Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock: Why It Increased Over 12% Today

The stock price of Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) fell by over 3% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) – a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing – fell by over 3% during intraday trading today. Investors responded negatively to Beam Therapeutics announcing that on Friday, July 29, 2022, the company was informed via e-mail communication from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the BEAM-201 Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL)/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma (T-LL) has been placed on clinical hold.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO