Older couple’s car found in Saratoga Springs

Albany police are investigating two shootings that took place early Tuesday on Central Avenue. One of those shootings took a man’s life. Officers responded to Central and Lexington avenues around 1:20 a.m. for reports of shots fired. They say they found two men with gunshot wounds when they arrived. Both men were treated at the scene and then taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

ALBANY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO