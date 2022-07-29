Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock: Why It Increased Over 12% Today

pulse2.com
Related
Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Stock: Why It Surged 38% Today
The stock price of Aethlon Medical (AEMD) surged by 38% today. This is why. The stock price of Aethlon Medical (AEMD) surged by 38% today. Investors have been responding to concerns about the spreading of monkeypox. According to the CDC, over 22,480 monkeypox cases have been recorded as of today...
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) Stock: Why It Increased 10.71% Today
The stock price of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) increased by 10.71% today. This is why. The stock price of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) increased by 10.71% today. Investors have been responding to concerns about the spreading of monkeypox. According to the CDC, over 22,480 monkeypox cases have been recorded as of today...
Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) Stock: Why It Fell Over 3% Today
The stock price of Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) fell by over 3% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) – a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing – fell by over 3% during intraday trading today. Investors responded negatively to Beam Therapeutics announcing that on Friday, July 29, 2022, the company was informed via e-mail communication from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the BEAM-201 Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL)/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma (T-LL) has been placed on clinical hold.
Celyad Oncology (CYAD) Stock: Why It Surged Over 40% Today
The stock price of Celyad Oncology (CYAD) surged by over 40% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of Celyad Oncology (CYAD) surged by over 40% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Celyad Oncology announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted the clinical hold on the CYAD-101-002 (KEYNOTE-B79) Phase 1b trial after the Company made changes to the eligibility criteria for the trial.
Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Stock: Why It Increased Over 3% Today
The stock price of Colgate-Palmolive (CL) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Colgate-Palmolive (CL) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to a bullish research report. Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “Equal...
ConforMIS (CFMS) Stock: Why It Increased Over 5% Today
The stock price of ConforMIS Inc (CFMS) increased by over 5% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of ConforMIS Inc (CFMS) increased by over 5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Conformis announcing it has entered into a multi-year agreement with Vizient, which is the nation’s largest member-driven health care performance improvement company.
SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Stock: Why It Increased Over 2.9% Today
The stock price of SS&C Technologies (SSNC) increased by over 2.9% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of SS&C Technologies (SSNC) increased by over 2.9% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to SS&C Technologies announcing that as part of the company’s long-term strategy to maximize stockholder value, its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program – which will enable SS&C Technologies to repurchase up to $1 billion in aggregate of the company’s outstanding shares of common stock.
Boeing (BA) Stock: Why It Increased Over 5% Today
The stock price of Boeing (BA) increased by over 5% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Boeing (BA) increased by over 5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to bullish research reports. For example, Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak is maintaining a “Conviction Buy”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NIO (NIO) Stock: Why It Increased 2.28%
The stock price of NIO increased by 2.28% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of NIO increased by 2.28% in the previous trading session. Investors responded to a few catalysts. Delivery Results. NIO had announced its July 2022 delivery results, which was 10,052 vehicles for...
BioNano Genomics (BNGO) Stock: Why It Increased Over 9% Today
The stock price of BioNano Genomics Inc (BNGO) increased by over 9% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of BioNano Genomics Inc (BNGO) increased by over 9% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to Bionano Genomics announcing the publication of the first study to evaluate the utility of optical genome mapping (OGM) for myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) prognostication.
Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock: $62 Target From Mizuho
The shares of Dow Inc. (DOW) recently received a $62 price target from Mizuho. These are the details. The shares of Dow Inc. (DOW) recently received a $62 price target from Mizuho. And Mizuho analyst Christopher Parkinson is maintaining a “Neutral” rating on the shares. Parkinson adjusted the...
Pinterest (PINS) Stock: Why It Surged Over 19% Today
The stock price of Pinterest (PINS) surged by over 19% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of Pinterest (PINS) surged by over 19% pre-market today. Investors are responding to Elliott Investment Management L.P. releasing a statement on behalf of Managing Partner Jesse Cohn and Senior Portfolio Manager Marc Steinberg regarding Pinterest.
ShiftPixy (PIXY) Stock: Why It Fell 8.26% After Hours
The stock price of ShiftPixy (PIXY) fell by 8.26% after hours in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of ShiftPixy (PIXY) fell by 8.26% after hours in the previous trading session. Investors responded to what was revealed in a regulatory filing. In a Form S-3, ShiftPixy,...
Lululemon (LULU) Stock: $365 Target And Conviction Buy Rating
The shares of Lululemon (LULU) recently received a $365 price target from Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of Lululemon (LULU) recently received a $365 price target from Goldman Sachs. And Goldman Sachs analyst Brooke Roach is maintaining a “Conviction Buy” rating on the shares. Roach...
AT&T (T) Stock: $24 Target And Market Perform Rating
The shares of AT&T (T) recently received a $24 price target from Cowen. These are the details. The shares of AT&T (T) recently received a $24 price target from Cowen. And Cowen analyst Colby Synesael is maintaining a “Market Perform” rating on the shares. Synesael adjusted the rating...
Ford Motor Company (F) Stock: Why It Increased 4.42% Today
The stock price of Ford Motor Company (F) increased by 4.42% today. This is why. The stock price of Ford Motor Company (F) increased by 4.42% today. Investors appear to be responding positively to a bullish research report. Benchmark analyst Michael Ward assigned the company a price target of $23....
Tesla (TSLA) Stock: $1,175 Target And Buy Rating
The shares of Tesla (TSLA) recently received a $1,175 price target from Mizuho. These are the details. The shares of Tesla (TSLA) recently received a $1,175 price target from Mizuho. And Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh increased the price target on Tesla from $1,150 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares.
Faraday Future (FFIE) Stock: Why It Surged Over 20% Today
The stock price of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) surged by over 20% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) surged by over 20% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to FF Top Holding LLC (FF Top), a major shareholder of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE), and FFIE executed a non-binding term sheet for a proposed convertible term loan facility of FFIE on August 1, consisting of potential senior secured convertible notes in a potential principal amount of up to $600 million (the proposed financing).
Atlassian (TEAM) Stock: $245 Target And Outperform Rating
The shares of Atlassian (TEAM) recently received a $245 price target from Cowen. These are the details. The shares of Atlassian (TEAM) recently received a $245 price target from Cowen. And Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood is maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares. Wood adjusted the rating...
Twilio (TWLO) Stock: $150 Target And Outperform Rating
The shares of Twilio (TWLO) recently received a $150 price target from Cowen. These are the details. The shares of Twilio (TWLO) recently received a $150 price target from Cowen. And Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood is maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares. Wood adjusted the rating...
