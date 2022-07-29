Chevron (CVX) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

pulse2.com
pulse2.com
Pinterest (PINS) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) announced the financial results for the quarter that ended June 30, 2022, after the market closed yesterday. These are the details. Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) announced the financial results for the quarter that ended June 30, 2022, after the market closed yesterday. Below are the highlights.
pulse2.com
Transocean (RIG) Stock: Why It Jumped Up Over 20% Today
The stock price of Transocean (RIG) increased by over 20% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Transocean (RIG) increased by over 20% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Transocean’s second-quarter earnings. Transocean had reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.10), which was...
pulse2.com
ZoomInfo (ZI) Stock: Why It Increased Over 10% Today
The stock price of ZoomInfo (ZI) increased by over 10% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of ZoomInfo (ZI) increased by over 10% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to ZoomInfo’s second-quarter earnings. ZoomInfo had reported a Q2 EPS of $0.21, which was...
biztoc.com
Top Energy Stocks for August 2022
The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers.
pulse2.com
AT&T (T) Stock: $24 Target And Market Perform Rating
The shares of AT&T (T) recently received a $24 price target from Cowen. These are the details. The shares of AT&T (T) recently received a $24 price target from Cowen. And Cowen analyst Colby Synesael is maintaining a “Market Perform” rating on the shares. Synesael adjusted the rating...
pulse2.com
Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock: $62 Target From Mizuho
The shares of Dow Inc. (DOW) recently received a $62 price target from Mizuho. These are the details. The shares of Dow Inc. (DOW) recently received a $62 price target from Mizuho. And Mizuho analyst Christopher Parkinson is maintaining a “Neutral” rating on the shares. Parkinson adjusted the...
pulse2.com
Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Stock: Why It Increased Over 3% Today
The stock price of Colgate-Palmolive (CL) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Colgate-Palmolive (CL) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to a bullish research report. Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “Equal...
pulse2.com
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock: Why It Fell Over 7.9% Today
The stock price of Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) fell by over 7.9% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) fell by over 7.9% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to Arbor Realty Trust announcing that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $200 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act). The company also plans to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $30 million aggregate principal amount of Notes on the same terms and conditions.
pulse2.com
Faraday Future (FFIE) Stock: Why It Surged Over 20% Today
The stock price of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) surged by over 20% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) surged by over 20% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to FF Top Holding LLC (FF Top), a major shareholder of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE), and FFIE executed a non-binding term sheet for a proposed convertible term loan facility of FFIE on August 1, consisting of potential senior secured convertible notes in a potential principal amount of up to $600 million (the proposed financing).
pulse2.com
Ford Motor Company (F) Stock: Why It Increased 4.42% Today
The stock price of Ford Motor Company (F) increased by 4.42% today. This is why. The stock price of Ford Motor Company (F) increased by 4.42% today. Investors appear to be responding positively to a bullish research report. Benchmark analyst Michael Ward assigned the company a price target of $23....
pulse2.com
Cryptyde (TYDE) Stock: Why It Jumped Up Over 13% Today
The stock price of Cryptyde (TYDE) jumped up over 13% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of Cryptyde (TYDE) jumped up over 13% pre-market today. The stock price has been trending upwards since yesterday morning after the company announced the recent signing of an Energy Program Development Agreement with Argo Energy, LLC. Cryptyde is expecting the program will help the company source locations to house and operate the infrastructure required for it to offer Bitcoin mining services, including co-location services, over the coming years.
pulse2.com
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock: Why It Fell Over 3.5% Today
The stock price of Annaly Capital Management (NLY) fell by over 3.5% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Annaly Capital Management (NLY) fell by over 3.5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to Annaly Capital Management announcing that it has priced a public offering of 100 million shares of its common stock for expected gross proceeds of approximately $665 million before deducting estimated offering expenses. This offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on or about August 3, 2022.
pulse2.com
NIO (NIO) Stock: Why It Increased 2.28%
The stock price of NIO increased by 2.28% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of NIO increased by 2.28% in the previous trading session. Investors responded to a few catalysts. Delivery Results. NIO had announced its July 2022 delivery results, which was 10,052 vehicles for...
pulse2.com
HubSpot (HUBS) Stock: $415 Target And Outperform Rating
The shares of HubSpot (HUBS) recently received a $415 price target from Cowen. These are the details. The shares of HubSpot (HUBS) recently received a $415 price target from Cowen. And Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood is maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares. Wood adjusted the rating...
pulse2.com
Tesla (TSLA) Stock: $1,175 Target And Buy Rating
The shares of Tesla (TSLA) recently received a $1,175 price target from Mizuho. These are the details. The shares of Tesla (TSLA) recently received a $1,175 price target from Mizuho. And Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh increased the price target on Tesla from $1,150 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares.
pulse2.com
ShiftPixy (PIXY) Stock: Why It Fell 8.26% After Hours
The stock price of ShiftPixy (PIXY) fell by 8.26% after hours in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of ShiftPixy (PIXY) fell by 8.26% after hours in the previous trading session. Investors responded to what was revealed in a regulatory filing. In a Form S-3, ShiftPixy,...
InvestorPlace
ROKU Stock Alert: Roku Plunges 20% After Dire Warning
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock is tumbling over 20% in early trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter results. Further, Roku warned that advertisers had meaningfully reduced their spending on TV ads in Q2, adding that it expects the downturn “to continue in the near term.”. ROKU Stock: Q2 Results and...
pulse2.com
IQVIA (IQV) Stock: $275 Target And Outperform Rating
The shares of IQVIA (IQV) recently received a $275 price target from Evercore ISI. These are the details. The shares of IQVIA (IQV) recently received a $275 price target from Evercore ISI. And Evercore ISI analyst Elizabeth Anderson increased the price target on IQVIA from $265 while maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares.
pulse2.com
ConforMIS (CFMS) Stock: Why It Increased Over 5% Today
The stock price of ConforMIS Inc (CFMS) increased by over 5% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of ConforMIS Inc (CFMS) increased by over 5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Conformis announcing it has entered into a multi-year agreement with Vizient, which is the nation’s largest member-driven health care performance improvement company.
pulse2.com
Li Auto (LI) Stock: Why It Increased Over 2% Today
The stock price of Li Auto increased by over 2% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Li Auto increased by over 2% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s July 2022 delivery numbers. Li Auto announced that it delivered 10,422...
