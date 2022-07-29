ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

European Championships: Dina Asher-Smith in Great Britain squad despite injury

BBC
 3 days ago
www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses

Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
SOCCER
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads heptathlon

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Katarina Johnson-Thompson edged into a narrow 17-point lead after two events of the...
SPORTS
BBC

Lionesses: Euro 22 winners England to face World Cup holders USA at Wembley

European champions England are set to face World Cup holders USA at Wembley on 7 October. The first meeting between the teams at Wembley is subject to Sarina Wiegman's side securing World Cup qualification in September's final two group games. The Lionesses need a point in Austria on Saturday 3...
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
BBC

Norwich detectorists describe Roman gold coin hoard find

"When I turned over the earth and found a yellow, shiny gold coin that had been there for 2,000 years, I had to sit down in the field," said Damon Pye. He was describing the moment he and his wife Denise unearthed the first of an "exceptional" hoard of 11 pre-invasion Roman coins in a field near Norwich.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy