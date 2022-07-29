desotocountynews.com
Charges, countercharges about dismissal in MDHS TANF civil suit
The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) has begun a civil lawsuit seeking to return about $24 million of misspent Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds back to the state. Now, the attorney who was hired as a legal counsel for MDHS in the matter is no longer part of that effort.
Fitch appearance supports Horn Lake National Night Out
Photo: The crowd who came to hear Attorney General Lynn Fitch at Latimer Lakes Park in Horn Lake on Saturday, July 30. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch appeared in Horn Lake Saturday to support the city’s National Night Out kickoff event at Latimer Lakes Park.
End date announced for 18 lottery scratch-off game
New Second Chance promotional drawing date announced for 17 games. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has announced the official end date for 18 scratch-off games and the Second Chance promotional drawing date for 17 eligible scratch-off games. Wednesday, Aug. 31 will be the last day to purchase or sell the following...
