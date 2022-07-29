Procter & Gamble (PG) Q4 2022 Earnings Results

pulse2.com
Related
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Buy This Blue Chip Dividend Stock
General Mills beat analyst estimates for net sales and earnings in the fourth quarter. The company's dividend payout ratio makes its 3% dividend yield quite safe. The stock is trading at a sensible valuation for its quality. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
CNBC
Wall Street’s top analysts are bullish on these long-term stocks
Between the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike, fresh economic data and a flood of earnings from tech giants, it has been a busy week for investors. Since the market can be so volatile, it's key to maintain a long-term perspective and avoid making decisions based on sudden movements in stocks.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential
These reliable businesses are posting impressive results.
Here's Why Income Investors Should Consider Buying This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Novartis is one of the most dominant pharma companies in the world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Procter & Gamble Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Procter & Gamble PG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life
These companies should provide steadily rising income to shareholders in the decades to come.
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
CNBC
Higher prices help Procter & Gamble offset commodity costs, but Tide maker warns of more challenges
Procter & Gamble reported earnings that came in shy of Wall Street expectations as it faced rising commodity costs. The company's revenue that came in above expectations as higher prices offset a slip in sales volume. Procter & Gamble on Friday reported mixed quarterly results as the consumer products giant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pulse2.com
Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Builders FirstSource (BLDR) announced its second-quarter earnings results today. These are the details. Builders FirstSource (BLDR) announced its second-quarter earnings results today. These are the BFS highlights Q2 2022 BFS Highlights (All year-over-year comparisons unless noted):. — Net sales of $6.9 billion for the quarter increased 24.2% driven by double-digit...
These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify
Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.
pulse2.com
Pinterest (PINS) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) announced the financial results for the quarter that ended June 30, 2022, after the market closed yesterday. These are the details. Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) announced the financial results for the quarter that ended June 30, 2022, after the market closed yesterday. Below are the highlights.
tipranks.com
Kimco Realty Stock Rallies after Reporting Solid Q2 Earnings Results
Kimco Realty Corporation recently issued financial results for the second quarter of 2022. The company has shown excellent resilience despite strong headwinds from inflation. Therefore, the stock might be a good hedge as the Federal Reserve remains determined to bring down inflation. Ahead of the market’s open on Thursday, July...
pulse2.com
ZoomInfo (ZI) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
ZoomInfo (ZI) announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, after the market closed yesterday. These are the details. ZoomInfo (ZI) recently announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, after the market closed yesterday. Below are the highlights. Q2 2022 Financial...
Benzinga
5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
tipranks.com
Colgate-Palmolive Raises Organic Sales Outlook on Record Q2 Growth
Colgate-Palmolive posted a record 9% organic growth, the highest in over ten years, on the back of higher pricing and robust performance across all segments. Colgate-Palmolive (CL) reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results, topping both earnings and revenue estimates, driven by robust performance across all segments. Furthermore, the company posted a record 9% organic growth and increased its FY2022 outlook for organic sales growth.
Business Insider
Dividend yield is a key way to evaluate a company and the regular payouts from its stock
A dividend yield is a ratio — expressed as a percentage — that shows how much a company pays its shareholders in dividends relative to its share price. Dividend yield can help investors evaluate the potential profit for every dollar they invest, and judge the risks of investing in a particular company.
tipranks.com
Royal Caribbean Posts Record Q2 Revenues; Shares Up 8.5%
Royal Caribbean Group witnessed a steep rebound in demand and bookings. The rising web traffic pointed to an improved Q2 performance for RCL. Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) jumped 8.5% on July 28 after the cruise operator reported a better-than-feared Q2 loss and outstanding revenue growth on the back of robust bookings and resurging demand for cruising and onboard spending trends.
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Hold for Retirement
Caterpillar has paid a dividend for 28 consecutive years and is considered a Dividend Aristocrat. Home Depot, with a history of paying a dividend for over 35 years, has a current yield of 2.6%. Vail Resorts recently resumed its high-yielding dividend after a hiatus due to the pandemic. You’re reading...
pulse2.com
Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Stock: Why It Increased Over 3% Today
The stock price of Colgate-Palmolive (CL) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Colgate-Palmolive (CL) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to a bullish research report. Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “Equal...
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Comments / 0