Chevron (CVX) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

The stock price of Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) fell by over 7.9% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to Arbor Realty Trust announcing that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $200 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the "Notes") in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act). The company also plans to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $30 million aggregate principal amount of Notes on the same terms and conditions.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO