Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.28 billion ahead of Friday night drawing

Mega Millions State Lotteries FILE - Gordon Midvale fills out a lottery ticket inside a 7-Eleven store in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Across the U.S., state lottery systems use that revenue to boost education, tourism, transportation and much more. Now that the giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned to more than $1 billion, state officials are hoping increased national interest in securing the top prize will result in more funding for their own causes. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File) (Godofredo A. Vásquez)

The Mega Millions jackpot has gone up yet again.

The big money for Friday night’s drawing is now $1.28 billion.

If you picked the lucky numbers and choose to take the cash option, you’ll walk away with $747.2 million.

The winning numbers will be drawn LIVE on Channel 2 TONIGHT right before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

If someone walks away with the prize, it would be the second largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. The record currently sits at $1.537 billion, which was won by a South Carolina native won it in October 2018.

You’ve still got some time to grab your tickets before the drawing. Here are some of the luckiest places you can go to pick one (or several) up.

If you need some help picking out some numbers, 17 is the most common winner. It’s been pulled in a winning jackpot 47 times.

Financial advisors say that if you take home the big money, you should keep your newfound wealth to yourself. They also suggest you hire an attorney and a CPA before letting anyone else know.

