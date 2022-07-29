Lamb of God Unleashes Epic New Song “Omens” Featuring Members of Body Count, Cold Cave, H20 and Youth Code

music.mxdwn.com
Ben Affleck’s Daughter Seraphina Affleck Shows Her Colorful Skater Style in Mismatched Rainbow Socks, Vans Sneakers & Queen Rock Band Tribute Shirt on Honeymoon in Paris
Click here to read the full article. Seraphina Affleck pulled out a fun outfit for a family day out in Paris. The daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner was spotted shopping in Paris with her dad and Jennifer Lopez. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, were also by their side. Lopez and Affleck, who tied the married in Las Vegas earlier this month in a simple wedding ceremony, have continued to celebrate their nuptials and explore the French capital with their children. For the outing, Seraphina wore an oversized shirt that was decorated...
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
TODAY.com
Anna Nicole Smith's daughter enjoys night out with dad at Janet Jackson concert
Dannielynn Birkhead is only 15 years old, but when it comes to music, she has a clear appreciation for the classics. The daughter of late model and actor Anna Nicole Smith attended the final night of the Cincinnati Music Festival alongside her father, Larry Birkhead, July 23, to see the timeless icon headlining the event — Janet Jackson.
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Lucy in Pajamas as She Turns 3 Months Old
Andy Cohen is sharing a sweet milestone with his little girl. On Friday, the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, shared an adorable shot of daughter Lucy Eve celebrating her 3-month birthday in a green onesie pajama with lemons all over it. "3 months! ♥️" he captioned the sweet photo....
TODAY.com
Watch Michael Bublé get emotional when son Noah shows off his piano skills
Singer Michael Bublé couldn't help but get emotional after his son surprised him with his newly acquired piano skills. On Thursday, Bublé posted a video of 8-year-old Noah playing Bublé's song “I’ll Never Not Love You” on the piano while his dad sang along.
Flowers in the Attic: The Origin Recap: Bribery, Forbidden Romances and an Unholy Duo Bonding Over Murder
In this week’s episode of Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, Mal’s tragic death hits the Foxworth home hard, and everyone not named Malcolm is grieving in their own way. Corrine — who accidentally killed her brother with the poison meant for their father — destroys all her dolls, Olivia is too despondent to interfere as Malcolm terrorizes the household, and Joel has fallen into the arms of Celia’s stepson Harry.
Watch Michael Bublé Get Emotional During His 8-Year-Old Son's Surprise Piano Concert
Watch: Michael Buble Talks Fatherhood After Welcoming Baby No. 2. Michael Bublé's son Noah has already inherited dad's love of music. The singer shared a video of his 8-year-old playing his song "I'll Never Not Love You" on the piano to Instagram July 28. "Noah surprised me after I...
People
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Raves Over Wife Hilarie Burton as They Match in Formal Black: 'Love This Woman'
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and wife Hilarie Burton have mastered the art of couple's style. The Walking Dead star, 56, gushed over Burton, 40, on Twitter Thursday as he shared a throwback photo of the happy couple from last month at her One Tree Hill costar Sophia Bush's wedding to Grant Hughes in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
LPBW’s Tori Roloff Reveals Son Jackson’s Lip Bee Sting During ‘West Coast’ Trip: ‘Like a Champ’
He’s a trooper. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff revealed her son Jackson got a bee sting on his lip during their vacation. “Bee sting #36284739,” the reality star, 31, captioned a photo she shared via her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 29, featuring her 5-year-old pouting. “Poor Jackson. Handled this one like a champ and the lip is already back to normal.”
Flowers in the Attic: The Origin's Hannah Dodd Talks Full-Circle Ending, Whether a Follow-Up Series Is Possible
Click here to read the full article. That’s a wrap on Flowers in the Attic: The Origin. Saturday’s packed finale came full circle when Olivia and Corrine locked the latter’s four children in the attic with the promise that it would be just for one night. (In Flowers in the Attic, they spend years sequestered away.) In the episode’s final seconds, the camera focuses on Corrine’s seemingly neutral face before turning to Olivia’s harsher expression and finally, that wooden door with the lock on the outside — all hinting at the fresh new horrors still to come. If Corrine’s expression felt a...
Kim Kardashian has slumber party fun with her brood of kids
Kim Kardashian has some super slumber party fun with her brood of kids, in matching loungewear, and cuddle galore!. The SKIMS founder took some time out of her busy schedule and from hanging out with her beau Pete Davidson, to put in some time with her kids. The 41-year-old reality star took to her social media on Wednesday to share a series of photographs with her 326 million followers from "Last Nite Bedtime [SIC]" which showed The Kardashians star in bed with her adorable kids; Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
TV Fanatic
Flowers In the Attic: The Origin - Jemima Rooper Teases Finale, Offers Viewing Tips
With one episode left, Flowers in the Attic: The Origin is about to make the final steps that led to the events from the well-known blockbuster Flowers in the Attic. It's been an absolutely crazy ride so far, but you haven't seen anything yet. Jemima Rooper was kind enough to...
The Hollywood Gossip
Britney Spears: My Mom Is a LIAR! She Abused Me, and I Can Prove It!
Earlier this week, Britney Spears posted screenshots of text conversations that took place while she was a resident at a mental healthcare facility in 2019. Britney posted texts that she sent to her mother, Lynne Spears, and a friend named Jansen, in which the singer asked for their help. She...
'My Dad Built Me A Princess Castle'
We've all heard the saying 'Daddy's little princess', but one dad went further than most for his princess by building her a literal castle. Yes, you read that right, a doting dad built his daughter a princess castle and the whole thing is off the scale impressive! Watch below:. Christina...
realitytitbit.com
Kourtney Kardashian oozes 'boss lady' vibes and teases new 'business venture'
Kourtney Kardashian has announced the news of a “business venture” coming soon, as she sat on two Maison Goyard trunks to tease her next project. This will become Kourtney Kardashian’s second business after Poosh. The reality star and business entrepreneur shared with fans the news of what...
EW.com
A patricide reveals a dark family mystery in Netflix's I Just Killed My Dad trailer
As all true-crime fans know, a confession doesn't always mean "case closed." In fact, it can often lead to an even bigger mystery. On June 3, 2019, 17-year-old Anthony Templet shot his father, Burt, two times during an argument in their Louisiana home. He quickly called 911 to report the incident and identify himself as the shooter.
