Elisabeth Hasselbeck Returning to 'The View'

popculture.com
Related
Rosie O’Donnell Looks Unrecognizable In The New ‘A League Of Their Own’ TV Series
When the new TV reboot of “A League of Their Own” debuts on Prime Video this summer, fans of the beloved 1992 film it shares a title with will see a familiar face in a different getup. Rosie O’Donnell, who stared as third baseman Doris Murphy in the...
‘The View’ selects Meghan McCain’s replacement: report
Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served as former President Donald Trump’s White House communications director, has reportedly been named Meghan McCain’s permanent replacement on “The View.”. The 33-year-old political adviser is set to start her role as the ABC daytime talk show’s conservative voice when the new season...
International Business Times
'The View' Loves Alyssa Farah Griffin, Doesn't Want 'Another Meghan McCain': Report
"The View" has not yet officially announced a new co-host to replace Meghan McCain, but according to a report, its hosts and producers have a favorite candidate. Alyssa Farah Griffin was one of several rotating co-hosts who filled in this season after McCain's exit in August last year, and according to Page Six, "The View" producers love that the former Trump White House staffer doesn't bring toxic drama to the show.
Popculture
Ryan Seacrest's Embarrassing Mistake Shuts Down Kelly Ripa's New Gameshow
Ryan Seacrest has been an unavoidable presence on television and radio since the 1990s, but it would be wrong to assume that all his experience has made him impervious to mistakes. While filming the premiere of his Live with Kelly and Ryan co-star Kelly Ripa's new game show Generation Gap, he made a flub so bad production was shut down. The new series is a quiz show where Ripa asks families about pop culture from different generations.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations
One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
EW.com
Whoopi Goldberg says she reached out to Sesame Street over Sesame Place viral video: 'What the hell?'
Whoopi Goldberg is sharing her thoughts on the viral video and subsequent controversy that took place at Sesame Place over the weekend. Goldberg, who has done a lot of work with Sesame Street in the past, told her co-hosts on The View on Wednesday that she has reached out to them after an incident at the Philadelphia amusement park where two Black girls were seemingly ignored by a performer in a Rosita costume, and she didn't mince words with them.
Are ‘Bachelorette’ Alums Rachel Lindsay and Husband Bryan Abasolo Still Together? Inside Their Marriage
Going strong! Bachelorette alums Rachel Lindsay and husband Bryan Abasolo are one of the long-standing couples in Bachelor Nation. The pair are both busy with their bustling careers, making some fans wonder if they’re still together. Keep reading for an update!. Are Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Still Together?
Popculture
Chris Rock Mocks Will Smith in Wake of Apology Video
Chris Rock has made it clear that he's not about to speak out about Will Smith for free, and he's also reportedly tired of being portrayed as a victim. Since the infamous Oscars moment that overshadowed the ceremony completely, Rock has made some passing comments behind the scenes while on tour. Smith hadn't spoken about the moment until his video was released at the end of the week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Does Kelly Ripa’s Talk Show Salary Stack Up to ‘American Idol’ Alum Ryan Seacrest’s?
There’s no doubt that daytime talk show hosts get paid beaucoups to host their respective shows. For instance, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest get paid tons to co-host their talk show, “Live! with Kelly and Ryan.”. The show is wildly popular, but it makes us wonder, who gets...
Popculture
Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other
Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
Popculture
Nichelle Nichols, 'Star Trek' Icon, Dead at 89
Star Trek actress and television icon Nichelle Nichols has died at 89. The original series star would return for the animated series and the first six films, but her impact on the franchise and television history enhances her impact beyond the comms seat on the Enterprise. The actress' passing was...
‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Pays Powerful Tribute to Late Actress Nichelle Nichols
Whoopi Goldberg, moderator of The View, paused Monday to honor the celebrities who died this weekend. There were several, including NBA legend Bill Russell and comedic actress Pat Carroll. But Goldberg, who is a huge sci-fi fan, took longer to pay tribute to Nichelle Nichols, who played the iconic Lt....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Real Reason Why Howie Mandel Missed Part of America's Got Talent Last Night
America’s Got Talent started out with all four of its regular judges on Tuesday night, but about two-thirds of the way through judge Howie Mandel went missing—for the second time this season!. When Howie first missed part of the episode back on June 14, host Terry Crews announced,...
Popculture
'The Talk' EP Heather Gray Dead After 'Brave Battle'
CBS staffers of the Emmy-award-winning daytime talk show The Talk has lost a beloved member of their work family. Deadline reports that the show's executive producer Heather Gray has died. Staffers were notified in a letter the publication obtained. Though the cause of death is unknown, the letter reveals that she fought a "brave battle" against an "unforgivable disease." Gray joined the show midway through its first season as senior supervising producer before being promoted to co-executive producer in August 2011, and executive producer in Aug. 2019.
Who Is LeAnn Rimes' Husband? Their Relationship Began With a Scandal
Country music star LeAnn Rimes has been making hits for years. Her music career started when she was just a teenager, and over the years, she's seen a ton of success. On top of that, she's transitioned into acting and even met her husband on the set of a movie. But who is he? He's got a ton of credits to his name as well, but their relationship has a scandalous history.
MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross slams ABC for reportedly hiring Alyssa Farah Griffin to co-host ‘The View’
On MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection" Saturday morning, host Tiffany Cross blasted ABC over reports that the broadcast network was planning to hire former Trump administration official Alyssa Farah Griffin as a permanent co-host of "The View." Griffin has served as a frequent guest co-host for the popular daytime talk...
NBC’s ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Replaces Showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt With Martin Gero
NBC’s “Quantum Leap” reboot executive producer Martin Gero has stepped up as showrunner, taking over for Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, and Dean Georgaris has joined as executive producer, TheWrap has learned. The new version of the 1990s sci-fi series will star Raymond Lee of AMC’s “Kevin...
Judy Woodruff Says ‘PBS Newshour’ Exit Was Decided ‘a Long Time Ago’
Longtime “PBS Newshour” anchor Judy Woodruff expanded on her plans to step down from her position, saying Thursday the decision was not a recent one. Speaking during “NewsHour’s” panel at the 2022 Television Critics Association virtual press tour, Woodruff said she had been thinking about stepping away from her role “for some time” and the decision happened to coincide with the upcoming midterm elections.
‘TODAY Show’ Fans Devastated Over Legendary News Anchor’s Heartbreaking Exit
After nearly 30 years with NBC, a legendary anchor is retiring and TODAY fans have spoken out about the news. On Friday’s show, long-time correspondent Peter Williams delivered an emotional goodbye. Williams is considered a tv broadcasting legend by long-time viewers. On TODAY, colleagues paid tribute to their friend...
TODAY.com
See the moment Jenna Bush Hager reunites with Mila after camp
On Monday, Jenna Bush Hager shared a series of sweet videos on Instagram showing the heartwarming moment when her daughter, Margaret "Mila" Hager, returned home from sleepaway camp. "We got our girl," the "TODAY With Hoda & Jenna" co-host wrote on the first video, showing her husband, Henry Chase Hager,...
Comments / 1