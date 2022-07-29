Man, 86, sentenced for torching his Great Barrington store

Harrington’s report on the death of Miguel Estrella will explore the criminal culpability of the Pittsfield police officers who responded to a mental health emergency call at 279 Onota Street the night of March 25th. Estrella, who had a history of mental illness, was in crisis, self-harming, and upsetting loved ones when they called for help. While many of the details of what happened that night remain in dispute, it ended with Estrella dead after being shot twice by Officer Nicholas Sondrini.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO