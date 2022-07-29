ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Lamb of God Unleashes Epic New Song “Omens” Featuring Members of Body Count, Cold Cave, H20 and Youth Code

By Karan Singh
mxdwn.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
music.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Ben Affleck’s Daughter Seraphina Affleck Shows Her Colorful Skater Style in Mismatched Rainbow Socks, Vans Sneakers & Queen Rock Band Tribute Shirt on Honeymoon in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Seraphina Affleck pulled out a fun outfit for a family day out in Paris. The daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner was spotted shopping in Paris with her dad and Jennifer Lopez. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, were also by their side. Lopez and Affleck, who tied the married in Las Vegas earlier this month in a simple wedding ceremony, have continued to celebrate their nuptials and explore the French capital with their children. For the outing, Seraphina wore an oversized shirt that was decorated...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal

Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#Youth Code#Lamb Of God#Body Count#Grammy#D
TVLine

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin Recap: Bribery, Forbidden Romances and an Unholy Duo Bonding Over Murder

In this week’s episode of Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, Mal’s tragic death hits the Foxworth home hard, and everyone not named Malcolm is grieving in their own way. Corrine — who accidentally killed her brother with the poison meant for their father — destroys all her dolls, Olivia is too despondent to interfere as Malcolm terrorizes the household, and Joel has fallen into the arms of Celia’s stepson Harry.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
In Touch Weekly

LPBW’s Tori Roloff Reveals Son Jackson’s Lip Bee Sting During ‘West Coast’ Trip: ‘Like a Champ’

He’s a trooper. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff revealed her son Jackson got a bee sting on his lip during their vacation. “Bee sting #36284739,” the reality star, 31, captioned a photo she shared via her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 29, featuring her 5-year-old pouting. “Poor Jackson. Handled this one like a champ and the lip is already back to normal.”
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin's Hannah Dodd Talks Full-Circle Ending, Whether a Follow-Up Series Is Possible

Click here to read the full article. That’s a wrap on Flowers in the Attic: The Origin. Saturday’s packed finale came full circle when Olivia and Corrine locked the latter’s four children in the attic with the promise that it would be just for one night. (In Flowers in the Attic, they spend years sequestered away.) In the episode’s final seconds, the camera focuses on Corrine’s seemingly neutral face before turning to Olivia’s harsher expression and finally, that wooden door with the lock on the outside — all hinting at the fresh new horrors still to come. If Corrine’s expression felt a...
TV SERIES
Floor8

Kim Kardashian has slumber party fun with her brood of kids

Kim Kardashian has some super slumber party fun with her brood of kids, in matching loungewear, and cuddle galore!. The SKIMS founder took some time out of her busy schedule and from hanging out with her beau Pete Davidson, to put in some time with her kids. The 41-year-old reality star took to her social media on Wednesday to share a series of photographs with her 326 million followers from "Last Nite Bedtime [SIC]" which showed The Kardashians star in bed with her adorable kids; Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Britney Spears: My Mom Is a LIAR! She Abused Me, and I Can Prove It!

Earlier this week, Britney Spears posted screenshots of text conversations that took place while she was a resident at a mental healthcare facility in 2019. Britney posted texts that she sent to her mother, Lynne Spears, and a friend named Jansen, in which the singer asked for their help. She...
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

'My Dad Built Me A Princess Castle'

We've all heard the saying 'Daddy's little princess', but one dad went further than most for his princess by building her a literal castle. Yes, you read that right, a doting dad built his daughter a princess castle and the whole thing is off the scale impressive! Watch below:. Christina...
WOODSTOCK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy