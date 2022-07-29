Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/28/22–7/29/22)

capcity.news
Cheyenne Police Issue Phone Scam Warning
The Cheyenne Police Department is warning Cheyenne residents to be wary of a scam that has been reported recently. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. The scam features a caller claiming to be a Laramie County Sheriff's Deputy who says the intended victim owes...
(PHOTOS) Cedar Canyon fire burning in Scotts Bluff County; smoke to affect Laramie and southern Goshen Counties
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Multiple fires ignited in Southern Scotts Bluff County in Nebraska on Saturday, likely due to lightning strikes. Units from Laramie County fire districts have responded to assist, and winds are expected to carry thick smoke across southern Goshen and Laramie Counties into Cheyenne. Tweets from Nebraska...
UPDATE: Police: 2 killed in Loveland, suspect dead in Erie
Loveland Police are now saying a man killed two people before turning the gun on himself. Police got a call about a weapons complaint at a home on Pavo Court Thursday afternoon. Three juveniles hiding inside a home told officers people were shot, and the shooter might still be inside. The three kids made it out OK, and the suspect wasn’t home when police arrived. They did find two people dead inside the home; the victims have not been identified. They later found the suspect, a 49-year-old man, in Erie, where officers said he fatally shot himself.
3 dead following two separate crashes in Northern Colorado
Three people were killed in two separate crashes in Northern Colorado Saturday evening. A pedestrian was struck and killed near Fort Collins and a head-on crash in Kersey left two people dead.
WYDOT District 1 to hold annual STIP Presentation on Aug. 2
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation’s District 1 recently announced that it will be holding its annual STIP presentation on Aug. 2. The State Transportation Improvement Program — or STIP — presentation will be an opportunity for local residents to see what work will be happening in the next few years.
Small Fairs Celebrate The Heart Of Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cheyenne Frontier Days is a big deal. Billing itself as the world’s largest outdoor rodeo, the annual event draws the best rodeo cowboys and cowgirls from around the country, competing for more than $1 million in cash and prizes. Big-name entertainers like Brooks & Dunn, Kid Rock and Dierks Bentley pack the stadium, and visitors from around the region crowd the midway.
Smoke Pays Unexpected Visit to Cheyenne Sunday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Frontier Days was supposed to conclude with some chance showers and storms. Instead, Cheyenne was briefly overrun with smoke for almost an hour as visibility went down to 2 statute miles. After further investigation, preliminary reports were found of a wildfire in Carter Canyon near Gering, NE that started late Saturday. Some reports indicated an evacuation of Carter Canyon Road that same night as 1,000 acres had already burned. More recent reports have the wildfire as large as 13,000 acres with multiple starting points and a breeze of 20 mph adding to the fast growth throughout Sunday. Winds from the northeast will indicate whether Cheyenne will receive more smoke from the blaze. The Monday smoke forecast is not favorable. Throughout the day, smoke will become heavier until midnight when a change in wind direction will clear out southern Wyoming from the fumes and haze.
Wyoming receives applications for new charter schools in Casper, Cheyenne, Chugwater
CASPER, Wyo. — At least three charter schools are seeking approval to serve students in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Education said Monday it has received applications from the following proposed charter schools:. Prairie View Community School, Chugwater. Wyoming Classical Academy Charter School, Casper. Cheyenne Classical Academy Charter School,...
Greeley Police Seek Information in Homicide of Juvenile
On Thursday, July 21 at 1:13 am, Greeley Police officers were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of North 31st Avenue reference an assist medical call. Officers arrived on the scene shortly after and discovered a 16-year-old juvenile male victim with serious injuries. The victim was transported to...
Mandatory evacuations ordered due to fire in Colorado
Update: The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued in Larimer County due to a new fire burning near Wild Wing Drive, off of County Road 12 and County Road 29. "Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for Wild Wing Drive area. The west boundary is County Road 29, east boundary is Homer Road, south boundary is County Road 12, and the north boundary...
Larimer County fire east of Carter Lake
A view captured video of a fire burning in Larimer County on Sunday, July 31. Credit: Ken Gallegoa.
No Rest For The Wicked. Laramie County Fair Kicks Off This Week
Now that the dust has settled on Cheyenne Frontier Days, another event is set to kick off in Laramie County this week. The Laramie County Fair! So, as the headline mentioned, no rest for the wicked. We can sleep in January. When is the Laramie County Fair?. The Laramie County...
Laramie Police Asking For Help Identifying Woman In Fraud Case
The Laramie Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in a fraud case. That's according to a post on the LAPD Facebook page:. ''The Laramie Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying this subject as part of an active fraud investigation. If you know, or have seen this person, please contact us at the non-emergent dispatch number, 307-721-2526. Reference case 22-09745."
Cheyenne man sentenced to 30 years for meth delivery, conspiracy
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man was recently sentenced in federal court to 30 years in prison for offenses relating to drug trafficking, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Daniel Patrick Gutierrez, 36, will serve 360 months in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, distributing meth, using and...
Fort Collins man arrested in drug bust sentenced to 35 years
A Fort Collins man arrested in a massive drug bust will spend more than three decades behind bars. Allan Mears, 45, was one of several people arrested early last year in connection with a large drug ring in Loveland. During the raid, police sized thousands of fentanyl pills and 12 pounds of meth. Mears pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute drugs, racketeering, and other counts. Hee was sentenced to 35 years in prison, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/
Obituaries: Cermak, Crandall, Davenport, Dike, Jones, Kornegay, Nadeau, Powell
Joi Cermak (Burr), of Cheyenne, passed away in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She was born on May 11, 1957 in Fort Collins, Colorado, to Joe and Joyce Burr (Ellenberger). She is survived by her daughter Christina (Chris) Alba, son Darren (Claire) Morse and their four children. Joi was preceded in death by...
Armed and dangerous juvenile wanted for attempted murder
Deputies in Larimer County are looking for a juvenile suspect who is wanted in a shooting that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Larimer County Sheriff searching for 15-year-old Teagan Pixley-Johnson accused of attempted murder
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office says they want to find 15-year-old Teagan Pixley-Johnson who is accused of attempted murder. Investigators responded to a home on South Overland Trail in Fort Collins, near the Colorado State University Foothills Campus on Thursday afternoon.There they found a 28-year-old man suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, but it's not clear how he's doing as of this writing.Deputies identified Pixley-Johnson as their suspect and say he's believed to be armed and dangerous. Authorities describe him as a whtie male, 5-feet-08-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. Investigators say the suspect knows the victim. Pixley-Johnson was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.Anyone who knows where he is, is asked to call Investigator Tyler Schall at 970-498-5168 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 where you will remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.
Windsor man sentenced to life in prison for murder of ex-girlfriend
A Windsor man will die behind bars for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, who’s the mother of his child. The Greeley. A jury found Kaman Morgan guilty of first-degree murder Friday, according to the Greeley Tribune. In 2020, Morgan shot 37-year-old Brie Ann Biondolillo five times through the windshield of the car before walking up to the door and shooting her in the head, as she had arrived to pick up their son. A judge sentenced Morgan to life in prison without parole. For more trial coverage, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Nurses Honored As Hometown Heroes At Cheyenne Frontier Days For Saving Life
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two medical professionals from Cheyenne were singled out as “hometown heroes” on Friday in front of a packed crowd at Cheyenne Frontier Days. Nurse Kim Coulter and nursing assistant Eli Burgess were given a standing ovation in front of...
