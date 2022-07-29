Man, 86, sentenced for torching his Great Barrington store

wnyt.com
Caretaker removing weeds with blowtorch sets Pittsfield house on fire
Pittsfield Fire Department responded to a fire Monday afternoon, after a property caretaker was using a blowtorch to remove weeds. Pittsfield Fire says the caretaker came too close to the house and ignited the siding. They say it was put out quickly by their personnel. No one was hurt as...
Homicide defendants indicted in Berkshire County
Concerning the murder of Reymon Delacruz-Batista, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office indicted five defendants on charges.
Pittsfield police looking for 69-year-old man
The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man missing for at least 2 weeks. Police said Lee Walter Meisenheimer, 69, was last seen around July 13.
wamc.org
Berkshire DA’s report on March 25 Pittsfield police killing expected any day
Harrington’s report on the death of Miguel Estrella will explore the criminal culpability of the Pittsfield police officers who responded to a mental health emergency call at 279 Onota Street the night of March 25th. Estrella, who had a history of mental illness, was in crisis, self-harming, and upsetting loved ones when they called for help. While many of the details of what happened that night remain in dispute, it ended with Estrella dead after being shot twice by Officer Nicholas Sondrini.
Police Issue Alert For Missing Pittsfield Man
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man from the region who hasn’t been seen in several weeks. In Berkshire County, Pittsfield Police said they’re looking for Lee Walter Meisenheimer, age 69, who was last seen sometime around Wednesday, July 13. He’s known...
WNYT
Four Saratoga County businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
State Police say they have found four businesses selling alcohol to minors in Saratoga County: The A-Plus Sunoco on Crescent Road in Clifton Park, Sunoco Food Mart on State Route 9 in Halfmoon, Xtra Mart on State Route 9 in Halfmoon, and Lucky Mart Valero on State Route 50 in Ballston Spa.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Columbia County
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Columbia County. New York State Police said Michael Manetta, 54, of Red Hook, died at the scene.
WNYT
Man stabbed with broken bottle in Troy
A man is recovering after he was stabbed with a broken bottle in Troy Sunday night. Police say they responded to the laundromat on 15th Street around 6:30 p.m., where they found the victim with wounds to his neck. The suspect was located in the area and arrested. Police say...
Albany woman accused of stealing car, credit cards
An Albany woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing credit cards and a vehicle. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Sheba Flood, 29, was arrested on July 28.
westernmassnews.com
Crews in Pittsfield respond to Walmart for coolant leak
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a chemical leak Monday at the Walmart store in Pittsfield. Fire officials said an employee accidentally damaged a freon line to one of the large commercial refrigeration lines around 5 a.m. Monday morning. The State Hazardous Material Team shut down the system and...
WNYT
Albany police investigate 2 shootings, 1 of them fatal
Albany police are investigating two shootings that took place early Tuesday on Central Avenue. One of those shootings took a man’s life. Officers responded to Central and Lexington avenues around 1:20 a.m. for reports of shots fired. They say they found two men with gunshot wounds when they arrived. Both men were treated at the scene and then taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
WRGB
Motorcyclist dies following crash in Copake
COPAKE, NY (WRGB) — State Police say the driver of a motorcycle died at the scene of a crash involving another vehicle. Investigators say back on July 31, just before 11:00, the driver of a vehicle was attempting to make a left to travel westbound on County Route 7A, when they turned into the path of an oncoming motorcycle.
Register Citizen
Accused of killing mom and grandfather, former CT resident Nathan Carman is ‘a danger to this family,’ letter states
Relatives of former Connecticut resident Nathan Carman — who say he killed his mother and grandfather for money — wrote a letter to prosecutors saying that he may seek retribution against them if he is let out of jail. The letter, filed Friday, is expected to be used...
iBerkshires.com
Lanesborough Police Department Moves to Temporary Location
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The Lanesborough Police Department has officially moved to its temporary location at 545 South Main St., as the department still waits for a brand-new station. The department's been slowly transferring items in over the past days and, with Monday's installation of a landline, the police have...
Freon leaked at Walmart in Pittsfield
Crews from Pittsfield fire were called to Walmart for a coolant leak early Monday morning. The leak reportedly happened at the Walmart located at 555 Hubbard Avenue.
theharlemvalleynews.net
State Police investigating a fatal car versus motorcycle accident in the town of Copake
State Police investigating a fatal car versus motorcycle accident in the town of Copake. On July 31, 2022, at approximately 10:50 a.m., State Police were called to the intersection of County Route 7A and Tamarac Road in the town of Copake for a report of car versus motorcycle accident. A...
WNYT
Police: Watervliet basketball court paint wasn’t vandalism
WATERVLIET – The basketball court located at the 7th Street Park in Watervliet was found with paint all over it on Monday morning. While vandals were initially suspected, police say that’s not the case. Watervliet police now say the paint spill was unintentional, after kids stepped in the...
Injured person rescued from Lake Garfield in Monterey
At 1:41 p.m., an injured person was rescued from Lake Garfield off of Eaton Road.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatality reported in East Fishkill Taconic crash – parkway closed
EAST FISHKILL – A car crash on the southbound Taconic State Parkway near I-84 and Hosner Mountain Road in East Fishkill Monday afternoon is believed to involve a fatality. Both southbound lanes of the Taconic are closed to traffic as of 2:15 p.m. A vehicle is said to have...
One of Berkshire County’s Most Amazing Car Shows is Coming Soon (photos)
Summer in Berkshire County. There's nothing like it and one of the big attractions in the Berkshires during the summertime are car shows. It seems like every week or so during the summer, another car show pops up. I mean, you could throw a dart at a map of the Berkshires and end up hitting a town that's holding a car show. Berkshire residents love them. Whether it's entering their vehicles and showing off their beauties or being a spectator that tours around to see what folks have to offer, car shows are a big hit in Berkshire County.
