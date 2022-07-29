Goatwhore Announces New Album Angels Hung from the Arches of Heaven for Oct 2022 Release and Unleashes Ripping New Song “Born Of Satan’s Flesh”

music.mxdwn.com
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
‘Little Demon’: FX Animated Horror Features Frontal Nudity & Expletives; “We’re Going To Keep Going For It,” Says Co-Creator
Click here to read the full article. No show that chronicles life as the devil’s spawn should be G-rated, amiright? That’s one of the unique characteristics of Little Demon, FX’s upcoming animated show about a mother named Laura (voiced by Aubrey Plaza) whose antichrist daughter Chrissy (Lucy DeVito) is quite literally the daughter of Satan (Danny DeVito). Among other shenanigans, the comedy from creators Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla drops some potty language and shows Laura nude — with no pixillation. “We are going to keep going for it, until we are told no,” Kirschner told reporters today...
Station 19 Makes Series Regulars of 3 Actors Ahead of Season 6 Premiere
Click here to read the full article. Come fall, Station 19 is going to have one crowded firehouse. ABC announced on Tuesday that ahead of the first-responders drama’s Season 6 premiere, Merle Dandridge, Josh Randall and Pat Healy have all been promoted from recurring to series-regular status. Former Greenleaf leading lady Dandridge made her debut on the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff back in Season 5 as Chief Natasha Ross, who has a past, and quite possibly a future, with a recently divorced Sullivan (with whom she did a tour of duty in Iraq). Regular viewers will recall that in the May finale, Maya...
