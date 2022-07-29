Lil Silva Is On A Timeless Path

www.complex.com
NME
The Hunna announce UK autumn headline tour
The Hunna have announced plans for a UK headline tour in the autumn – purchase tickets here. The band will hit the road for a series of shows, kicking off in Cardiff on October 18, before wrapping in Birmingham on November 5. The tour will also at the Electric Ballroom in London on November 4.
Complex
Nino Uptown Shares Late-Night Visuals For “Feel Your Vibe”
Following swiftly on from “No Favours” with Birmingham rapper Mowgs just last week, rising singer-rapper Nino Uptown is already back with “Feel Your Vibe”. A bit of a tougher joint, this one sees Nino take on a hard-hitting drill beat from producers Azura, Polbeats and Yngflam. There’s still plenty of melody—specifically in his unique way of using Auto-Tune—but it’s dark, brooding and shot through with a dramatic chill.
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
Complex
50 Cent on Former G-Unit Artists Whose Careers Never Took Off: ‘I Can’t Make People Buy Records’
During a recent appearance on Houston’s 97.9 The Box, 50 Cent opened up about his role as head of G-Unit Records, which has steered the careers of prominent rappers such as Lloyd Banks, Young Buck, and Tony Yayo. When asked if he’s been criticized by certain artists for their...
Complex
Taylor Swift Responds to Report About Her Private Jet Usage
Taylor Swift has joined the growing list of stars who are catching heat over their private jets. According to data shared by celebrity jet tracker CelebJets, the singer-songwriter’s personal aircraft was flown 170 times between Jan. 1 and July 29. The Twitter account pulled the information from ADS-B Exchange, which refers to itself as “the world’s largest public source of unfiltered flight data.”
Complex
Tyrese Praises His ‘Hero’ Will Smith Following Recent Apology Video
In a post shared on Instagram, Tyrese has praised his “hero” Will Smith following the release of a video in which he addressed the Chris Rock Oscars slap. “We all just watched a video with ALL HEART that would of never ever been uploaded from anyone on this earth like this but WILL SMITH,” wrote Tyrese in a comment on the actor’s Instagram post of the latest apology video. “After 3 months [as so much other STUFF has happened in the world] he’s been paused and put in mental, emotional and traumatic prison. Because when you actually CARE for people how you effect them from your WORDS and CHOICES you lose a LOT of sleep over those very mistakes.”
Complex
Beyoncé Removing Ableist Lyrics From ‘Renaissance’ Track “Heated” Following Criticism
Representatives for Beyoncé have said that the singer will be removing the ableist slur “spaz” from her newly released album Renaissance, CNN reports. The track in question, “Heated,” sees Beyoncé singing, “Spazzin’ on that ass, spazz on that ass.” The offensive term is derived from “spastic,” which refers to the medical condition spastic cerebral palsy.
Complex
Take Your Shot at Getting Discovered with Hornitos® and Pigeons & Planes
These days, artists are always looking for new ways to get discovered. To help, Pigeons & Planes and Hornitos® are partnering up to give new talent a chance to shine. All you have to do is take your shot!. Beginning Monday, August 1, there will be a new lane...
Complex
Dior and ‘Gran Turismo 7’ Partner on Kim Jones-Designed Collab Capsule
Kim Jones, Dior Men’s Artistic Director, has designed a range of gear (as well a vintage car) as part of a collaboration with Gran Turismo 7. The virtual capsule will launch on Aug. 25 inside the game (which is exclusive to the PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles) and features a yellow and gray racing jumpsuit, matching gloves, Diorizon shoes, and a blue and gray helmet for safety-minded players.
Complex
Chris Rock Calls Will Smith ‘Suge Smith’ During Atlanta Comedy Show
Chris Rock has continued to make jokes about his slap heard around the world—and this time, it was during a stand-up set in Atlanta. Rock took the stage on Friday night at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre, the same day that Will Smith issued a new video apology addressing the Oscars incident, though the comedian didn’t reference Smith’s latest remarks. Instead, he made a comparison between Smith and Suge Knight, who is currently incarcerated.
YouTube star MrBeast just became the second person in the world to reach 100 million subscribers, and livestreamed the moment he found out
Jimmy Donaldson, known on YouTube as MrBeast, celebrated hitting 100 million subscribers on YouTube in a livestream posted on July 28.
Complex
Watch the Trailer for Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘Andor’ Starring Diego Luna, Forest Whitaker, and More
Andor, the Star Wars prequel series to 2016’s Rogue One, just dropped a new trailer. The series will star Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw. Forest Whitaker will also be reprising his role of Saw Gerrera in the new show.
Complex
Britney Spears’ Memoir is Done, But a Paper Shortage Has Delayed its Publication
Britney Spears’ long-awaited memoir, which is expected to offer a deep dive on her conservatorship, is finished but has unfortunately hit publication delays. TMZ reports that the worldwide supply shortage has impacted publication plans. A shortage of paper and other materials means the book might not reach its currently planned January release date, which is when publisher Simon & Schuster hoped to have the book on shelves.
