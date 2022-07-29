Lil Silva Is On A Timeless Path

In a post shared on Instagram, Tyrese has praised his “hero” Will Smith following the release of a video in which he addressed the Chris Rock Oscars slap. “We all just watched a video with ALL HEART that would of never ever been uploaded from anyone on this earth like this but WILL SMITH,” wrote Tyrese in a comment on the actor’s Instagram post of the latest apology video. “After 3 months [as so much other STUFF has happened in the world] he’s been paused and put in mental, emotional and traumatic prison. Because when you actually CARE for people how you effect them from your WORDS and CHOICES you lose a LOT of sleep over those very mistakes.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO