Alabama Officials Tell Reporter Her Skirt Is Too Short to View Inmate’s Execution

Prison Responds After News Reporter Forced To Leave Execution Viewing Due To ‘Short Skirt’
Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) has responded after a reporter was told to leave an execution viewing because her skirt was 'too short'. Ivana Hrynkiw, a reporter and managing producer with AL.com, took to Twitter to share news of her experience which took place when she attempted to watch the execution of death row inmate Joe Nathan James Jr at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility.
Judge sentences Mississippi woman to 10 years in murder-for-hire plot to kill her now ex-husband
A Pelahatchie woman who pleaded guilty in a murder-for-hire plot to kill her now ex-husband will spend the next 10 years behind bars. Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves sentenced Jessica Leeann Sledge to 120 months in federal prison, followed by three years supervised probation, and fined her $1,000.
Alabama inmate accuses nursing staff of withholding medical supplies
A video starting to make the rounds on social media and #blacktwitter depicts an inmate complaining about medical mistreatment in prison. The video was posted to the Instagram account of the law firm Maxwell & Tillman with the caption “Alabama prison refusing to give inmate a new colostomy bag. This is heartbreaking but completely normal in our prison system”, the post said.
Alabama sheriff: Woman accused of drowning her child in water and olive oil
Alabama sheriff: Woman accused of drowning her child in water and olive oil Huntsville police officers were called for a welfare check when they found a child floating in the bathtub. (NCD)
Reporter says Alabama corrections staff wouldn't let her view execution because her skirt was too short and she was wearing open-toed shoes
Ivana Shatara, a producer at AL.com, shared online that she had to borrow fishing pants from a photographer to witness the execution.
Man executed despite calls from victim’s family to spare him
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate convicted of killing his former girlfriend decades ago was executed Thursday night despite pleas from the victim’s family to spare his life. Joe Nathan James Jr. received a lethal injection at a south Alabama prison after the U.S. Supreme Court denied his request for a stay. Officials said he was was pronounced dead at 9:27 p.m. after the start of execution was delayed by nearly three hours. James, 50, was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1994 shooting death of Faith Hall, 26, in Birmingham. Hall’s daughters have said they would rather James serve life in prison, but Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Wednesday that she planned to let the execution proceed. Prosecutors said James briefly dated Hall and he became obsessed after she rejected him, stalking and harassing her for months before killing her. On Aug. 15, 1994, after Hall had been out shopping with a friend, James forced his way inside the friend’s apartment, pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Hall three times, according to court documents.
Alabama man found competent for trial in 7 grisly murders
One of two men charged in one of the state’s most heinous mass murders has been deemed mentally competent to stand trial for capital murder. Frederic Allen Rogers of Hartselle appeared in Morgan County circuit court Monday for a brief hearing before Judge Stephen Brown. Rogers’ attorneys presented no evidence to dispute a state report that deemed Rogers competent.
Alabama says delay in execution caused by IV line issue
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s prison system said Friday that the execution of an Alabama inmate was delayed because of the time it took to establish an intravenous line to the inmate. The state offered more information about the hourslong delay that observers said was troubling and unusual. “The protocol states that if the veins are such that intravenous access cannot be provided, the team will perform a central line procedure. Fortunately, this was not necessary and with adequate time, intravenous access was established,” the Alabama Department of Corrections said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press. The statement did not elaborate on how long it took to establish the intravenous line or how many attempts were made. But a prison system spokeswoman confirmed the delay happened because of the time required to establish the IV connection.
‘We don’t want to leave anything to chance’: After Uvalde, Alabama schools weigh increases in resource officers
Alabama’s largest public school system is weighing the idea of whether to expand the number of resource officers at their schools, and to make sure they are armed. But with school starting Thursday, no definitive plan is imminent for the Mobile County School System, which employs 12 resource officers who are unarmed.
Former city clerk and deputy city clerk arrested for embezzling thousands from Mississippi city coffers
Former Natchez City Clerk Servia Fortenberry was arrested Monday morning by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office after being indicted for embezzlement of City of Natchez funds. Also arrested was Sevetrius Dillon, former deputy city clerk, who was indicted on the same charges. Each face two counts of embezzlement —...
Alabama gov: Execution set despite wishes of victim’s family
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s governor said Wednesday that she has decided the state will proceed later this week with a plan to execute a man convicted of killing his former girlfriend decades ago, overriding a plea from the victim’s family to spare the man’s life.
Georgia county offering $500 reward for information on grave vandals
CHATTANOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia county is seeking help to identify people whom they say vandalized graves last weekend. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandals. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Alabama Man Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is To Help Holt Heal
After the Tornado outbreak in April of 2011, a lot of money came into the area to help rebuilt Tuscaloosa. It appeared that the bulk of that money came to the City of Tuscaloosa, and much of the damaged county area did not receive much help. One such home was...
Rapper Mystikal charged with first-degree rape in Louisiana
Mystikal faces multiple charges.
Alabama inmates drilling holes in jail walls to smuggle in items
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Inmates in Alabama have figured out a clever way to get things like lighters, cell phones and drugs inside the jail: drill through the wall. "Sometimes we have them knock out the same hole two and three times," said Mobile Metro Jail Warden Trey Oliver.
Possible Kidnapping under investigation in Tallapoosa County, person in custody
TALLAPOOSA CO., Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators remain on scene in an area off Highway 34 near Lake Martin investigating a possible Kidnapping. Chief Deputy Fred White with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office tells WRBL they received a call Monday of a young girl wandering on the road. Deputies were able to locate the 12-year-old, who […]
‘Battle of Alcatraz,’ gator feeding, Gene Stallings stroke: Down in Alabama
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. Today, learn about an Alabama man who was among inmates killed in what became known as the “Battle of Alcatraz” prison in 1946. And in more current news:. Back to school 2022: Do Alabama...
Alabama Constitution of 2022 removes repealed laws, racist language
Alabama voters will have a chance to ratify a recompiled state constitution when they go to the polls for the general election on Nov. 8. The Alabama Constitution of 2022 is a reorganized version of the current constitution, which has been the state’s foundational law since it was ratified in 1901.
Doctor refuses to sign Florida woman’s death certificate, family waits to lay body to rest
Family members of Phyllis Williams Izzo, who passed away last month at the age of 76, are dealing with the unthinkable. No one will sign the death certificate, so her body remains at a funeral home.
Alabama man arrested for meth
An Alabama man is behind bars on methamphetamine charges after a traffic stop by a Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputy. The deputy initiated the stop on Pate Pond Road near Church Avenue on July 29 where a department issued K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics during the stop. A search of the vehicle was conducted during which methamphetamine was found..
