Susquehanna. These are the details. The shares of Union Pacific (UNP) recently received a $240 price target from Susquehanna. And Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors increased the price target on Union Pacific from $235 while maintaining a “Neutral” rating on the shares.
Cryptyde (TYDE) Stock: Why It Jumped Up Over 13% Today
The stock price of Cryptyde (TYDE) jumped up over 13% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of Cryptyde (TYDE) jumped up over 13% pre-market today. The stock price has been trending upwards since yesterday morning after the company announced the recent signing of an Energy Program Development Agreement with Argo Energy, LLC. Cryptyde is expecting the program will help the company source locations to house and operate the infrastructure required for it to offer Bitcoin mining services, including co-location services, over the coming years.
ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) Stock: Why It Jumped Up 21.86%
The stock price of ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) increased by 21.86% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) increased by 21.86% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to ToughBuilt Industries announcing that the company has started to sell 93 ToughBuilt products on Amazon.It (Italy) and Amazon.de (Germany).
Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) Stock: Why It Fell Over 3% Today
The stock price of Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) fell by over 3% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) – a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing – fell by over 3% during intraday trading today. Investors responded negatively to Beam Therapeutics announcing that on Friday, July 29, 2022, the company was informed via e-mail communication from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the BEAM-201 Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL)/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma (T-LL) has been placed on clinical hold.
NIO (NIO) Stock: Why It Increased 2.28%
The stock price of NIO increased by 2.28% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of NIO increased by 2.28% in the previous trading session. Investors responded to a few catalysts. Delivery Results. NIO had announced its July 2022 delivery results, which was 10,052 vehicles for...
D.A. Davidson Advises Leading Manufacturer and Distributor of Agriculture Equipment Heartland AG Systems on Its Sale to Titan Machinery
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it has served as the exclusive financial advisor to Heartland AG Systems, Inc. and its affiliates (Heartland). Heartland is the largest CASE IH Application Equipment distributorship in North America and one of the leading national distributors for sprayer parts and accessories to co-operatives and farm service providers. Titan Machinery, Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) sells and services agricultural and construction equipment in the U.S. and Europe. The company sells and repairs agricultural equipment, including machinery and attachments for large-scale farming and home and gardening purposes, as well as construction equipment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005312/en/ Heartland has a network spanning 17 states built up over four acquisitions since 2014. The company’s heritage dates back to 1966, with more than 50 years of industry experience building its reputation as a trusted distributorship to over 10,000 customers providing a range of OEMs and products. (Graphic: Business Wire)
ShiftPixy (PIXY) Stock: Why It Fell 8.26% After Hours
The stock price of ShiftPixy (PIXY) fell by 8.26% after hours in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of ShiftPixy (PIXY) fell by 8.26% after hours in the previous trading session. Investors responded to what was revealed in a regulatory filing. In a Form S-3, ShiftPixy,...
Geovax Labs (GOVX) Stock: Why It Climbed 42.86% Today
The stock price of Geovax Labs (GOVX) surged by 42.86% today. This is why. The stock price of Geovax Labs (GOVX) surged by 42.86% today. Investors have been responding to concerns about the spreading of monkeypox. According to the CDC, over 22,480 monkeypox cases have been recorded as of today...
Datadog (DDOG) Stock: $175 Target And Buy Rating
The shares of Datadog (DDOG) recently received a $175 price target from Citi. These are the details. The shares of Datadog (DDOG) recently received a $175 price target from Citi. And Citi analyst Fatima Boolani is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares. Boolani adjusted the rating while...
