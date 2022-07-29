ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Older couple’s car found in Saratoga Springs

By WNYT
WNYT
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wnyt.com

Comments / 8

Tom
3d ago

probably should give them new driver test see if they pass that probably have dementia or vision problems

Reply(1)
6
Blanche Jones
3d ago

That is really not fair. I have seen young people in Walmart parking lot hitting their key fob trying to find their cars maybe they should be checked too.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saratoga Springs, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
WNYT

Albany police investigate 2 shootings, 1 of them fatal

Albany police are investigating two shootings that took place early Tuesday on Central Avenue. One of those shootings took a man’s life. Officers responded to Central and Lexington avenues around 1:20 a.m. for reports of shots fired. They say they found two men with gunshot wounds when they arrived. Both men were treated at the scene and then taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
WNYT

Two people hurt in Warren County motorcycle crash

Two people were thrown off their motorcycle in Johnsburg on Sunday. Investigators say 71-year-old Mark Durea of Wells lost control while trying to turn from State Route 28 onto Friends Road around 11:30 a.m. Durea was airlifted to Albany Med with serious injuries. His spouse, 70-year-old Josephine Durea, was taken...
JOHNSBURG, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNYT

Man stabbed with broken bottle in Troy

A man is recovering after he was stabbed with a broken bottle in Troy Sunday night. Police say they responded to the laundromat on 15th Street around 6:30 p.m., where they found the victim with wounds to his neck. The suspect was located in the area and arrested. Police say...
Saratogian

Saratoga Springs police confiscate guns and drugs in two arrests

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Members of the Saratoga Springs Police Department Patrol Division and Investigations Division were recently working a combined enforcement detail specifically concentrating on the downtown business district when Investigator Rich Arpei and Patrol Officer Stephanie Herman observed two suspicious men in a parking lot on Caroline Street.

Comments / 0

Community Policy