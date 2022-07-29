ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Chinese army posts ‘preparing for war!’ on social media after Biden-Xi call

By Opinion
 4 days ago
Comments / 119

Mary Just Mary
3d ago

well everything this administration has been doing since day one has weakened our country and has made us vulnerable to an invasion... 2 hr phone call 🤔 probably verifying smh

D Tops
3d ago

The Chinese haven't been in an a major shooting war since the Korean War... I think those 300,000 likes will certainly change to 300,000 "Oh S***, what have we gotten ourselves into" comments before it's all said and done?

Kyle Connally
3d ago

Since China is paying and compensating Biden and his family, we must assume Biden is collaborating with China for the terms of America's surrender. But first, our government must disarm the citizens who have weapons that could be used as a deterrent to the Chinese. Today, the House passed the semi automatic gun ban, next will be the seizure of such weapons. Because, don't you know the government is trying to keep you safe.

